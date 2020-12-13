Hoop Hogs beat down in-state UCA, 100-75 at Bud Walton on Saturday Night

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ basketball game Saturday against Central Arkansas was historic given it was the Razorbacks’ first regular-season matchup with an in-state opponent in more than 70 years, and to their credit the Bears gave the Hogs a few scares before Arkansas pulled away late, 100-75, at Bud Walton Arena. 

The Hogs trailed by 10 points in the first half and were only up six, 64-58, with 9:54 to play when freshman Moses Moody scored 8 points to fuel a 21-4 run over the next five minutes that put the Hogs ahead comfortably, 85-62, with 4:57 remaining in the game.

In the end, Arkansas (6-0) won its fourth game by at least a 25-point margin, and the Hogs maintained the SEC’s best record by dismantling yet another winless program at home. Arkansas’ first six opponents had a combined record of 5-23 entering Saturday, with UCA (now 0-4) being the third team out of that group that remains winless on the season. 

Senior graduate-transfer guard Jalen Tate scored the Hogs’ first basket of the game — a triple — and he stayed hot, finishing with a double-double (17 points on 6-of-8 field goals, including 3-of-5 from 3, plus 2-of-2 free throws to go with 11 assists — both season highs) as he surpassed 1,000 career points early in the game.

Junior guard JD Notae led the Hogs in scoring with 22 points (8-of-18 field goals, including 4-of-10 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws) to go with 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, and 1 block. Notae also crossed the 1,000-point career scoring plateau.

Moody had 15 points (6-of-11 field goals, including 3-of-7 from 3) to go with 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. He’s the team’s leading scorer and has reached double figures in points in all six of his games as a Hog. 

Junior combo guard Desi Sills had 17 points (7-of-12 field goals, including 1-of-3 from 3, and 2-of-3 free throws), 4 assists, 3 rebounds, snd 3 steals. Senior combo forward Justin Smith had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Sophomore big man Connor Vanover had 9 points, a game-high-matching 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Arkansas shot poorly in the early going and led by only six points at halftime, 41-35, but the Hogs heated up and made 23-of-39 from the field (59%) in the second half to finish the game 40-of-76 for 52.6%, including 12-of-30 from 3 for 40%. Arkansas was 8-of-9 at the free throw line (88.9%). The Razorbacks had an impressive 26 assists against only 8 turnovers.

Defensively, the Razorbacks were most effective in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Bears finished 28-of-66 from the field (42.4%), including 9-of-26 from 3 (34.6%), and 10-of-12 free throws (83.3%). Leading scorer Rylan Bergersen and point guard Deandre Jones paced the Bears with 13 points each. Forward SK Shittu of Rogers had 11 points (4-of-4 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws) to go with 8 rebounds. Forward Jared Chatham had a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds).

Arkansas had won the rebounding battle in its first 5 games (plus-14.2 boards per game ranked 13th nationally), but UCA won the glass (37-35) on Saturday. The Bears also won second-chance points (10-6). The Hogs won points-in-the-paint (54-32), turnovers (14-8), blocks (8-1), and steals (10-5).

The Hogs ran their all-time record against in-state schools to 25-0, and they improved to 7-0 in the all-time series against UCA. The previous six meetings between the two school were played between 1924 and 1947. The last time Arkansas faced an in-state program in the regular-season was a 50-45 win over Arkansas Tech in Fayetteville on Nov. 29, 1950.

Prior to Saturday’s win over UCA, the last time Arkansas competed against an in-state opponent in an official game was in March 1987 when the Razorbacks defeated Arkansas State in overtime in a National Invitation Tournament postseason contest at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. And just last season, Arkansas hosted and defeated the Little Rock Trojans in a preseason exhibition game in October when the program honored Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson by naming the court inside BWA after him.

Next up for Arkansas is an 8-day break before the Hogs play their 7th of 8 consecutive non-conference home games to open the season — against Oral Roberts on Dec. 20 at BWA.

Musselman started the same lineup for the fifth consecutive game — Sills, Moody, Vanover, Smith, and Tate.

UCA used early runs of 6-0 and 12-3 to build a 22-12 lead at the 11:35 mark of the first half, but behind the scoring of Tate, Sills, Moody, Notae, and Vanover the Hogs strung together a 26-6 run for their biggest lead of the first half, 38-28.

But the Bears closed the first half on a 7-3 mini-spurt to pull within six, 41-35, at the break.

Tate and Sills each scored 10 points to lead the Hogs in the first 20 minutes with Moody pitching in 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Notae and Vanover each had 5 points with Vanover grabbing av team-high 5 rebounds.

Arkansas shot 17-of-37 from the field (45.9%), including 6-of-17 from 3 (35.3%), in the first half. The Hogs shot only two free throws, making one. 

Defensively, Arkansas was not as sharp as it was in its two previous games, yielding 15-of-32 shooting (46.9%) to UCA, including 5-of-13 from 3 (38.5%). The Bears did not attempt a free throw in the opening half 

UCA won the rebounding battle (20-16) in the first half.

