By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — With a brief but rich history competing against the blueblood Duke Blue Devils’ men’s basketball program, it’s a bit of a buzz-kill that the Arkansas Razorbacks will enter the teams’ mid-week game in the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge unranked while carrying a 3-losses-in-4-games hangover with them into the matchup.

It’s a series that began in 1989-90 and is knotted up at 2-2 all-time, and every meeting has been on the biggest of national college-basketball stages at the times those four games were played: The then-No. 7 Hogs losing to then-No. 15 Duke, 97-83, in the ’89-90 NCAA Tournament Final Four; the then-No. 2 Hogs defeating then-No. 6 Duke, 98-88, in the prestigious ’90-91 preseason NIT tournament in Madison Square Garden in New York (the Blue Devils would go on to win the ’90-91 national title); the then-No. 2 Hogs defeating then-No. 6 Duke, 76-72, in the biggest-stakes game to date between the two schools, which was the ’93-94 NCAAT national title game that earned Arkansas the program’s only national championship; and the then-No. 17 Hogs losing to then-No. 9 Duke, 78-69, in the NCAAT Elite Eight in ’21-22 that advanced the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Arkansas (4-3, No. 49 in KenPom.com‘s rankings) will host No. 7 Duke (5-1, No. 12 in KenPom) at 8:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday (ESPN) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools when one of them was unranked, and it will be their first clash on either team’s campus.

Despite Arkansas’ recent skid, each team sees this game as a Quad-1 win opportunity toward building a strong NCAA NET ranking and postseason resume.

The Razorbacks’ issues have been multiple on both sides of the ball.

Arkansas’ losses — 78-72 at home against mid-major North Carolina-Greensboro on Nov. 17, 84-79 against Memphis in The Bahamas on Nov. 23, and 87-72 against North Carolina in The Bahamas on Nov. 24 — were wrapped around a single win over Stanford, 77-74, in overtime in The Bahamas on Nov. 22.

The Hogs trailed by double-digits in each of the three losses and trailed Stanford by nine points in the second half. Those results include in the contributions of the team’s best player to this point — junior wing Tramon Mark (23.7 points per game at B4A) — whose playing status remains unclear moving forward due to an injury suffered last in the Hogs’ most-recent game against UNC (for more details on Mark and his injury see below under Muss musings).

Even with Mark available moving forward, these ’23-24 Hoop Hogs have plenty to clean up and figure out …

– Defense. If the best of Musselman teams starts on the defensive end, then it seems only logical that a makeover should start there. Currently ranked 55th in adjusted defensive efficiency by KenPom, Arkansas has issues defending inside and out. Musselman began voicing concerns about lack of physicality and resistance in the paint, and that certainly has played out early in the season when looking at preventing points-in-the-paint and closing out defensive possessions with rebounds. On the perimeter, Musselman teams typically are stingy in both allowing three-point attempts and with defensive three-point field goal percentage, but so far teams are getting open looks in volume and knocking them down at an efficient clip. Stopping penetration on drives, not getting back in transition defense, and inability to get steals and force a high volume of turnovers are other problem areas. Arkansas is giving up 10 offensive rebounds per game while ranking in the bottom half of Division 1 in made two-points field goals given up per game (18.6), made three-point field goals given up per game (7.4), and overall defensive field goal percentage (43.0%) while ranking in the bottom third or worse in defensive three-point field goal defense (35.1%), fouling (21.6 per game), opponents’ free throw attempts (23.4 per game), and steals (only 5.4 per game).

