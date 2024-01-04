By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The next couple of months are all about SEC play for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and they’ve got a great opportunity at home this weekend to extend their largest winning streak of the season to four games while getting out of the starting blocks 1-0 in league play for the first time in three years.

Arkansas (9-4, No. 86 in NCAA NET rankings) will face 25th-ranked Auburn (11-2, No. 15 in NCAA NET rankings) at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (ESPN2).

The Razorbacks have won three consecutive games — matching their longest winning streak of the season when the team started 3-0 to begin 2023-24 — as part of a larger 5-wins-in-6-games streak that includes a 1-1 mark in Quad-1 games against ranked teams (an 80-75 home win over then-No. 7-and-now-No. 14 Duke, and a 79-70 neutral-site loss to then-No. 19-and-now-No. 11 Oklahoma).

Arkansas is seeking to add its second Quad-1 win / second win over a ranked team to its postseason resume. The Hogs are 1-3 in Q1 games (each of those opponents is currently ranked), 0-0 in Q2, 3-0 in Q3, and 5-1 in Q4.

The Razorbacks are also looking to improve on their 7-1 mark in home games at BWA on the season.

Auburn has won six consecutive games and just entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday (more on the Tigers down the page in our scouting report).

The Hogs lead the all-time series against the Tigers, 38-21, which includes a 4-1 Arkansas advantage in the teams’ last five meetings dating back to the ’20-21 campaign. Arkansas is 2-2 against ranked Auburn teams spanning the past six seasons (2-1 in that span in games played at BWA, which includes Arkansas’ 80-76 win over then-No. 1 Auburn in February 2022 in the ’21-22 season), and the last time a Razorbacks team opened SEC play with a win was on the road against unranked Auburn, 97-85, on Dec. 30, 2020.

Arkansas is coming off a 106-90 home win over a dangerous North Carolina-Wilmington team on Saturday at BWA — it was the Hogs’ largest margin of victory since their second game of the season nearly two months ago, and it was also the coronation for sophomore transfer guard Keyon Menifield, Jr. (career-high 32 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, SEC Player of the Week) who in three games since being deemed eligible to play has significantly improved Arkansas’ offensive flow, pace, and diversity.

Defense, however, remains a team weakness relative to fifth-year head coach Eric Musselman’s previous three Arkansas teams that finished ranked 10th (’20-21), 11th (’21-22), and 17th (’22-23) according to KenPom.com‘s adjusted defensive efficiency rankings for all Division 1 schools. As of now, the Razorbacks rank No. 81 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

But not all on defense is bad while the offense seems to be finding another gear.

Shooting efficiency on both sides of the ball has been very impressive when looking at the Hogs’ last five wins — over then-No. 7-and-now-No. 14 Duke, Furman, Lipscomb, Abilene Christian, and UNCW — as the team shot a collective 153-of-286 overall from the field (53.5%) on a combined 80 assists (that’s 52.3% of made shots being assisted). The field goal shooting includes a combined 36-of-91 from 3 (39.6%). On defense in the same five wins, only one opponent (UNCW) managed to crack 40% or better shooting from the field while only two (UNCW and Furman) shot better than 30% from 3. Collectively, those five teams shot 134-of-345 overall from the field (38.8%), including only 39-of-128 from 3 (30.5%).

From a consistency standpoint, that’s a big enough sample size to understand the Hogs are trending in the right direction when it comes to field goal shooting efficiency on both sides of the ball. The bigger, ongoing issue is in the hustle / blue-collar aspects of the game that have at times haunted the Hogs — NOT winning 50/50 balls on both sides of the ball while NOT limiting opponents’ offensive rebounds, forced steals, overall forced turnovers (including forced live-ball giveaways), and free throws attempted which correlates directly to the Hogs’ fouling issues, and at the same time failing to increase their own production in those facets of the game.

At least against UNCW, the Hogs moved the needle in a positive way in the hustle aspects of the game, earning draws in turnovers (each team had 8], points-off-turnovers (each team had 9), offensive rebounds (each team had 15), and transition scoring (each team had 23 fastbreak points, many of which are generated off of forced live-ball turnovers). The Hogs were plus-5 in overall rebounding (40-35), plus-2 in steals (5-3), and plus-3 in blocks (5-2), although UNCW was plus-4 in second-chance-points (25-21). Maybe not considered hustle plays, free throw shooting certainly falls into the blue-collar aspect of the game as it involves creating contact, and in that regard between two of the best free-throw-attempt teams in Division 1 the Hogs finished plus-9 in both makes and attempts while converting with better efficiency (the Hogs were 33-of-43 freebies for 76.7% while the Seahawks were 24-of-34 for 70.6%).

