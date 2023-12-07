By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have strung together back-to-back home wins after a rough stretch in late November that resulted in a three-losses-in-four-games skid, and their pursuit of a third straight win could present the team with its biggest challenge to date in 2023-24.

Arkansas (6-3, No. 111 in NCAA NET rankings as of Wednesday, Dec. 6) will face unbeaten and 19th-ranked Oklahoma (8-0, No. 15 in NCAA NET rankings as of Wednesday, Dec. 6) at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday (ESPN2) at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

It will be the 31st meeting between the two schools as the Razorbacks lead the all-time series, 17-13, and it will mark the rubber match in the teams’ recent Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa — OU won 88-66 in ’21-22 and Arkansas won 88-78 in ’22-23 — as the Sooners will move into the SEC next season (’24-25) putting a hard stop on the non-conference matchup.

The Razorbacks are seeking to even up their neutral-site record after going 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas (Nov. 22-24). Arkansas also has the opportunity to improve to 2-1 against ranked teams this season.

Looking to pick up its first Quad-1 win of the young campaign, Arkansas has a huge question mark personnel-wise as star sophomore forward Trevon Brazile is at best questionable following a sprained ankle he suffered in the closing minutes of the Hogs’ 97-83 home win over Furman on Monday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (a status update on Brazile’s injury and availability can be found down the page under Muss musings).

Against the Paladins, star junior wing and leading scorer Tramon Mark was back in the lineup after a hip-and-groin injury kept him out of the team’s 80-75 home win over then-No. 7 Duke on Nov. 29. The Razorbacks had 21 assists against Furman on sizzling 37-of-61 field goal shooting (60.7%), including 8-of-19 from 3 (42.1%) as Arkansas led by as many as 20 points in the second half against the Paladins.

Senior guard Khalif Battle led the way with a season-high 25 points to go with a boxscore plus-14 as 20 of his points came in the second half, and frontliners Chandler Lawson (season-high 19 points to go with 3 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal, and a boxscore plus-11 in 18 minutes) and Brazile (13 points to go with 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a boxscore plus-9) also scored in double figures for the Razorbacks. Senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis had 7 points, a game-high 10 rebounds, a game-high 8 assists, ZERO turnovers, and a game-high boxscore plus-15 in 38 minutes. Mark finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 26 minutes off the bench as he failed to start for the first time this season.

In addition to its hot shooting on a high-volume-assist night, Arkansas made 15-of-21 free throws (71.4%) while winning total rebounds (38-35) and dominating points-in-the-paint (52-30), bench scoring (51-24), fastbreak scoring (23-16), and blocks (10-1).

Defensively, Arkansas held Furman to 28-of-73 overall field goal shooting (38.4%), including only 16-of-41 on two-point field goals (39.0%) which was well below the team’s elite 62.1% efficiency shooting inside the arc coming into the game. But the Paladins exceeded their season volume and efficiency on three-pointers as they hit their first five triples en route to a 12-of-32 effort from distance (37.5%) for the game. Furman shot 15-of-20 at the foul line (75.0%).

Each team had 11 turnovers and each had 7 steals, but the Razorbacks were plus-5 in points-off-turnovers (15-10). Furman won the offensive rebounding battle (15-6) and second-chance-points (12-6).

Putting the late November skid behind them was a result of the Hogs’ offense sorting out significant issues with ball movement while the defense at least toughened up contesting two-point shots.

The Hogs will be looking to continue their improving trends while cleaning up the rest against arguably the best team they will have faced in Oklahoma once the dust settles on all 13 non-conference games at the end of the month. For the five returning Razorbacks, the OU matchup in Tulsa is nothing new.

“It was a great environment,” senior center Makhi Mitchell said. “You know it was just like another game for me, but it was a great environment for sure. I definitely liked it. I felt the atmosphere. It was like pretty 50-50 with Arkansas fans, Oklahoma fans. But it was good. We played hard and the outcome was what it was.”

Scouting the Oklahoma Sooners

OU head coach Porter Moser has his team riding high with an unexpected unblemished record through eight games against a schedule that includes wins over then-No. 23 USC (72-70 on a neutral court), Iowa (79-67 on a neutral court), and most recently at home against Providence (72-61 on Tuesday).