– Offense. To put it simply, the offensive design is not working OR the personnel available to execute the design is not a good fit to this point. The Hogs failed to record at least 10 assists in each of their last four games as they managed just 26 combined assists on 99 made field goals in that stretch, which means only 26.3% of the team’s made field goals were assisted. What that translates to is a stagnant offense where the ball movement does not force defenders to move and potentially get out of position, consequently resulting in tough 1-on-1 shot attempts, turnovers, few-and-far-between easy scores, and a lot of ball-watching by offensive players. The lack of generating live-ball turnovers on defense (i.e. steals) only makes things more complicated in the effort to generate some easy offense via scoring in transition. It’s hard to fault players’ decision-making and shot selection when the offense is effectively based on late-shot-clock dribble-drive hero ball to either get a bucket or get to the free throw line. Certainly dribble-driving to attack the paint and rim are essential to being one of the best free-throws-attempted volume teams in D1 — the Hogs are there once again with 28.9 FTAs per game to rank 6th in D1 — BUT there’s a price to pay when those drives are not diversified through a blend of good ball movement via the pass first, and that price is defenses sitting down on predictable 1-on-1 play with help-defenders gapping which leads to turnovers and errant shots resulting in too many empty offensive possessions in concert with a leaky defense at the other end of the floor. Arkansas ranks near the bottom of D1 with only 10.3 assists per game. The Hogs’ 12.1 turnovers per outing, the 33.3% offensive three-point shooting, the 6.9 made three-pointers per game, and the 70.8% efficiency in made free throws all rank in the bottom half of D1.

– Roles and rotations. It usually takes awhile before the cracks in some of the personnel dynamics become problematic enough to prompt Musselman to make tweaks, but with those things beginning to play out this early in the season there’s an elevated sense of urgency (not panic, too soon for that). Things were so shaky in The Bahamas that Musselman played all 12 scholarship Hogs in the first half against North Carolina on Friday. The preseason goal and subsequent preparation going all the way back to early June was for senior transfer guard El Ellis to run the team as its primary ball-handler and lead guard, but that has not gone according to plan with Ellis playing mostly off the bench in Maui while failing to score in any of the three games (he was a combined 0-of-10 from the field, including only 0-of-4 from 3) and contributing only 3 assists in a collective 36 minutes of playing time. Arkansas still has failed to identify an offensive role for Brazile, who did not score against UNC and has yet to post at least 15 points in a game on the season. Mark and Battle have been the Hogs’ most consistent scorers so far, but their production comes almost exclusively playing one-on-one basketball with very few assists being generated by either player. The team has been a revolving door at the 5-spot. Senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis has regressed as a shooter, and like Brazile he too failed to score against UNC. Davis and Mark entered the season with high expectations as potential all league defenders, but neither has consistently delivered on that end of the floor. Adding to the downward spiral were five instances in the last three games when Hogs players either drew technical or flagrant fouls, which included three such occasions involving Brazile. Perhaps one bright spot was the play of freshman guard Layden Blocker in The Bahamas. He scored a career-high 11 points against the Tar Heels but more importantly made hustle plays at both ends of the floor that stood out, which brings up another puzzlement related to why was he not a rotation piece entering the season. Musselman prefers to settle on a Top 7-8 rotation even if he shuffles a few players at the back end of it, but so far nothing points to a definitive Top 5 corps at this time.

Scouting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils

Second-year head coach Jon Scheyer has Duke sitting at 5-1 as winners of its last three games. After losing to then-No. 12-and-now-No. 2 Arizona, 78-73, at home in their second game of the season, the Blue Devils snapped back with a neutral-site win over then-No. 18 Michigan State, 74-65, in Chicago before beating (in order) Bucknell (90-60), La Salle (95-66), and Southern Indiana (80-62).

Duke goes about 9-deep in its top rotation.

Sophomore 7-0 center Kyle Filipowski (18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, 1.2 steals, 26.7 minutes, 56.0% field goals, 33.3% three-point field goals, 71.9% free throws) is back after turning down NBA overtures that potentially would have led to a lottery-pick selection in the 2023 draft in June. Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor (12.5 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 31.8 minutes, 49.1% field goals, 35.7% three-point field goals, 86.7% free throws) runs the team in the backcourt. Sophomore 6-9 forward Mark Mitchell (12.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 25.2 minutes, 55.3% field goals, 11.1% three-point field goals, 70.8% free throws) is the team’s third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder. Senior 6-2 guard Jeremy Roach (11.5 points, 2.3 assists, 1.5 rebounds, 31.0 minutes, 47.3% field goals, 40.0% three-point field goals, 69.2% free throws) competed against Arkansas in the ’21-22 Elite Eight game.

