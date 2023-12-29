By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — It may not be aptly phrased as a must-win situation, but the Arkansas Razorbacks might consider their weekend tilt against North Carolina-Wilmington in their final non-conference game to be a must not lose endeavor with the start of SEC play looming just a week later.

Arkansas (8-4, No. 97 in NCAA NET rankings) will face UNC-Wilmington (9-2, No. 109 in NCAA NET rankings) at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (SEC Network).

The Razorbacks have already taken one lump at home against a mid-major opponent from the state of North Carolina in the form of a 78-72 loss to UNC-Greensboro on Nov. 17 that stands as the only non-conference loss at BWA for the Hogs in the last five seasons. That defeat also stands as a dreaded Quad-3 loss on Arkansas’ NCAA NET resume, and a loss at home to upset-on-the-road-worthy Wilmington would serve as a second Q3 loss on what is currently a not-NCAA-Tournament-Bubble-worthy Hoop Hogs postseason resume.

Arkansas is looking to improve on its 6-1 mark in home games on the season as the Razorbacks and Seahawks will be meeting for the first time ever. Arkansas is also looking to even up its record against teams from the state of North Carolina this season as the Hogs currently sit at 1-2 counting the aforementioned loss to Greensboro followed by splitting games against ranked North Carolina (loss) and Duke (win) teams.

A 3-losses-in-4-games skid in late November and ongoing enigmatic, inconsistent, and sometimes dysfunctional play have conspired to blow up early national Top 15 rankings and NCAAT projections.

But the fact is these Razorbacks have won 4 of their last 5 games, including the aforementioned victory over then-7th-ranked-and-now-16th-ranked Duke at home (80-75) and a neutral-site loss to then-19th-ranked-and-now-12th-ranked Oklahoma (79-70). That 5-game window spanning the past month also includes wins over shorthanded Furman (97-83), shorthanded Lipscomb squad in North Little Rock (69-66), and most recently a home win over Abilene Christian (83-73) on Dec. 21.

In those four wins, the Hogs held double-digit leads — no fewer than 14 points in each case — before a multitude of breakdowns resulted in too-close-for-comfort results.

The positives might come as a surprise, though, as the Hoop Hogs were good to very good in shooting efficiency on both sides of the ball in those four most-recent wins. The Hogs shot a collective 120-of-223 overall from the field (53.8%) on a combined 64 assists (that’s 53.3% of made shots being assisted). The field goal shooting includes a combined 29-of-71 from 3 (40.8%). As clunky as the offense can look at times, it’s improved relative to what it was during the team’s losing skid. On defense in the same four wins, no opponent managed to reach 39% shooting from the field while only one (Furman) shot better than 30% from 3. Collectively, those four teams shot 106-of-279 overall from the field (38.0%), including only 29-of-100 from 3 (29.0%).

The negatives have mostly been felt in the hustle plays, or the blue-collar part of the game — steals, turnovers, 50/50 balls, defensive and offensive rebounding — which has allowed teams to remain competitive despite the aforementioned success in the shooting efficiency comparisons.

Arkansas ranks 308th in Division 1 in collecting steals (only 5.6 per game) while forcing only 11.6 turnovers per outing (ranks bottom one-fourth of D1), and conversely opponents are gathering 6.8 steals per game against the Hogs while forcing 12.7 turnovers. The Hogs ranks 300th in offensive rebounds per game at 8.9 while yielding 10.6 offensive boards per outing to opponents. As it relates to steals, turnovers, and rebounding, a lot of it has simply been opponents being better at tracking down 50/50 balls.

The results from those blue-collar issues helps explain opponent’s averaging a whopping 62.6 field goal attempts per game (ranks the Hogs 301st in D1), which equates to 5.3 more FGAs per outing when compared to Arkansas’ average of 57.3 field goal attempts per contest. More possessions, more shots on goal, and more opportunities for foes to hang fouls on the Hogs and get to the free throw line.

Once again in 2023-24 the Hogs are among the nation’s best at generating offensive free throws attempted (7th in D1 at 26.7 FTAs per game) and free throws made (13th in D1 at 19.1), but the efficiency (71.6%) is about middle of the pack in D1. On the other side of the ball, Arkansas is committing 20.0 fouls per game as opponents average 22.7 free throw attempts per game (this ranks the Hogs 314th in D1) as teams convert 15.8 of the freebies per outing (ranks the Hogs 302nd in D1).

Through 12 non-conference games, the collective ongoing problems helps explain why Head Hog Eric Musselman routinely runs out 11 to 12 players per half as opposed to his preference of drilling down to a top 7-8 rotation. All of it seems a bit more for Musselman to iron out compared to the previous three seasons when he was tasked with turning around significant losings skids en route to three consecutive NCAAT Sweet 16 runs that included back-to-back Elite Eights in ’20-21 and ’21-22.