Not only does OU have an NCAA NET ranking of No. 15 and an Associated Press poll ranking of No. 19, but the Sooners also boast solid rankings in KenPom.com‘s adjusted defensive efficiency (No. 13) and adjusted offensive efficiency (No. 37).

The Sooners go about 8-deep in their top rotation — a mix of four returnees and four transfers — with five guards and three frontliners averaging between 17.0 to 29.9 minutes per game.

Sophomore 6-5 guard Otega Oweh leads the team with 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per game while shooting a blistering hot 67.6% from the field, including 7-of-9 from 3 for 77.8%, and 72.7% at the free throw line. Siena transfer and junior 6-2 guard Javian McCollum is averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game while shooting 47.8% from the field, including 17-of-46 from 3 for 37.0%, and 90.0% from the free throw line. Pitt transfer and senior 6-10 forward / center John Hugley IV is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 19.1 minutes per game while shooting 62.7% from the field, including 7-of-13 from 3 for 53.8%, and 86.4% from the free throw line. Georgia Tech transfer and junior 6-7 forward Jalon Moore is averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game while shooting 55.0% from the field, including 5-of-12 from 3 for 41.7%, and 89.5% from the free throw line.

Sophomore 6-4 guard Milos Uzan — he scored 15 points to go with 5 assists and 2 rebounds against Arkansas a year ago — leads the team with 29.9 minutes per game and is averaging 8.6 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 37.3% from the field, including 26.7% from 3, and 71.4% from the free throw line. Senior 6-10 forward Sam Godwin — he had 6 points on 3-of-4 field goal shooting against the Razorbacks last season — is averaging 8.3 points, a team-high 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steal in only 17.0 minutes per game while shooting 71.4% from the field and 72.0% from the free throw line. Utah Valley transfer and senior 6-4 guard Le’tre Darthard is averaging 7.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 assist in 23.9 minutes per game while shooting 40.0% from the field, including 12-of-36 from 3 for 33.3%, and 77.8% from the free throw line. Senior 6-6 wing Rivaldo Soares is averaging 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 21.1 minutes per game while shooting 39.5% from the field, including 5-of-23 from 3 for 21.7%, and 85.7% from the free throw line.

Oklahoma has an elite two-point field goal offense — just like both Duke and Furman did — as the Sooners are making 23.3 field goals inside the arc (ranks 25th in D1) at a 60.6% efficiency rate (ranks 9th in D1) which aids tremendously in their 85.5 points per game (ranks 21st in D1). OU is similar to the Hogs shooting from 3 with 8.1 makes per game at a 34.9% clip (the latter ranks 118th in D1). Overall, the team is making 31.4 field goals per game (ranks 12th in D1) at 50.9% efficiency (ranks 13th in D1). The Sooners are elite in free throw conversions, too, making 14.6 out of 18.5 attempts at the line per game for 79.1% (the latter ranks 12th in D1). OU ranks in the Top 100 in D1 in assists per game (15.1) and the teams is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (about middle of the pack in D1). The Sooners are snaring 11.6 offensive rebounds per game (ranks near the top one-third of D1).

Oklahoma is grabbing 40.3 total rebounds per game (ranks 54th in D1), which includes 28.6 defensive rebounds per outing (ranks 3th in D1) with a 74.1% defensive rebounding percentage. The Sooners’ defense is holding opponents to only 22.6 made field goals per game (ranks 45th in D1) at 38.1% efficiency (ranks 24th in D1). That includes opponents shooting only 44.0% inside the arc (ranks 39th in D1) while making only 5.1 triples per game (ranks 20th) at an anemic 26.1% conversion rate (ranks 12th). OU is collecting 7.9 steals (ranks 99th in D1) as part of forcing 14.3 opponent turnovers per game, and the team’s 5.0 blocks per outing ranks 42nd in D1. The Sooners do not foul a lot (only 14.9 fouls per game) and subsequently opponents are attempting only 16.0 free throws per game.

