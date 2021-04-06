Hoop Hogs #6 In Final Coaches Poll

FAYETTEVILLE – With an Elite 8 finish, the Arkansas men’s basketball program finished sixth in the final USA TODAY Coaches polls.

The Associated Press’ final poll was released March 15 prior to the NCAA Tournament and the Razorbacks were 10th.

This marks the first time since 2015 the Razorbacks ended the season ranked – finishing 20th in the coaches poll and 21st by AP – and the first time since 1995 Arkansas ended the season among the nation’s top 10 – finishing second by the coaches and sixth in both the AP and UPI polls.

Under second-year head coach Eric Musselman, Arkansas posted a 25-7 record and won 15 of its last 18 games with losses at nationally-ranked Oklahoma State, versus LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinal and versus national champion Baylor in the NCAA Elite 8 by an average of 6.7 points.

Picked sixth in the SEC preseason poll, Arkansas was 13-4 and finished second in the league thanks to 11 straight conference wins to end the regular season. It was the program’s best SEC win streak since winning the final 11 league games in 1993-94.

