FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday.

Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.

Varhall is the fifth preferred walk-on transfer to Arkansas from the transfer portal or junior college and enroll at midterm.

Arkansas’ Transfers (Preferred Walk-ons)

Tommy Varhall, OL, 6-8, 315, Maryland

Owen Lawson, P, 6-1, 180, Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College

Ashton Ngo, LS, 6-0, 225, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College

Devin Bale, P-K, 6-2, 210, Northern Colorado

Marlon Crockett, WR, 6-4, 210, Memphis