Scouting the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks

Fourth-year Seahawks head coach Takayo Siddle — his previous two UNCW squads combined to win 51 games with the ’20-21 squad winning the postseason CBI tournament championship — has his current ’23-24 team sitting at an impressive 9-2, which includes a head-turning 80-73 road upset over then-12th-ranked-and-now-8th-ranked Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

UNCW — picked at the top of the Coastal Athletic Association conference — has won four consecutive games and is unbeaten in December, and the team is 6-2 in games played away from home (includes a 5-1 mark in true road games).

The Seahawks go a true 10-deep with submarine-style substitution patterns as the team’s two-deep rotation players average between 12.1 and 26.5 minutes per game. Much like the Hogs of late, a significant chunk of UNCW’s strength comes from its bench production.

Junior 6-7 combo forward Trazarien White has played mostly off the bench this season and leads the team in scoring (19.3 points per game) and rebounding (5.6) to go with 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.5 minutes while shooting 57.0% from the field, including 9-of-20 from 3 for 45.0%, and 69.5% from the free throw line. Senior 6-2 guard Shykeim Phillips has started 10 games and is averaging 14.2 points, a team-leading 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and a team-leading 1.8 steals in 24.2 minutes while shooting 53.8% from the field, including 1-of-8 from 3 for 12.5%, and 82.9% free throws. Senior 6-7 wing Maleeck Harden-Hayes is a full-time starter and averages 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 44.9% from the field, including 21-of-57 from 3 for 36.8%, and 87.5% free throws. Senior 6-2 guard and New Mexico transfer has played mostly off the bench and is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist while shooting 40.6% from the field, including 26-of-65 from 3 for 40.0%, and 60.0% free throws.

UNCW ranks 114th in Kempom.com‘s D1 rankings, including 94th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 155th in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Seahawks rank 20th in D1 with 85.4 points per game and turn the ball over only 8.7 times per outing to rank near the top of D1 in taking care of the basketball. Teams are fouling UNCW 20.2 times per game (matches the Hogs’ fouling average) as the Seahawks are shooting 22.2 free throws per games with a 74.6% efficiency (the latter ranks 60th in D1). UNCW is also a good three-point shooting team, making 9.4 triples per game (ranks 49th in D1) at a 38.7% efficiency clip (ranks 21st in D1). Overall, UNCW makes 48.0% of its field goals (ranks 48th in D1).

Defensively, UNCW’s results range from good to average to below average in various aspects. The Seahawks collect 6.9 steals while forcing 13.8 turnovers per outing while yielding 9.9 offensive rebounds per game and blocking only 2.5 shots per contest.

Muss musings

– On UNC-Wilmington’s road success: “One, they’re a deep team. Two, they have a great star in No. 13, White, who can really score, is a high volume free throw attempt player … They’ll isolate him in a zipper play for him to drive the ball hard. They have three-point shooting surrounding 13, White. (Donovan) Newby’s a really good shooter, No. 1. Jenkins, No. 0, is an incredible shooter. (Noah) Ross can make shots at the power forward spot. (Nolan) Hodge can make shots. Both of their backup bigs, both of them, can make 3s. And then they have a point guard in Phillips, who is a really, really steady, heady, smart, excellent mid-range shooter. Good dribble-driver. Really good player inside of 17 feet. They know their roles. They play with a good pace offensively. Defensively, they’ll deny a little bit at times. They have a little bit of a three-quarter court press they’ll do at times. They’ll switch a lot defensively. We’ve had enough time to dissect many of their games. You mentioned they’ve played well on the road. They’ve got a great record. It’s a team I’m sure in their conference will be at the top of their conference. Those are some of their characteristics. Interestingly enough, their one center played like 40 minutes on the season. He played 20 minutes against Kentucky and hit a big three. That being No. 23, and 30 is their normal backup center. He did not play much against Kentucky, but in other games he’s a three-dimensional scorer who can score on the block, score facing up, and make threes. McGriff, 21, who starts at center, is an active player who rebounds. And then right around the 16:40 mark, they’re going to sub five guys at a time. Hockey-line sub. Against Kentucky, they did that hockey-line sub again at the 12-minute mark. It’s a team that is very, very dangerous. It’s a team that is very well coached. It’s a team that understands their roles. And it’s a team that has two stars surrounded by really good perimeter players, and it’s a very, very old team. I mean, they’ve got some veterans on this team that have played at multiple schools and have played multiple years of college basketball.”

