Honoring the late Jared Lorenzen: Joe Lorenzen Discusses his Son’s Legacy

Story By Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Saturday when Hog Football visits UK for the first time since 2008, the Cats honor Kentucky great Jared Lorenzen. Still the schoool’s all-time leader in passing yards, Lorenzen passed away in July at age 38. His father Joe talked with the Pig Trail Nation a few days before GameDay at Kroger Field. Joe pointed out that Kentucky’s support for his family has been ‘awesome.’ Lorenzen played for the Cats from 2000 to 2003 starting all four years at quarterback. In ’03, UK and Arkansas met in what turned out to be a classic in the bluegrass. Lorenzen and the Cats battled the Hogs (led by QB Matt Jones) through seven overtimes in a game won by Arkansas 71-63.

Also, earlier this month, Highlands, where Jared paced the Bluebirds to the 3A State Title in 1998, retired his #22 jersey.

Jared won a Super Bowl ring as a backup QB for the Giants in 2008.

Click the link above to hear our interview with Joe Lorenzen…