Freshmen guards Caleb Foster (6-5) and Jared McCain (6-3) combine to contribute 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. McCain is shooting 46.2% from 3 while Foster is converting 36.8% of his triple attempts. Frontliners in freshman 6-9 forward Sean Stewart and 6-10 senior center Ryan Young are in the team’s rotation while combining to average 8.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per outing. Junior 6-2 guard Jaylen Brakes has played in all 6 games and is averaging 11.0 minutes per contest.

The Blue Devils — ranked No. 9 in D1 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 29 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com — are one of the best assist-to-turnover-ratio teams in college basketball. Duke is averaging 17.7 assists (ranks 31t in D1) and only 9.2 turnovers (ranks 14th in D1) while making 50.7% of its field goals (ranks 21st in D1), including 59.8% on two-point field goals (18th in D1) and 35.3% from 3 on 8.0 makes per game. The team’s 84.0 points per game ranks 40th in D1.

Defensively, Duke does not generate a high volume of steals (6.3 per game) or blocked shots (3.8 per game), but the Blue Devils do pull down 28.3 defensive rebounds per game to rank 66th in D1. Duke does a solid job holding teams to 40.4% overall field goal shooting (ranks 97th in D1), including only 45.6% on two-point field goals (ranks 87th) and 31.3% from 3. The team also commits only 15.5 fouls per game which directly affects Duke yielding only 14.2 opponent free throws attempted per game (ranks 34th in D1).

Excellent ball movement combined with low turnovers and ideal shot selection have catered to one of the best offenses in college basketball, then on the other end the Duke defenders have been sound in assignment integrity while stying in front of their man to contest shots and minimize drives.

Keys to success for Arkansas

– Having a healthy Tramon Mark could be the difference in getting back to the win column or continuing on a downward spiral, but with no control over how his health will dictate his next availability, the Hogs need others to step up and fill the void if he’s out or limited. Senior guard El Ellis has struggled all season as a lead guard and playmaker, and though he failed to score a point in The Bahamas he could be needed to provide scoring punch on Wednesday.

– With so much wrong on both sides of the ball, it may be too much to ask or expect the team to correct everything, but a great start would be on defense. Limiting Duke behind the three-point line in terms of volume and efficiency while generating steals to get out in transition would be helpful. That’s a tall task given the veteran savvy of Proctor and Roach. The Razorbacks’ frontliners did a respectable job defending Purdue’s all-everything 7-4 big man Zack Edey in exhibition play and more recently against the Tar Heel’s Armando Bacot, so the next test is limiting a more inside-out versatile big in Filipowski. Causing the future first-round pick to have an off game by his standards could be key. Duke is not a great offensive rebounding team, so the Hogs need to close out solid defensive possessions with rebounds if nothing else.

– Crisp and smart ball movement via the pass would be a great start for an offense that struggles to get easy scores, and certainly an uptick in transition offense would be welcome. If Mark is not ready to play, it could be a long night for the Hogs as he has been their most consistent player on offense. Battle and Brazile will need to provide scoring spark, and Davis re-emerging as a presence at both ends of the floor is overdue. Wings Jeremiah Davenport and Joseph Pinion have been mostly quiet shooting the ball, and if either has a breakout game it could bode well not only on Wednesday but also moving forward.

– Blocker in the backcourt and senior stretch-5 Chandler Lawson in the frontcourt provide the best energy for this team, and each is capable of having positive impacts that do no necessarily show up in a boxscore. Getting those kinds of contributions from at least one, preferably both, would go a long way in helping Arkansas win on Wednesday.

