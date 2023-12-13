FAYETTEVILLE — Former Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. took an official visit to Arkansas Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sorey, 6-3, 220, finished 2023 with 19 tackles, including 15 solo, one sack and a pass breakup. Travis Williams is recruiting Sorey and has made a strong impression on him.

“Just seeing coach T Will,” Sorey said of the highlight of the visit. “I haven’t seen him since high school and he recruited me heavy so being around coach T Will. It was nice.”

Arkansas is trying to land Sorey after losing three linebackers to the transfer portal.

“Just Arkansas that’s the only place I’ve been so far,” Sorey said. “I don’t where else I’m going but Arkansas so far.”

He saw action in four games in 2021 as a true freshman thus preserving his redshirt season. He played on special teams in 12 games in 2022.