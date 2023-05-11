FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the latest school to jump into the mix for Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons.

Simmons, 6-3, 215, got five offers on May 9 and has now seen his recruiting explode. The Hogs offered on Thursday.

Simmons had 84 tackles, 15 for loss and six sacks in 2022. He owns a 3.9 grade-point average and has scored 25 on the ACT.

Simmons now has offers from Oklahoma, Florida State, Auburn, Liberty, Arkansas State, Soutern Miss, SMU and UAB in addition to the Razorbacks.

Simmons becomes to 10th in-state recruit in 2024 to report an offer from Arkansas. Simmons helped lead Harding Academy to the Class 4A state championship game in 2022 where they lost to Malvern.

