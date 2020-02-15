Arkansas defeats EIU in Game 2, 10-1.

Arkansas got the bats going early in game 2 against Eastern Illinois, and never let up.

Braydon Webb got things started with a bang and drilled a solo home run to begin the game. Matt Goodheart followed that up with a 2-run bomb of his own and gave Arkansas a 3-0 lead going in to the 2nd inning.

The Hogs didn’t pickup another run until the 3rd when Jacob Nesbit hit an RBI single to increase Arkansas’ lead to 4-0.

Arkansas’ bats were especially hot in the 4th inning though when the Hogs put up 6 runs.

The first run came off an RBI single from Christian Franklin. After a pitching change, Heston Kjerstad came to the plate and hit another RBI single. The Hogs third run of the inning was brought in by a groundout from Matt Goodheart. Nesbit once again came in with some clutch hitting and put Arkansas up 8-0 with an RBI single. Cole Austin gave the Hogs a 10-run lead with 2-run RBI double to left field.

Patrick Wicklander got the start for Arkansas and pitched a total of 5 innings allowing just 3 hits and 2 walks while striking out 7 batters.

EIU scored their lone run in the 9th inning.

The Hogs will go for a sweep of Eastern Illinois on Sunday at 1PM.