Translation: Inside and out at both ends, as well as the free throw line and in transition, Oklahoma is already a cohesive unit and an outstanding college basketball team. Not always the most talented team on the court, the Sooners are just consistently sound for 40 minutes enabling them to go on runs while fending off opponent spurts. OU is paint-penetration driven at its core on offense with Uzan and McCollum as high IQ guards who will pick-and-choose off drives — either facilitating or scoring on a variety of runners, floaters, and pull-up jumpers — while Oweh and Moore so far are effective slashing and rim-running, but both are highly efficient shooting from distance in low volume. Godwin is crafty and a high-volume per-minute producer while Hugley is a veteran space-eater who can also stretch the floor with face-up shooting if left open. It’s a team that simply outplays its opponents for big stretches of games, consistently.

Muss musings

– On the status of star sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, who missed the final 2:41 of the Hogs’ win over Furman after suffering a sprained ankle “Severe sprain. Will not participate in anything we do today. There’s a possibility of him going on an underwater treadmill to walk tomorrow. So, not a glowing report. It wasn’t something that he just woke up the next day and felt fine. So, we still have some more days before we play, but unable to shoot around or anything today.”

– On the Oklahoma Sooners: “When you look at Oklahoma … up front, obviously No. 10 Godwin is a guy that plays really hard. Really good around the rim. Loves to set screens. He’s a dynamic rim-roller. The point guard No. 12 loves to throw jump lob passes to him. The other center Hugley can make threes. He made four threes against USC. He’s a good post player with his back to the basket. He’s got good weight and good size. Obviously, you’ve got up front Moore is a really active player that is the front of their little diamond press. He can guard one through four. Then they come in with Soares. He’s another athletic guy. So, I think when you talk about their up front guys, those are the four that you’re talking about … Oklahoma is a great rebounding team … I know we did a good job against (North Carolina big man Armondo) Bacot on the glass. I thought we did a good job against Purdue and Zach Edey on the glass. When we’ve had to rebound the ball, we have done a good job. It doesn’t mean that we’re going to do that on Saturday. We did a poor job against Furman in two things that were a key part of the scouting report. That was guarding the three and dominating the glass. We were supposed to dominate the glass, not barely win it, and we didn’t do that. Why that was, I’m not sure, but if they don’t come to rebound against Oklahoma, it’s not going to be a close contest. They go to the glass. If somebody is as aggressive as Oklahoma going to the glass, you got to defensive rebound 1-5.”

– On Arkansas’ improved three-point shooting: “I would hope we’re going to even shoot better than we have. (Jeremiah) Davenport’s a guy that we see it every day in practice. He should have a higher percentage than he does. I mean, Devo Davis last year in SEC play was incredible from three-point range. And I think he’ll shoot a higher percentage, just like he did last year, as the season progresses. And then the other guys have done a good job. T-Mark is such an underrated three-point shooter. I mean, people want to back off him. And then if you crowd him, he’s got a quick first step as well. And obviously we’ve discussed Battle. And then El Ellis is going to … But Brazile, as good a pick-and-pop player as there is in the country right now, as far as somebody at his size. Battle’s shooting at a high level.”

Keys to success for Arkansas

– Arkansas had to make the adjustments without Mark to defeat Duke, and the team may be facing another next-men-up call if Brazile is unable to play or is significantly limited against the Sooners. Although the Hogs have multiple gifted guards and wings who stepped up with Mark out, the frontline corps offers nothing that resembles the versatility that Brazile brings. Still, the Hogs have gotten huge production from Lawson in back-to-back games (and in three of their last five outings), which is encouraging. Mitchell has also been effective playing mostly off the bench, while senior forward Jalen Graham — he played sparingly the last two games after missing four straight contests with back spasms — potentially could be an X-factor should Brazile not be able to go. If Brazile is ready to play at or near 100%, we believe the matchup favors the Hogs. Without him (or with a severely limited version), it’s at best a toss-up.

