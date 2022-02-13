It’s hard to imagine a career that started as a head golf coach at South Oak Cliffs High School in Texas, would’ve turned into a Hall of Fame ride in women’s basketball more than 40 years later. But that’s the story of Gary Blair.

Blair’s coaching career has taken him all across the country, making stops at Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas and most recently Texas A&M. Four decades, a national championship, and more than than 850 wins later, Blair announced before the 2021 season that this will be his final year coaching.

To this day, the former Razorback head coach is the only to take the women’s basketball program to a Final Four in 1998. He’s impacted thousands of lives across the nation and we sat down with those he’s impacted the most to hear what his career meant to them and to the sport.