Arkansas and Texas A&M faced for the third time this season in the SEC Tournament. The final score from Nashville, 67-61.

The two teams split the meetings in the regular season. The Aggies eliminated the Hogs in the SEC Tournament a season ago.

Arkansas had a 13 point lead at halftime, but Texas A&M chipped away at the lead, eventually grabbing a lead at the 10:26 minute mark 46-45.

Nick Smith Jr. lead the Hogs on the scoreboard Friday night with 15 points.

The Men’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show is Sunday March 12th at 5pm on CBS