Homecoming for Whitt, Hogs Look to Bounce Back in Columbia

Story by Drew Amman:

Columbia, MO-

Jimmy Whitt returns to his hometown as Arkansas looks to avoid back-to-back losses after falling 79-76 in OT at home Tuesday against 11th-ranked Auburn. A flashback on this Friday as the Razorbacks prepare to face the Tigers Saturday in Columbia: January 12th, 2016, Whitt scored fifteen points going 7-of-11 from the floor, playing 20 minutes as the Hogs rolled past Mizzou 94-61. Arkansas, lights-out from the start that night in 2016, shot 62.7%.

After spending the past three years at SMU, Whitt is a grad transfer for Arkansas getting another chance to play at Mizzou Arena just 12 minutes from Hickman, his high school alma mater.



“It’ll be cool getting up there playing with guys like Mason Jones right here and getting up there seeing family and friends.

It’ll be probably my last competitive game ever in my hometown, which is cool ’cause after my freshman year I never thought

I would get a chance to play there again, and play in front of family and friends, so that is the cool thing

is getting to go there and end my career where I started and play a competitive game in front of family and friends, a lot of people I hold dear,” Whitt said.

Adding more intrigue to Saturday’s matchup? How will Whitt respond from a scoreless performance after going 0-of-7 facing Auburn Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena? Back in 2016, he failed to score against Mississippi State before his 15-point effort at Mizzou.

Whitt’s attitude is phenomenal. His resilience? Well-documented, as well. One of Arkansas’ leaders, Whitt poured in 26 points in a win at Alabama three days after only chipping in seven in a two-point loss to South Carolina.

Tip-off 2:30 Tuesday from Columbia. The Pig Trail Nation is on the road with the Hogs set to bring you highlights, analysis and postgame reaction from Mizzou Arena. The game will be televised by SEC Network. Arkansas is 16-6 overall, 4-5 in the SEC. Mizzou: 10-12, 2-7 in league play.