– On the Hogs’ practices, including two-a-days, over the holidays: “I think once we get into a normal rhythm, which finals throws you off the rhythm. It wasn’t that long ago where we did not have a Christmas break, you know? I mean, when I played we never went home for Christmas and I know at Nevada, at least the first year or two, there was no Christmas break. I think the guys have done great. I mean, we’ve been able to go two-a-days prior to the last game. We’ve gotten two-a-days since we came back from our Christmas break. It’s allowed us to clean some things up offensively. It’s allowed us to do prep. It’s allowed us, hopefully, to see some of the holes that we have in areas that we have to have growth at … This team has practiced really well. We have great shootarounds. We have great practices. Actually we had a meeting earlier this morning as a staff and this team practices as well as any team we’ve had since we’ve been at Arkansas. It maybe doesn’t practice as good as our team at Nevada with Caleb and Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline, but as far as any Arkansas team that we’ve had, they practice and have shootarounds as well [as any team]. We’ve got to carry it over to a game for 40 minutes and have a sustained amount of urgency for 40 minutes. Hopefully we’re progressing toward that point.”

– On Arkansas’ top two scorers, junior wing Tramon Mark and senior wing Khalif Battle, both playing off the bench in recent games (Battle has been in a sixth man role all season to this point): “It’s really comforting to look down the bench and be able to have a go-to scorer. We did it with JD Notae a few years ago. If you just start your five scorers, or however you want to word it, and then you get down in a game, it puts you in a dilemma then. Whether it’s Philadelphia 76ers bringing Bobby Jones off the bench many, many years ago, or another Sixers team when Mark Alvaroni started and then came out of a game fairly quickly, I do think there’s beauty. Because we’re on the subject of Wilmington of late, they bring in their leading scorer White off the bench. How we go moving forward, I would like one scorer that we can turn to to give us a punch or some juice if we’re struggling offensively.”

Keys to success for Arkansas

– Facing a team that takes care of the ball, shoots at an elite level from 3, generates free throws at a high volume while converting them at high efficiency, and uses its depth to maintain fresh legs for 40 minutes (think how that benefits shooting late in games), Arkansas will need one of its best defensive performances of the season. Playing sound defense for most of the shot clock will not be enough, the Razorbacks will need to close out defensive possessions with rebounds and not let a dangerous three-point shooting and free throw shooting team have extended or extra possessions.

– Arkansas might need one of its best games on offense, too, and limiting turnovers while making sure the ball moves smartly to set up optimal looks will be key in keeping pace with a good offensive team in UNCW. In its last game, Arkansas managed only 9 assists in 40 minutes while turning to a mostly one-on-one drive game for a 55-point second half scoring explosion in claiming the come-from-behind 10-point win over ACU, but we’re not sure that formula works best in this matchup. The Hogs have been spotty in their point guard play which has been one issue contributing to long stretches of stagnant ball movement, so it will be key for the Hogs to have a sense of urgency is moving the ball inside out and side to side via the pass to get defender off balance and out of position.

– The Razorbacks could use a bounce-back game from sophomore Trevon Brazile as well as more scoring production from senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis. One or both may be necessary for Arkansas to win this game. Brazile had three mega-impact double-doubles in November — including a 19-point, 11-rebound, 2-block performance in the 5-point win over Duke — but after suffering an ankle sprain late in the Furman tilt he has managed only a combined 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks in a collective 54 minutes (17.0 per game) in the team’s last three outings as his season scoring average has dipped below 10.0 points. Davis is averaging a career-low 6.8 points per game, and in the last six outings he averaged only 3.7 points.

Hoop Hogs updates and tidbits

– UNCW’s bench scoring (roughly 40.0 points per game) has been elite, but so has Arkansas’ spanning the past three games with Mark (16.9 points) joining the team’s second leading scorer Battle (15.3 points) in playing off the bench. The Hogs’ bench has outscored the starters by 100 points — 161-61 — in the last three games, and the Razorbacks’ favorable scoring margin is a similar landslide at 161 to 64 when comparing to the three opponents’ benches (Oklahoma, Lipscomb, and Abilene Christian).

– Musselman is 103-46 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 58-13 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes.

– As of Friday, Dec. 29, Arkansas is ranked 97th in NCAA NET with a 1-3 mark in Quad-1 games, no results in Q2, 2-1 in Q3, and 5-0 in Q4. The Razorbacks are No. 66 in KenPom.com‘s ratings for Division 1 (includes rankings of No. 65 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 65 in adjusted defensive efficiency), and they’re No. 71 in ESPN’s BPI (Basketball Power Index).

– As of Tuesday, Dec. 26, the Hoop Hogs were not among the 9 SEC teams included by Joe Lunardi in his most-recent ESPN Bracketology update that predicts the entire NCAA Tournament 68-team field.

– After facing UNC-Wilmington to close out non-conference play, Arkansas will remain at home at BWA to open up SEC play as the Razorbacks will host Auburn at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 6 (ESPN2).