Following the UNCW matchup, Arkansas ranks 312th in Division 1 in collecting steals (only 5.5 per game) while forcing only 11.3 turnovers per outing (ranked bottom one-fourth of D1), and conversely opponents are gathering 6.5 steals per game against the Hogs while forcing 12.3 turnovers. The Hogs rank 279th in offensive rebounds per game at 9.4 while yielding 10.9 offensive boards per outing to opponents. The results from those blue-collar issues help explain opponents averaging a whopping 62.8 field goal attempts per game (ranked the Hogs 304th in D1), which equates to 5.1 more FGAs per outing when compared to Arkansas’ average of 57.7 field goal attempts per contest. More possessions, more shots on goal, and more opportunities for foes to hang fouls on the Hogs and get to the free throw line. Arkansas commits 20.5 fouls per game (ranks among the bottom 15 teams in D1) while sending teams to the foul line for 23.5 free throws attempted per game (ranks 331st in D1), which mostly offsets the fact the Hogs’ are elite at getting to the foul line (27.9 FTAs per game ranks 3rd in D1).

Scouting the 25th-ranked Auburn Tigers

Tenth-year head coach Bruce Pearl once again has his team in the midst a successful season, and the aforementioned six-game winning streak includes victories over Indiana (104-76 on a neutral court) and at home against Southern Cal (91-75) in December and most recently an 88-68 home win over Penn on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The Tigers also own wins over Notre Dame (83-59) and Virginia Tech (74-57) with losses to then-No. 20 Baylor on a neutral-court (88-82 in the season opener) and on the road against Appalachian State (69-64).

Auburn ranks No. 10 in KenPom.com‘s ratings for Division 1 (includes rankings of No. 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 19 in adjusted defensive efficiency). The Tigers’ are averaging 84.8 points per game (ranks 21st in D1) while holding teams to 66.7 points per outing (ranks 88th in D1). That winning margin of 18.1 points per game ranks 13th in D1.

It’s a true two-deep rotation for Auburn as a the Tigers have 10 players averaging double-digit minutes (from 15.6 to no more than 23.0).

Fourth-year junior 6-10 forward / center Johni Broome leads the way with 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.6 assists in 23.0 minutes per game while shooting 56.4% from the field, including 7-of-26 from 3 for 26.9%, and 56.3% from the free throw line. Fifth-year senior 6-8 forward Jaylin Williams averages 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 21.7 minutes per game while shooting 58.3% from the field, including 12-of-32 from 3 for 37.5%, and 78.1% from the free throw line. Freshman 6-1 point guard Aden Holloway is contributing 10.5 points, 3.9 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and only 1.0 turnover in 22.5 minutes per game while shooting 34.1% from the field, including 30-of-82 from 3 for 36.6%, and 79.3% from the foul line. Junior 6-4 transfer guard Denver Jones is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 20.5 minutes per game while shooting 39.5% from the field, including 16-of-45 from 3 for 35.6%, and 93.3% from the free throw line. Senior small forward Chris Moore of West Memphis also starts and is averaging 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 16.6 minutes per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 78.9% from the free throw line.

Off the bench, junior 6-7 wing and San Diego State transfer Chad Baker-Mazara averages 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 19.5 minutes while shooting 44.3% from the field, including 12-of-33 from 3 for 36.4%, and 88.1% from the free throw line. Senior 6-0 guard KD Johnson is pitching in 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in 16.8 minutes per game while shooting 42.7% from the field, including 12-of-38 from 3 for 31.6%, and 79.3% from the free throw line. Sophomore 6-3 guard Tre Donaldson is averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game while shooting 50.0% from the field, including 12-of-30 from 3 for 40.0%, and 85.7% from the free throw line. Senior 6-11 center Dylan Cardwell is averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.6 minutes per game while shooting 68.3% from the field and 65.0% from the free throw line. Junior 6-7 guard Chaney Johnson is chipping in 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.5 minutes while shooting 43.8% from the field and 61.5% from the foul line.