Muss musings

– On the status of star junior wing Tramon Mark, who had to be wheeled off the court on a stretcher in the closing stages against UNC after a hard fall before being transported to a local hospital in The Bahamas for medical testing: “Well it’s not ideal to have a guy that’s in my opinion one of the toughest competitors that I’ve ever coached. I think that’s where you start with T-Mark. His toughness, his competitive nature and his will to win, and then you add in he’s your leading scorer, which obviously he is … but T-Mark was in a wheelchair on the travel day (Saturday, Nov. 25). Danyelle and I went and visited him Sunday night just to check on him. He’s gotten tests done. MRIs done. Obviously he had the stuff done in The Bahamas, but he’s still being evaluated. There’s a spine specialist coming in today at 2:00. So one minute ago, if he’s prompt, he’s down there looking at T-Mark right now. Tried to get him in the underwater treadmill just to get him to walk a little bit and get a little loose. I just gave you everything that I can give you. We don’t question at all that whenever he’s able to play, whenever that is, he’s going to be anxious to play. As soon as his body is able to play, I have no doubt that he’ll be in uniform, whenever that is.”

– On the recent play and contributions of true freshman guard Layden Blocker: “Layden is a very competitive player, but his crashing the offensive glass has affected our transition defense. I’ve never watched more film over a 24-hour period in my entire coaching career than I did in the last 24 hours. The good thing is we found some areas we’ve got to get better at. Layden has to have way more assists as a point guard than what he has on the season for his minutes played. Layden can not go to the offensive glass and give up transition points to RJ Davis. So, is Layden playing hard? He’s playing as hard as any player can possibly play. Great effort, great energy, great toughness. But there’s some areas he’s got to evaluate, look at on film.”

– On the matchup with Duke and where his Hogs need to improve: “You look at this team and their center (Filipowski) is a lottery pick. Proctor, one of their guards slash wings is a lottery pick. So we’re playing against two lottery picks. And No. 1, Foster is an early Mid-20 type pick based on mock drafts. So we’re playing against three draft picks that’ll all probably happen before 20. So we’re playing against a really good basketball team with some guys that made a decision to come back and play college basketball. They’ve got some guys on their team that would have been first-round picks last year. And they came back to get better. Then we’ve got another game [Furman], then we’ve got Oklahoma. It’s as brutal a stretch as I’ve experienced. But we need some better performances individually, both sides of the basketball. We’re fouling way too much off the ball. We’ve broken down our fouls per minute. We’re not creating nearly the amount of steals. I mean, Joseph Pinion has played very, very limited minutes, and has similar steals to some of our guys that have played over 100 minutes more than him. So defending without fouling … I mean, if we were fouling a lot AND getting a lot of steals, that would make sense. But we’re fouling a lot AND not getting steals. Probably a recipe for being where we are. So that’s one area that goes hand-in-hand. If you’re going to be overly aggressive by fouling, then you should be getting steals. I mean, we’re just fouling people 30 feet away from the ball just because we’re fouling them. You guys can do the fouls per minute and all that, but gotta do a better job defending with out fouling. Got to create more offense through our defense. Now maybe, I don’t know, maybe the personnel is not going to work doing that. But we have to get a lot better than what we have been in those two areas, for sure.

Hoop Hogs updates and tidbits

– Musselman is 2-2 in conference-v-conference Challenge games (wins over TCU and West Virginia at home and losses to Oklahoma State and Baylor on the road in the now defunct Big 12/SEC Challenge). He’s 99-45 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 54-12 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes.

– Arkansas has been without the services of senior forward / center Jalen Graham (back spasms) for the past four games, an issue that also kept him out of the lineup in the team’s two exhibition games in October. Musselman’s update on Graham’s status on Monday: “No update at all.”

– Arkansas dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released on Monday, Nov. 27, following the team’s 1-2 run at Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas last week. The Hogs are ranked No. 49 in KenPom.com‘s Division 1 ratings (39th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 59th in defensive efficiency), and they’re No. 45 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI).

– After playing Duke on Wednesday, Arkansas will play another home game against Furman at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Dec. 4, at BWA (SEC Network Plus livestream).

– After playing Duke on Wednesday, Arkansas will play another home game against Furman at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Dec. 4, at BWA (SEC Network Plus livestream).