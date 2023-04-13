By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Cincinnati grad-transfer Jeremiah Davenport committed to Arkansas on Thursday.

Davenport (6-7 wing, native of Cincinnati, Ohio) announced his pledge to the Razorbacks via Twitter on Thursday morning. He committed to Arkansas coaches on Wednesday night.

Davenport joins Temple grad-transfer Khalif Battle, Houston junior-transfer Tramon Mark, and Washington freshman-transfer Keyon Menifield, Jr., to give Arkansas four 2023 transfer-portal commitments to go with two 2023 5-star high school signees in Layden Blocker and Baye Fall.

After back-to-back seasons averaging double-figure scoring in 2021-22 (13.4 points) and ’20-21 (11.7 points), Davenport started 15 of the 36 games he played in during the ’22-23 campaign and averged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 35.1% from the field, including 72-of-218 from 3 for 33.0%, and a career-best 83.0% from the free throw line.

In his four seasons at Cincy, Davenport played in 109 games (with 61 starts) and totaled 1,060 points, 459 rebounds, 118 assists, 71 steals, and 25 blocks. He made 205-of-590 from 3 for 34.7% in his Cincy career.

Davenport becomes the latest in a series of players who transferred to an Eric Musselman-led program after playing against one of his teams. Davenport was a junior when the Bearcats faced the Hogs in the Hall of Fame Classic title game in ’21-22.

Davenport has immediate eligibility to play in ’23-24.