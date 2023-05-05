FAYETTEVILLE — Former Tulsa offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat spent Thursday and Friday at Arkansas for an official visit.

Muskrat, 6-3, 308, played three years at Tulsa before entering the transfer portal on April 15. Arkansas and others offered almost immediately. The former Bentonville West offensive line standout talked about the highlight of his official visit to Arkansas.

“The campus, seeing the facilities was all nice and the fans have been great and everything,” Muskrat said Friday. “It’s been great,”

Muskrat has pulled in several offers, but two SEC schools seem to have his attention getting the pair of official visits. He has also visited Auburn in addition to Arkansas. He was asked if he has any more visits planned?

“I’m not for sure,” Muskrat said. “The time frame is pretty short in this.”

He also talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I’m just looking for a place where I can really fit in and the culture is right,” Muskrat said. “Everything like that.”

Cody Kennedy is his lead recruiter and has talked to Muskrat about a position. He was a tackle at Tulsa.

“Position, I mean either tackles or move down to guard,” Muskrat said.

Muskrat had a positive view when he reflected back on his time at Tulsa from 2020-2022.

“I feel like it was good,” Muskrat said. “The first year or two we had Tyler Smith and Chris Paul so it was kind of tough to get on the field there. We got good playing time. Great coaches there and great teammates.”

While he only spent one year at Bentonville West in Arkansas, did he get caught up in the Razorbacks hype in that year before heading to Tulsa?

“Honestly, a little bit, but not too much,” Muskrat said. “I went on campus one time for a little camp. Not too much.”

Prior to Bentonville West, he was a defensive lineman at Choctaw (Okla.) High School. Muskrat feels the move to offense was a great one for him and continues to pay off.

“Yes definitely,” Muskrat said. “I had two D-II offers for D-line.”

In addition to Arkansas and Auburn, Muskrat has gained offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Penn State and California since entering the transfer portal.

Click here for his offensive line highlights as a senior at Bentonville West.