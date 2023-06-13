FAYETTEVILLE — Van Buren Class of 2025 wide receiver Jadyn Johnson was among the 200 campers at Arkansas on Sunday.

Johnson, 6-0, 175, has attended several Arkansas games and camps in recent seasons. Following Sunday’s camp, Johnson talked about how the experience went for him.

“It was fun,” Johnson said. “I dropped one ball on missed communication between me and my quarterback. I had several catches and four touchdowns over the top.”

Johnson feels like the camp was beneficial to him and will help his junior season with the Pointers.

“Most definitely,” Johnson said. “A couple of the releases. I really needed that because I was struggling and couldn’t get open.”

Johnson grew up like many in the state wishing for an offer from the Razorbacks.

“It would mean the world,” Johnson said. “It’s hometown. I’ve grown up watching everyone (at Arkansas) play.”

Johnson and the Pointers are playing 7 on 7 this summer. That is another tool that Johnson plans to use to improve his game.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said. “Because last year me and my quarterback didn’t really have a good connection. Now with 7 on 7 I’m working on myself getting open. He’s working on his arm strength. Our chemistry is coming together. We’re getting on the same mindset. If I’m not open I will go over the top and he’s right there with me.”

Click here for highlights.