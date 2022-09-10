CJ Maclin sits down with PJ & Blanca Slusher about their son, Myles Slusher, who currently plays for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Slusher’s fill us in on Myles’ accomplishments as a kid, the different sports he played growing up, the different positions he played in the sport of football, Myles changing schools, his journey at the University of Arkansas, and much more.

Click the video above to listen to Myles Slusher’s story with his parents who currently reside in Oklahoma where he was born and raised.