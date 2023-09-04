By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — With college football in full swing as the calendar page turned to September, the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team has settled in with a couple of weeks of practices after returning to campus following their near-three-week break between summer school and the start of the fall semester.

The plan moving forward is not only about on-court preparation for the upcoming season but it also focuses on finalizing and announcing the entire ’23-24 schedule as well as executing an ambitious recruiting endeavor with at least six visitors expected to be on campus through the end of October and just prior to the November early signing period.

Here’s the latest …

-Linked is the social-media video content from the men’s basketball practices posted within the past two weeks: “One Week Closer” posted on Aug. 25 https://twitter.com/EricPMusselman/status/1695137442897035339?s=20 … and “Class is back in session” posted on Aug. 23 https://twitter.com/RazorbackMBB/status/1694421999651532913?s=20

-The most recent practice videos reveal mostly drill work, including 5-on-0 drills, but the individual player highlight clips released throughout August were mostly from 5-on-5 live full-contact work. While giving a sneak peak at a number of positives the ’23-24 Hogs will bring to the court — including more three-point shooting weapons — there may have also been glimpses given of a team with collective lateral movement challenges defensively, at least based on the frequent wide-open driving lanes and players blowing by to the basket that were visible in the footage. This was an initial concern for Musselman’s second Hog squad in ’20-21, a team that won 12 consecutive games against SEC teams before making a run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight while finishing with the 10th-ranked defense in Division 1.

-A source told Hogville this ’23-24 Arkansas team is further along compared to previous Hog squads in terms of quantity of what has been implemented by the coaching staff this early in the process, which suggests a veteran team with a combined 35 years of Division 1 experience is grasping, retaining, and executing what is expected of them on and off the court.

-Memphis grad-transfer Chandler Lawson, who did not practice with the team in June or July after committing to Arkansas in late June, has been practicing since joining the team on the court at the start of the fall semester that began on Aug. 21. From early accounts, Lawson will compete with a viable path to a top 8 rotation spot, and standing 6-7 his 7-foot-plus wingspan has blown away onlookers at practice.

-While redshirt-sophomore Trevon Brazile (6-10 forward) can be seen in recent team practice videos, it’s worth clarifying that he has not yet resumed live, full-contact scrimmaging, although he has increased some of his on-court activity relative to what he was doing during the summer limited practices. Described by head coach Eric Musselman last season as a top 5 player in the SEC, Brazile was recently ranked as the No. 28 prospect for the 2024 NBA Draft (effectively a first-round draft pick projection) by The Ringer.

-A source has confirmed senior Makhi Mitchell (6-10 forward / center) is practicing after missing all of June and July limited practices.

-For what it’s worth, Arkansas was snubbed by The Athletic in the publication’s release last week of its way-too-early preseason Top 25 as the Hogs were not included in those rankings.

-For a look at Arkansas’ ’23-24 roster as well as my initial Top 7 player-rotation projections that were published at Hogville as the Hoop Hogs were returning to practice on Aug. 21, click the link: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=756999.0

-A day after Hogville confirmed the addition of Furman to the Razorbacks’ non-conference schedule (to be played on Dec. 4 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville), the men’s basketball program formally released the entire 13-game slate of non-conference opponents and playing dates (most game times and television designations remain unannounced or pending). For our Hogville coverage detailing all 31 regular-season opponents (two of which remain a bit of a mystery as part of a group of teams Arkansas could face in the second and third rounds of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in November), click the link: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=756493.0

* Razorbacks recruiting

– 2024 Hog offer and Rivals national No. 35 / 4-star prospect Jalen Shelley (6-8 combo forward, Link Academy in Springfield, Mo., via Frisco, Texas) will take an official visit to Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 8, he confirmed with Hogville. Shelley has the Hogs in his Top 8 schools; he took an unofficial visit to Arkansas last fall and attended the Football Hogs’ game vs. Missouri State where his older brother, Jason Shelley was the starting quarterback; and he went in-depth regarding his recruitment during our Pig Trail Nation zoom interview (linked at the top of the page) posted on Monday, Sept. 4.

“Right now they (Hog fans) support me heavy,” Shelley said during the interview. “And I’m not committed yet, but I just can’t imagine how it will be when I actually am in the program committed and all.”

– 2025 Hog offer and 247Sports national No. 25 / 4-star prospect Terrion Burgess (6-9 combo forward, Benton, 17U Arkansas Hawks) attended the Football Hogs’ 56-13 season-opening win over Western Carolina on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

– 2025 Hog offer and national Top 50 / 4-star prospect Malachi Moreno (6-11 forward/center, Georgetown, Ky.) told Hogville he will be making his way to Fayetteville for an unofficial visit: “I am visiting Arkansas on the 9th of September.”

– 2024 Hog offer and 247Sports national No. 22 / 4-star prospect Isaiah Elohim (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Calif.) will take an official visit to Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 16 (deep-dive article linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=757333.0). Elohim also has visits planned to USC, Villanova, and Providence.

– 2026 Hog offer Jacob Lanier (6-6 guard, Maumelle) will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 16, and plans to attend the Football Hogs’ home game against BYU, a source told Hogville.

– 2024 Hog offer and national Top 50 / 4-star prospect Rakease Passmore (6-5 wing, Combine Academy in N.C.) will take an official visit to Arkansas on Oct. 6, according to a source. Passmore, he was offered a scholarship by Arkansas in early July, is set to take at least three official visits in September (Mississippi State, Miami, and LSU).

– 2025 national Top 60 / 4-star prospect Jermaine O’Neal, Jr. (6-5 wing, Dynasty Prep in Dallas) will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 28, and will attend the Hoop Hogs’ charity exhibition game against Big Ten power Purdue at Bud Walton Arena. O’Neal’s famous father is Jermaine O’Neal, Sr., an NBA all-star who went directly to the league from high school. He played for Bill Musselman (Eric Musselman’s father) when the both were with the Portland Trail Blazers (O’Neal as a player and Musselman as an assistant coach).

– 2024 ESPN national No. 9 / 5-star prospect Derrion Reid (6-7 wing, Prolific Prep) reported a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 1.

– 2025 national No. 8 / 5-star prospect Jalen Haralson (6-6 combo guard, La Lumiere School, La Porte, Ind.) reported a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Monday, Aug. 21.

– Arkansas hosted highly regarded 2024 in-state target K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, 17U Arkansas Hawks, On3.com‘s national No. 9 / 5-star prospect) on an official visit on Friday, July 28, and Boateng came away impressed (for more on his thoughts on the visit and other teams in the mix in his recruitment, click the link to our Hogville article published on Sunday, July 30: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=756934.0). Boateng has since visited Missouri and Georgia Tech with more visits planned to LSU, Virginia Tech, and Indiana.

* Pro Hog update

– With the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines, now through to the tournament quarterfinals, former Arkansas star and current Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Bobby Portis helped Team USA go 4-1 in group play spanning the past two weeks. Portis averaged 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 81.8% from the free throw line. Team USA — with group-play wins over New Zealand, Greece, Jordan, and Montenegro before suffering its first loss, 110-104, against Lithuania in the group-play finale on Sunday — will take on Italy in the quarterfinals round at 7:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday on ESPN2 (linked here are multiple Portis game highlights that were posted to the social-media artist formerly known as Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1698345398807531862?s=20https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1698328854459220368?s=20https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1697688989577166916?s=20https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1697109978715242744?s=20https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1696889705546068447?s=20https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1696211024783786242?s=20https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1696202821010444462?s=20