Hoop Hogs notebook: Clemence planning UA visit, Butler to UOV, Matthews’ Final 5

LITTLE ROCK — 2021 Hog offer Zach Clemence (6-10 forward, Sunrise Christian Academy, composite national No. 47 / 4-star prospect) had hoped to take an unofficial visit to Arkansas in early August, but even though that did not pan out he still plans to get to Fayetteville in the near future.

“Absolutely,” said Dusti Clemence, Zach’s Mom, when asked about coming to Arkansas. “He started at Sunrise Christian Academy and trying to get settled in and then waiting on a date.”

Clemence, who played at Findlay Prep in Las Vegas in 2018-19, had originally targeted an Aug. 10 visit date to Arkansas. He has been in contact with Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield.

Clemence had a strong spring and summer while playing with both 17U Drive Nation on the Nike EYBL circuit and 17U Mudiay Elite on the Under Armour Association circuit.

In addition to Arkansas, Clemence reportedly holds offers from Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor, Nebraska, and Grand Canyon.

Clemence has plus ball-handling skill for a big, soft hands, and a high floor IQ.

Linked below is a highlight reel of Zach Clemence from a year ago …

2020 in-state guard to visit Arkansas as a preferred walk-on prospect:

Senior Zane Butler (6-0 point guard, Greene County Tech) will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday and is being recruited by the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on, according to a source.

Butler’s family was in touch with Arkansas assistant coach Clay Moser on Tuesday evening. Butler’s unofficial visit is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. His parents will join him on his visit, and the plan is after meeting with the Hoop Hogs staff the Butlers will remain on campus and attend the Arkansas-Portland State football game that is scheduled to kick off around 3 p.m.

“I’m very appreciative of the interest and the chance to go visit,” Butler said. “I want to continue to work hard, continue to improve my game, and be the best player I can. I want to go where it’s the best fit for me, a place where I can play but also show that I can play at a big-time school.”

One of the top players in the loaded 5A-East conference, Butler emerged after his junior season with a strong spring and summer while raising his recruiting profile as an NCAA Division 1 prospect.

In May, Butler received his first D1 offer from Mississippi Valley State. He’s also drawn significant interest from D1 programs South Alabama, Southern Illinois, and Maryland-Baltimore County. He’s taken unofficial to South Alabama and Southern Illinois.

“I’ve grown a couple of inches, and I’ve gained weight since my junior season,” Butler said of the physical maturation that has helped his game along. “Plus, my high school coach, Jeff Guiot, and trainer, John Parker, have helped me. Driving to Little Rock and working with John Parker, he’s really pushed me.”

Butler explained more regarding his surge as a player.

“Quick first step, finishing, mid-range, deeper 3s,” he said. “I’ve made my 3-point shot a full jump shot which has made me a lot better with how people guard me. Work ethic: Early in the morning and late at night, just staying in the gym.”

Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift faces Butler at least twice a year in that ultra-competitive 5A-East, and he’s a big fan of Butler’s game.

“I love Zane!” Swift said. “He’s always been able to catch and shoot. Now he can take you off the bounce and create for himself or a teammate. The thing not many realize is how good an on-ball defender he is! He can beat you on both ends of the floor!”

Linked below is a highlight reel of 2020 Zane Butler …

Mississippi forward includes Arkansas in his final 5 schools:

2020 Hog offer Cameron Matthews (6-6, 220, combo forward, Olive Branch, Miss., 17U Team Thad) released his final 5 schools of interest on Aug. 19, and Arkansas made the cut.

Matthews reported his Arkansas offer in May, and at that time expressed interest in visiting Arkansas “in the fall.” In addition to the Razorbacks he’s still considering Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Alabama-Birmingham.

Matthews’ teammate on Memphis-based Team Thad is 2020 Arkansas interest and Marion combo guard Detrick Reeves, Jr..

“Cameron is a dog, he’s down to do the dirty work,” Reeves said back in May. “He can also get a bucket in transition or in the post. He has a high motor, he’s always on the boards tough. He never worries about scoring, he’ll sacrifice his body and do whatever for us to win.



“I’ve enjoyed every bit of playing with him! Great kid.”

Matthews is rated composite national No. 294 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com. Linked below is Matthews’ tweet announcing his final 5 schools and a recent highlight reel …