FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Minnesota defensive tackle Trill Carter wrapped up his official visit to Arkansas on Sunday.

Carter, 6-2, 300, gave the visit high marks and talked about Deke Adams, who would be his position coach if he chooses Arkansas.

“It’s been good just being around the players and the coaches like coach D,” Carter said. “I kind of had a relationship with him throughout high school in the 11th and 12th grade. Just being around good players and a good environment. SEC is different. I really have to step up and be a big-time player.”

Carter has several ties to current Razorbacks.

“Antonio (Grier) has been here three months and then like Cameron Ball,” Carter said. “I have two old teammates on the team. Chris “Pooh” Paul, we went to the same high school at Crisp County High School. I then transferred to Lee County and I played with Tyrus (Washington).”

Carter talked about what the official visit did for the Razorbacks.

“It definitely raised up their stock so they’re definitely up there,” Carter said. “Most definitely.”

Adams also made a good impression on Carter this weekend and has in the past as well.

“He recruited me in high school,” Carter said. “But we kind of lost communication when he left North Carolina. He called me right when I hit the portal. Probably like a day after so I already had his phone number saved from last time. So when he called me I was like I already know who you are. You don’t even have to introduce yourself. It’s a great thing going on because yesterday we got to watch some film and I kind of noticed some things at practice I just learned on my own. When we went in the film room it just showed how much I learned just being able to just watch in the short period of a time.”

As far as the weekend highlight, Carter talked about what impressed him the most.

“Honestly the environment because I’m not saying the environment was bad at Minnesota,” Carter said. “Every program has it’s ins and outs, but being in a new environment getting to start over because I’m very blessed to have this opportunity. You have some guys enter the transfer portal and they don’t have any luck or any schools so like I said I’m very blessed to be in a new situation.

“I’m not committed but I’m just very blessed to be in this situation being around good people and a good program and a good environment. Not just the players but the coaches the support staff and even the fans. it’s crazy here. It’s different especially when you don’t have any pro teams and things like that. Everybody knows who the Razorbacks are.”

In 2022, Carter started all 13 games making 19 tackles, 10 solo, recorded two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In four seasons, Carter had 55 tackles, 20 solo, 8.5 for loss, four sacks and an interception. He has been to Illinois prior to Arkansas and now has other visits lined up with Louisville among them.

“This Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday I’m going to Texas,” Carter said. “Then Saturday and Sunday I’m going to Ohio State.”

Carter said he will make his decision after the Louisville visit.

As a senior in high school, Carter helped the team win a state title with four sacks and a forced fumble in the championship game. He was named MVP of state championship game.

Arkansas signed 10 recruits from the transfer portal at midterm. They have since added Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, 6-2, 170. In addition to interior defensive linemen, the Hogs are recruiting safety, nickel back types and a center from the transfer portal among other needs.