– The Razorbacks bring the deepest and most talented backcourt that OU has faced, and the goal should be to attack the paint and rim (don’t settle for tough perimeter shots) while using a third straight game of savvy ball movement — inside and out, side to side — in heavy doses to make the Sooners’ defenders work. That should also aid in the team’s endeavor to get to the foul line in high volume with the goal being to win FTAs by a wide margin against a highly efficient OU team at the line. Transition offense was better aginst a poor defensive team in Furman, so the Razorbacks need to run off live-ball turnovers and defensive rebounds while looking for secondary transition opportunities to make things easier offensively. Senior guard El Ellis has had a roller-coaster ride of being effective or ineffective, there’s really been no in between, so the Hogs will need a gem of a game from their lead guard. Davis has been solid despite not being efficient or consistent as a scorer on offense, but as long as he continues to not force the issue it bodes well for the Hogs. Battle and Mark are the team’s two leading scorers, and Arkansas could use both (not one or the other) being at the tops of their games on Saturday while getting OU’s backcourt out of sorts defensively. Blocker in the rotation has been a good thing — his aggressiveness, fearlessness, and toughness have been invaluable — but there have been rookie mistakes in game-critical situations so the hope here is that he cleans those up against an opponent that consistently capitalizes on opponents’ errors. Senior 3/4-combo forward Jeremiah Davenport — a legitimate volume three-point threat — has yet to make more than two triples in a game (and he’s made two in a game only once this season, against Duke), but the Razorbacks should continue to look his way when he’s on the floor because if he can get going it will help space the floor for others to get into their drive games.

– Defensively, the Hogs are facing a third consecutive opponent that puts up really good assist numbers and elite two-point shooting efficiency while running a high-octane offense. Arkansas has had problems with: 1) keeping opponents off the offensive glass, 2) defending the three-point line, 3) defending in transition, 4) fouling a lot, and 5) failing to generate steals and turnovers. ALL of which plays right into the hands of an offense that is already a well-oiled machine. Something needs to give in favor of the Hogs in at least a couple of those problem areas, likely more, to find a winning formula on Saturday. Defending in the paint and at the rim in terms of blocking shots has been a strength for the Razorbacks, and lately the team has done a much better job of contesting two-point shot attempts as the defense stifled both Duke and Furman by keeping those teams down in the 30s percentage-wise inside the arc. The problem there has been closing out solid defensive possessions with rebounds. On the perimeter, as stated above the Hogs have struggled defending three-point shooting, and OU is good enough from three-land to make the Hogs pay if they are not strong with assignment integrity, close-outs, and help rotations, which means the Hogs’ backcourt likely needs to play its best defensive game of the season as a cohesive unit. The guard corps certainly needs to chip in once again hitting the defensive glass. It could be small-ball lineups if Brazile is out, but whether its Lawson, Mitchell, Graham, freshman Baye Fall, or Davenport — it likely will be by-committee — the Hogs need the frontcourt to provide rebounding and rim protection while finishing plays with smart resistance, disruption, and force.

Hoop Hogs updates and tidbits

– Arkansas is making 35.1% of its three-point shots through its first nine games to rank 110th in Division 1, which is great improvement compared to the previous two seasons when the Hogs ranked near the bottom of D1 (in the 300s) in that category. The Hogs have three players shooting at least 37.0% from distance on high volume on the season — the same trio that leads the team in scoring — Brazile is 14-of-30 for 46.7% (he averages 11.3 points per game), Battle is 20-of-45 for 44.4% (he averages 16.8 points per game), and Mark is 10-of-27 for 37.0% (he averages 17.0 point per game). Each of those players has made four triples in one single game spanning the team’s last three outings (Mark against North Carolina, Brazile against Duke, and Battle against Furman).

– With the victory over Furman, Musselman improved to 101-45 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 56-12 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes.

– As of Wednesday, Dec. 6, Arkansas was ranked 111th in NCAA NET with an 0-1 mark in Quad-1 games, 1-2 in Q2, 1-0 in Q3, and 4-0 in Q4.

– On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Hoop Hogs were projected as a 9-seed — a one-spot jump / improvement from last week’s 10-seed and one of the “last four byes” as a “Bubble” team projection — by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi in his most-recent Bracketology update that predicts the entire NCAA Tournament 68-team field.

– After playing Oklahoma, Arkansas will have a week between games before playing it’s fifth neutral-site contest of the season (although the NCAA via its NET rankings criteria dubs it as a home game) as the Razorbacks will match up against Lipscomb at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock (SEC Network Plus livestream).

– Hogville is your one-stop shop for complete 2023-24 Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball coverage