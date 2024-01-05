FAYETTEVILLE — UAB cornerback Brian “BJ” Mayes took an official visit to Arkansas late Thursday night and then Friday.

Mayes, 6-1, 185, spent the 2023 season at UAB where he finished with 41 tackles, 31 solo, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. Prior to UAB, Mayes signed with Incarnate Word as a three-star recruit out of Houston Heights (Texas) High School in the Class of 2021. He credited an Arkansas assistant with getting him to visit the Hogs.

“Coach (Deron) Wilson, once they offered and we started the process of recruitment, it was a heavy interest and heavy like — we need you out here,” Mayes said. “Come out here now, you got to come see the place, you’ll love it here. That’s why I’m here.”

Once Mayes hit the portal, schools from all over the country started offering. Mayes talked about the opportunities that are available to him at Arkansas.

“The playing time, the role that he saw me playing at Arkansas,” Mayes said. “The way he wanted me to come in and dominate day one. I felt his role, I felt the energy from his role and that I could come in and do that. We are on the same page basically.”

Arkansas was Mayes’ first visit, but he had more plans once he left Fayetteville today.

“Yeah I got (Texas) A&M on Saturday and I’m in the works on doing something with Kentucky,” Mayes said.

Whether it’s Arkansas, Texas A&M or another school, Mayes has things that are important to him and will factor into his decision.

“Development, NFL development for that next level,” Mayes said. “This is my last year, I’m just trying to be mentally and physically ready for the NFL.”

Mayes and his parents got into Fayetteville late Thursday night and thought they would just have a night at the recruit hotel then see the coaches Friday, but the Arkansas coaches had other plans.

“It was great,” Mayes said of Wilson. “He came down and we were like ‘it’s late, we just got in so we’ll leave in the morning.’ He was like ‘nah, I’m on my way right now we’re about to come right now.’ That was nice, to get up with him last night before I went into my hotel and ended the day.”

Mayes also talked about the role Arkansas’ coaches have for him if he chooses the Razorbacks.

“They want me to come in and be the vet guy,” Mayes said. “They said they had a younger DB group right now, he wants me to come in and let some of my leadership and experience from the past seasons that I played rub off on the younger guys and vet them up.”

Mayes knows some of the Razorbacks currently on the team.

“Snaxx (Johnson) number one and (Dwight) McGlothern who is going to the league right now,” Mayes said. “Yeah I was cool with him. When I was in 10th grade and they were seniors, They were at a few tournaments that I was in.”

On Saturday, Sept. 14, UAB will come to Fayetteville and face the Razorbacks. So Mayes could face his old teammates.

“Yeah that would be crazy, that would be great, definitely,” Mayes said.