On offense, Auburn ranks 78th in D1 in overall field goal percentage (47.1%), 48th in two-point field goal percentage (56.0%), and 191st in three-point field goal percentage (33.4%). The Tigers are 11th in D1 in assists (19.0 per game) while turning the ball over only 10.3 times per game (ranks 44th in D1) and grabbing 12.8 offensive boards per outing (ranks 59th in D1). The Tigers rank 24th in D1 in free throws attempted per game (24.6) and they’re 71st in D1 in free throw efficiency (74.1%).

The Tigers are solid defending inside and out, ranking 27th in D1 in both overall defensive field goal efficiency (38.8%) and two-point defensive field goal efficiency (43.8%) while beyond the three-point line allowing only 6.2 made triples per game (ranks 69th in D1) on 30.0% efficiency (ranks 71st in D1). Auburn does give up nearly 10 offensive rebounds per game, but overall on the glass the Tigers average 40.2 boards per game (ranks 47th in D1) while enjoying a plus-7.5 rebounding advantage. Auburn collects 7.2 steals per game (ranks near the top one-third of D1) as part of forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest, and the Tigers block 5.6 shots per outing (ranks 15th in D1).

Muss musings

– On the Auburn Tigers: “Certainly in the four years, four-and-a-half years that I’ve been in the SEC, Coach Pearl’s done an incredible job. They understand who they are. Much like Wilmington that we just played, when they sub they get better at times, and they get better at certain positions you could argue. But they bring Cardwell in for Broome, center for center. They bring K.D. Johnson in at that off-guard spot for Denver Jones. They bring No. 10 (Baker-Mazara) in at the small forward for Chris Moore. They bring Donaldson in for Holloway at the one. So they bring in a true point, a true off guard, a true small forward, a true power forward and a true center. So you’re getting a steady of diet of guys playing their natural position. There’s not a lot of real big lineup or not a lot maybe of small ball. It’s true position for position when they sub. And their bench points are phenomenal.”

– On Menifield’s value as a lead guard: “Keyon’s got a true point guard mentality. He’s not a combo guard. He’s a player that really understands how to get people in the right spots. He’s got creativeness off the bounce. He’s got shiftiness. He’s got really, really good court vision. I think that’s the one thing — when we recruited him, obviously we saw his ability to score, his ability to break down a defense when plays break down. It was important for him to gain some of the weight that he has, which he did do a great job of that during the course of the offseason. But I do think that’s he’s helped. I think it alleviates some pressure maybe from guys like T-Mark trying to set people up, trying to score. When you’ve got multiple thoughts going through your head, it can make things difficult. So I think Keyon’s really helped in that area, for sure.”

– On SEC play being on an elevated level compared to non-conference play: “I think our league, for all of us, Alabama’s played a really tough schedule. Auburn’s played a difficult schedule. We feel like we experienced a lot of different things through non-conference, but when you get to the SEC, it doesn’t matter if it’s this year or four years ago, you’re talking about great length. You’re talking about great athleticism, and for the most part in our league you’re talking about really good pace of play. You’re talking about great rebounding teams. Those are some of the traits that I’ve seen over the last four-and-a-half years with SEC play. And then every conference, whether it’s 1987 and I’m playing at the University of San Diego, when you play Pepperdine, you play St. Mary’s, you play Gonzaga, those teams in league play. You’re talking about close games. You’re talking about games that often times come down to the wire. You’re talking about playing teams more than one time during the course of the second half of your season or conference play. So all of those things make it a different and unique situation to be in. Obviously some of these teams you might play somebody three times. Our players, when you’re in non-conference, look our guys did not know who UNC-G was. Our guys did not know any of the Stanford Cardinal players. Half of our team knows half of the Auburn team. That alone takes on new meaning. Some of these guys have had matchups against each other in the past, so now there’s some personal stuff that goes into going against a certain player or going against a certain program. So yeah, there’s a lot of added things that start taking on a life of its own in conference play. From a coaching standpoint, I’ve never sat in a meeting with Jared Hasse from Stanford. I’ve never sat in a meeting with the UNC Wilmington coach or the Furman coach. As (SEC) coaches, we sit in meetings with each other. There are personalities that are in those rooms that are unique and different, and then there is some competitive stuff that comes into everything. So yeah, it’s a lot different in the league.”

