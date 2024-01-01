By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Only 17 days and three games into his Arkansas playing career, Razorbacks sophomore [b]Keyon Menifield, Jr.[/b], was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday after scoring a career-high 32 points in the team’s 106-90 win over North Carolina-Wilmington on Saturday.

Menifield (6-1 guard, native of Flint, Mich.) was 8-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range, and 13-of-17 from the free throw line. He also had 5 assists, 4 rebounds, a boxscore plus-17, and he drew nine fouls while committing zero fouls.

“(Menifield) is so quick with the ball,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said after the UNC-Wilmington game. “He’s got great basketball IQ. He sees plays before they happen, which … on the lobs, he just naturally sees plays develop. And we felt that way when we recruited him. I was kind of amazed as a freshman how he could read the second and third line of the defense. He’s really good in transition too. He does make us a much different team that plays with much different pace.”

Menifield scored 17 of his 32 points in the first half — including all the points in an 11-5 run to close out the first 20 minutes — as Arkansas took a six-point lead at the break, 48-42. He hit 5-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-3 from distance, and 5-of-8 from the foul line in the opening half.

In the second half, his layup-and-one was good for Arkansas’ biggest lead to that point at 53-44, his 2-of-2 free throws gave the Hogs their first double-digit lead at 67-57, his lob pass to Jalen Graham for a dunk extended the lead to 75-61, and his third three-pointer plus 5-of-6 free throw shooting in the final four minutes of the game helped the Hogs to their largest margin of victory (16 points) since the team defeated Gardner-Webb, 86-68, in the second game of the season on Nov. 11. He was the only Razorback to play all 20 minutes of the second half as he scored 15 points in the final 20 minutes, which included making 8-of-9 at the foul line.

Through three games as a Hog, Menifield has scored in double-figures twice and is averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 27.3 minutes while shooting 52.0% from the field, including 3-of-11 from 3 (27.3%), and 76.2% from the free throw line.

He started in each of the last three halves of basketball for the Hogs (second half against Abilene Christian and both halves against UNCW), and in those 60 minutes he contributed a total of 43 points with a collective boxscore plus-33 as Arkansas outscored the two opponents 161-128 in that span.

A Pac-12 All Freshman team selection last season at Washington before transferring to Arkansas in the offseason, Menifield missed the Razorbacks’ first 10 games as a designated “non-scholarship redshirt” before receiving an NCAA waiver for immediate playing eligibility on Dec. 15.

A day later, he made his Hoop Hogs debut in a 69-66 win over Lipscomb in North Little Rock. He followed that up with an 11-point outing while playing all 20 minutes of the second half in the team’s 83-73 come-from-behind win over ACU on Dec. 21 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.