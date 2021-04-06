Hoop Hogs #6 In Final Coaches Poll

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE – With an Elite 8 finish, the Arkansas men’s basketball program finished sixth in the final USA TODAY Coaches polls.

The Associated Press’ final poll was released March 15 prior to the NCAA Tournament and the Razorbacks were 10th.

This marks the first time since 2015 the Razorbacks ended the season ranked – finishing 20th in the coaches poll and 21st by AP – and the first time since 1995 Arkansas ended the season among the nation’s top 10 – finishing second by the coaches and sixth in both the AP and UPI polls.

Under second-year head coach Eric Musselman, Arkansas posted a 25-7 record and won 15 of its last 18 games with losses at nationally-ranked Oklahoma State, versus LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinal and versus national champion Baylor in the NCAA Elite 8 by an average of 6.7 points.

Picked sixth in the SEC preseason poll, Arkansas was 13-4 and finished second in the league thanks to 11 straight conference wins to end the regular season. It was the program’s best SEC win streak since winning the final 11 league games in 1993-94.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers