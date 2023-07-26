By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — He was the first of seven transfer pledges in Arkansas’ 2023 portal recruiting haul, and now Razorbacks sophomore guard Keyon Menifield, Jr., is the first to fully know his destiny for the upcoming 2023-24 season as he’ll be a non-scholarship redshirt who’ll be able to practice with the team but not compete in games.

More details on Menifield’s status and commitment to Arkansas are included in our Hogville article published on Friday, July 21, and with 13 other players who are on scholarship as part of the ’23-24 squad, Menifield’s recently disclosed availability helps clarify how the Arkansas coaching staff is managing the roster numbers.

There were five returnees from the ’22-23 team (Davonte “Devo” Davis, Trevon Brazile, Makhi Mitchell, Jalen Graham, and Joseph Pinion); two high school signees from the class of 2023 who signed with the Hogs in November (Layden Blocker and Baye Fall); and the aforementioned seven transfer portal additions (Menifield, Tramon Mark, Khalif Battle, Jeremiah Davenport, El Ellis, Chandler Lawson, and a yet-to-be-publicly-announced Hog).

A possibility remains that Arkansas could have a second player redshirt in ’23-24 (one who is on scholarship), and IF that were to happen the Hoop Hogs would have only 12 scholarship players available to compete in the upcoming campaign.

– Arkansas continued its practice regimen last week as the eight-week run of limited on-court preparation through June and July nears an end before things ramp up again next month, and the Razorbacks “spent a lot of time focused on special (in-game) situations”, also known as situational basketball drills.

– A source told Hogville this current corps of Hoop Hogs is one of the hardest working groups under head coach Eric Musselman, who’s entering his fifth season at Arkansas.

– Typically busy making and posting social media content as early as June when limited practices begin each season — we’re talking sublime video highlights and photos from practices — the Razorbacks men’s basketball staff had been mostly slow-playing its content output through June and most of July, but in the past week things picked up significantly with a rash of photos and one impressive highlight reel entitled “Beauty in the details.” It was a fitting slogan as the 30-second video included a violin (or is it a cello?) and hand-clapping mix of sound as the visuals of Graham and Mark dunking, Pinion splashing three’s, Davis and Fall defending, and Blocker and Menifield doing work were all slow-moved for dramatic effect and punctuated by Musselman leading the huddle-break at the end.

* Razorbacks recruiting

– As reported multiple times in this space in recent weeks and referenced above, the Hogs have a yet-to-be-publicly-announced seventh transfer-portal addition, which helps establish the largest transfer haul in one recruiting class at Arkansas. A source told Hogville that a commitment announcement is likely to happen this week, although the player has been part of the team for weeks.

– Arkansas will get an official visit from 2024 K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, 17U Arkansas Hawks, On3.com‘s national No. 9 / 5-star prospect) later this week (July 27-29). Boateng has taken a few unofficial visits to Arkansas in the past (for more details on his upcoming visit, click the link to our Hogville article published on Friday, July 21. Boateng and his 17U Arkansas Hawks’ teammate — 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess (6-9 combo forward, Benton, 247Sports national No. 27 / 4-star prospect) — are planning to take part in the Adidas All American Camp in greater Los Angeles next week (Aug. 1-2).

– Two class of 2024 Hog targets listed Arkansas among their top schools last week: 1) 2024 national No. 45 / 4-star prospect Jalen Shelley (6-8 combo forward, Link Academy) told Hogville he’s down to 8 schools — Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Houston, Louisville, Marquette, and Colorado; and 2) 2024 national Top 40 / 4-star prospect Robert Miller (6-10 forward/center, Pasadena, Texas) released his Top 6 schools: Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

* Pro Hog tidbits and events

– Former Arkansas star, Golden State guard, and NBA champion Moses Moody launched his MotivateOne Foundation as part of his Moses Moody Day weekend of community-focused events in Little Rock, which included appearances by Musselman and Moody’s Warriors teammate, 4-time NBA champion, and future Naismith Hall of Fame guard Klay Thompson (our Hogville article detailing Moody’s UA one-and-dome journey plus video, photos, and interviews from his weekend of events is linked here.

– Former Arkansas star, Milwaukee Bucks big man, and NBA champion Bobby Portis held a scaled-back version of his Bobby Portis Foundation with a single event on Sunday in Little Rock that was attended by former Arkansas star, former NBA 6th Man of the Year, NBA champion, and new Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Corliss Williamson (linked is my seven-minute interview, spliced into three segments, with Portis on Sunday.

– Former Arkansas star Dusty Hannahs has signed a two-year contract to play professionally overseas with Israeli club Ironi Ness Ziona, winners of the FIBA Europe Cup championship in ’20-21. Hannahs has played professionally in the NBA G-League (Memphis Hustle and Santa Clara Warriors) for years while making four NBA game appearances after signing two 10-day contracts with the Memphis Grizzlies (two games each in ’18-19 and ’19-20).

– Reminder that former Arkansas star and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe will host his first “Shooters Shoot” Camp on Saturday, August 12, at the Summerwood Sports complex in Alexander, AR (registration info linked here).

Photo via Arkansas Men’s basketball