Hogville.net Players of the Game for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks escaped with a 20-13 win over Portland State on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

A new article this year will be an Offensive and Defensive Player of the Game for the Hogs.

This week, here’s the Hogville.net players of the game.

OFFENSE

Rakeem Boyd, Running Back, Junior

18 carries, 114 yards and a 2-yard touchdown run. He had a long run of 25 yards. Also caught three passes for 22 yards. He led Arkansas in rushing last season with 123 carries for 734 yards and two touchdowns. Came to Arkansas from Independence (Kan.) Community College.

DEFENSE

Kamren Curl, Safety, Junior

This could have gone to either Curl or senior defensive tackle Sosa Agim. Curl finished with five tackles, including four solo, two sacks, a pair of tackles for loss, and an interception he returned 29 yards. Curl is from Muskogee (Okla.) High School. In two seasons prior to 2019, he has 22 career starts out of a possible 24 games. Curl entered the season with 95 tackles, including 59 solo, one forced fumble, a quarterback hurry and 13 pass breakups.



