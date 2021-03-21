Hogville Insider Kevin McPherson reacts to what Sweet Sixteen means to Arkansas

The Arkansas men’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet Sixteen at the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996, defeating Texas Tech 68-66 on Sunday night.

The Hogs had four scorers in double digits with impressive performances coming from three freshman. Devo Davis and Moses Moody both had 15 points, while Jaylin Williams added ten rebounds and a team-high four assists.

It’s been a long 25-year absence from the Sweet Sixteen for Razorbacks fans and Hogville Insider, Kevin McPherson, talks about what this win means to the program and to the state of Arkansas.