Keys to success for Arkansas

– Facing another team that relies on its quality depth while taking care of the ball, shooting at a high clip inside the arc, generating free throws at a high volume and converting them at high efficiency, and being proficient in the hustle / blue-collar facets of the game, Arkansas’ defense will need another game of limiting the opponent’s efficiency while battling for another draw at minimum in the hustle / blue-collar plays (offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding, turnovers, 50/50 balls, etc.). The Hogs had their best combination of doing this in their last outing, which was likely their second best performance of the season next to the win over Duke back in November. Auburn’s toughness in 50/50-ball battles under Pearl has stood out, his teams thrive when in attack-mode, and given this will present the quickest, longest, most athletic team Arkansas will have faced in roughly a month it means the Hogs will need to communicate extremely well on defense while playing perhaps their best physical brand of basketball of the season.

– Offensively, Arkansas seems to be clicking for the most part, but again Auburn presents physical and athletic challenges the Hogs have not seen in awhile, and its a veteran Tigers team on a winning streak that has shown it can win away from home. This is why the Hogs need to take the fight right to the Tigers by pressuring the rim and paint early and often, but NOT at the expense of forgoing brisk ball movement via the pass to help set up cleaner driving lanes. Menifield has helped immensely in this cause, and he brings an element similar to Auburn’s annual small, quick-twitch guard that has been a matchup nightmare for so many teams.

– We believe the Hogs have a backcourt edge in terms of individual talent, but not necessarily in terms of pieces coming together to play cohesively. On the frontline, certainly statistically, the Tigers’ bigs hold an advantage over the Hogs’ frontcourt. Perfect time for sophomore forward, preseason All SEC pick, and projected 2024 NBA Draft first-rounder Trevon Brazile to take his recent bounce-back game (12 points and 8 rebounds against UNCW) to another level like he did against Duke (19 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks in that signature win). Whether or its one, two, or all three of them by committee, the 5-spot trio of senior big men Jalen Graham, Chandler Lawson, and Makhi Mitchell will need to be heard from in a positive way in this game.

Hoop Hogs updates and tidbits

– Senior guard Khalif Battle (ankle) played only seven first-half minutes against UNCW on Saturday and did not practice on Monday, but he returned to practice both Tuesday and Wednesday. He’s the team’s third-leading scorer at 14.3 points per game (42.1% from 3 and 83.7% free throws).

– In addition to Menifield’s production that helped feed the Hogs’ season-high 106 points scored against UNCW, preseason All SEC picks Davis (14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals) and Brazile (12 points and 8 rebounds) each had bounce-back games, leading scorer and junior wing Tramon Mark returned to the starting lineup and had 14 of his 18 points in the decisive second half, and Graham had a season-high 16 points to go with 6 rebounds as he has averaged 10.5 points on 75.0% field goal shooting and 75.0% free throw shooting in the team’s last four games.

– Musselman is 104-46 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 59-13 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes.

– As of Wednesday, Jan. 3, Arkansas is ranked 86th in NCAA NET with a 1-3 mark in Quad-1 games, no results in Q2, 3-0 in Q3, and 5-1 in Q4. The Razorbacks are No. 58 in KenPom.com‘s ratings for Division 1 (includes rankings of No. 47 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 81 in adjusted defensive efficiency), and they’re No. 70 in ESPN’s BPI (Basketball Power Index).

– The Hoop Hogs were not among the 9 SEC teams included by Joe Lunardi in his most-recent ESPN Bracketology update (Tuesday, Jan. 2) that predicts the entire NCAA Tournament 68-team field.

– After facing Auburn in its SEC opener, Arkansas will play its first true road game of the season at Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 10 (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU). The Razorbacks are 2-3 in games played away from their home at BWA (all neutral-site EXCEPT for the win over Lipscomb in North Little Rock, which the NCAA NET criteria treats as an Arkansas home game).

– Hogville is your one-stop shop for complete 2023-24 Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball coverage (schedule, results, and game articles are linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=756493.0) … plus here’s are most-recent Hoop Hogs stock-risers analysis (https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=763125.0).