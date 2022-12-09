FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen some of its own players enter the transfer portal, but they also have extended offers to recruits from other schools as well.

At this time, there’s at least 13 known offers out to recruits in the transfer portal. Of the 13, Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335. The Razorbacks will also play host to at least three more transfer targets this weekend for official visits.

The recruits coming in this weekend are North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205; Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, 6-6, 189; and Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV, 5-10, 198.

Criswell was a standout at Morrilton High School. He chose North Carolina over Arkansas and others. Sam Pittman had only about a week to recruit Criswell coming in just newly hired to replace Chad Morris. The former head coach had gained a commitment from his son and though an offer had been made to Criswell the recruiting never really took off.

Pittman came in and made Criswell a priority, but it was too late by that point. Criswell, a midterm graduate, signed and enrolled early with the Tar Heels. Now, Pittman is getting another chance at Criswell. In an interview earlier this week, Criswell talked about what would determine Arkansas’ chances this time.

“There’s a lot of questions I have that will be asked,” Criswell said. “That will determine if I’m coming or not.”

At North Carolina, Criswell completed 18 of 31 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 20 times for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Armstrong had an outstanding sophomore season at Texas A&M-Commerce. He caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. After going into the transfer portal he gained 17 offers in a very short time. Armstrong plans to visit Missouri next after this weekend’s trip to Fayetteville.

He played high school football at Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne. The Hogs offered him on Thanksgiving and Kenny Guiton’s phone call got him excited about what the school had to offer.

“They called me on the phone to offer me and they sounded very excited,” Armstrong said. “It was like they were they excited to come to me. I should feel very gifted. So I had to go ahead and get my visit in.”

He feels close to Guiton already and talked about how the relationship with his possible future coach is going.

“When I’m on the phone with him or even text messages he is someone easy to talk to like your friend or brother,” Armstrong said. “He’s very family oriented.”

Bruce was a four-star recruit in high school. He played at Olathe (Kan.) North before moving to Ankeny (Iowa) for his senior season. This fall with the Hawkeyes, Bruce caught 19 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. He rushed 12 times for 47 yards and one touchdown. He returned 19 punts for 123 yards. In two seasons with Iowa, Bruce caught 44 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 22 times for 112 yards and four touchdowns.

Arkansas’ other known offers.

Khyree Jackson, DB, 6-3, 198, Alabama, Senior — In 2022 with the Tide, Jackson had seven tackles including six solo. Played high school football at Upper Marlboro (Md.) West.

Tunmise Adeleye, DL, 6-4, 290, Texas A&M, Senior — Was hurt early in 2022, but still managed six tackles, four solo, 0.5 for loss and three quarterback hurries. Has collected several offers and was highly recruited out of Katy (Texas) Thompkins.

Gavin Holmes, CB, 5-11, 175, Wake Forest, Sophomore — A priority recruit for the Hogs. Will visit Fayetteville next week. He ranked No. 1 with Pro Football Focus among Power 5 corners as far as snaps without allowing a catch. Holmes had 41 snaps which was five ahead of the closest player. Gained a long list of offers soon after entering the portal. The former New Orleans (La.) Archbishop Rummel standout had a very good season at Wake Forest. He finished with 24 tackles, including 17 solo and a forced fumble.

Ja’Quan Sheppard, DB, 6-2, 200, Cincinnati, Senior — Played against the Hogs in the season opener. Was offered by Arkansas and others, but quickly narrowed his decision to UCF and Maryland.

Kendarin Ray, S, 6-3, 208, Tulsa, Senior — Will visit Arkansas next week. A big safety who could add some size to the Arkansas secondary. In 2022, Ray had 86 tackles, 55 solo, three for loss, one interception, five pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. In his career, Ray has 222 tackles, 137 solo, a sack, four forced fumbles, two recovered, one interception and 12 pass breakups. Played at Brenham (Texas) High School.

Dorian Singer, WR, 6-1, 172, Arizona, Sophomore — One of the top recruits in the transfer portal. Big-time player for the Wildcats. Surprised many entering the portal. Caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns this season. In two years at Arizona, he caught 84 passes for 1,406 yards and six touchdowns. Came out of Saint Paul (Minn.) Pinnacle.

Eric Rogers, CB, 6-2, 184, Northern Illinois, Sophomore — In 2022, Rogers had 18 tackles, 13 solo, two interceptions and four pass breakups. In his career, Rogers has 44 tackles, 33 solo, two interceptions and five pass breakups. Played high school at Burlington (N.J.) Township.

Cale Sanders Jr, DB, 5-11, 178, Fresno State, Sophomore — The former New Caney (Texas) standout has decided to leave Fresno State. In 2022, Sanders had 32 tackles, 27 solo, one for loss, six pass breakups and forced two fumbles. In his career, Sanders had 52 tackles, 45 solo, two forced fumbles, one interception and nine pass breakups.

Rara Thomas, WR, 6-2, 200, Mississippi State, Sophomore — The Razorbacks are very familiar with Thomas. In 2021, Thomas caught four passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns against the Hogs in Razorback Stadium. This past season, he had one catch for nine yards in a win over the Razorbacks. He signed with the Bulldogs out of Eufaula (Ala.). This season, Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns. In two years at Mississippi State, Thomas caught 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.