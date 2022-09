Our very own CJ Maclin sits down with the family of the newest Arkansas Razorback captain, Simeon Blair. Tina & Stanley Blair stop by the Pig Trail Nation studios to talk about Simeon’s childhood, other sports he played, his high school, his transition from one side of the ball to the other, and much more in this week’s Home is where the Hog is. Click the video above to watch the Simeon Blair story.