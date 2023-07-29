By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Southern Miss transfer Denijay Harris publicly committed to Arkansas on Friday after having already officially joined the Razorbacks men’s basketball program weeks ago.

Harris (6-6 forward, Columbus, Miss., native) had previously committed to New Mexico State in mid-May after entering the transfer portal in late April. But he de-committed from NMSU on June 12, and shortly thereafter he joined the Arkansas program, including practices, before announcing his pledge to the Razorbacks today.

He started 22 of the 28 games he played in during the 2022-23 season at USM, averaging 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per outing while shooting 56.5% from the field and 67.8% from the free throw line.

Harris’ per-40-minute production was impressive a season ago: 14.6 points and 9.3 rebounds.

He scored in double figures 14 times last season, including a 22-point, 8-rebound performance in a 74-57 road win over Arkansas State on Jan. 14. He also notched a double-double — 18 points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in 38 minutes — in USM’s 78-61 loss to South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference postseason tournament quarterfinals on March 4. It was 1 of 3 double-doubles that he recorded as a junior at USM.

In 82 career games at USM spanning three seasons, Harris made 32 starts and totaled 416 points, 331 rebounds, 46 assists, 42 steals, and 12 blocks while shooting 52.5% from the field and 63.9% from the free throw line.

Harris is a first-time Division 1 transfer and will have one season of immediate eligibility in ’23-24.

Harris becomes the Razorbacks’ seventh transfer-portal addition (and ninth new player overall) from Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class.

He adds immediate depth and small-ball-versatility to the Hogs’ frontline as he could potentially provide a similar 3/4-combo forward role to that of former Arkansas forward Trey Wade, who at 6-6 as a small-ball-4 moved into the ’21-22 team’s starting lineup midway through the season before helping the team advance to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.