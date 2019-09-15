Hogville.net Players of the Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas won its second game in three outings on Saturday beating Colorado State 55-34.

The game saw both the offense and defense have some good moments. The Offensive Player of the Week is junior quarterback Nick Starkel. Senior linebacker De’Jon Harris captures Defensive Player of the Week.

Harris wins it on defense after junior Kamren Curl won it the first two weeks. Curl had another very good game on Saturday. But it was Harris who had 12 tackles, including six solo and 0.5 for loss.

Starkel started his first game as a Razorback. He completed 20 of 35 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Trey Knox, a 14-yard one to tight end Chase Harrell and a 62-yarder to Cheyenne O’Grady. O’Grady broke several tackles on the way to the end zone.

Rakeem Boyd won the offensive recognition in the opener and then Trey Knox last week.