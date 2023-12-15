By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The unranked and underachieving Arkansas Razorbacks have mostly struggled while losing 4 of their last 7 games after a 3-0 start and a national No. 14 ranking to begin the season, but on the bright side of things if the team can win its annual central Arkansas contest over the weekend it means the Hogs will have won 3 of their last 4 games with only two more non-conference matchups to go later this month before the start of SEC play in early January.

Arkansas (6-4, No. 104 in NCAA NET rankings as of Thursday, Dec. 14) will face Lipscomb (7-5, No. 141 in NCAA NET rankings as of Thursday, Dec. 14) at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock (SEC Network Plus livestream).

It will be the third meeting between the two schools as the Razorbacks lead the all-time series, 2-0, with the last tilt having been played in Fayetteville just three years ago (an 86-50 Hogs win during the 2020-21 season).

Arkansas is seeking to improve on its dismal 1-3 mark this season in games played away from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, although the Lipscomb matchup will count as a home game based on the criteria determination established by the NCAA and its NET rankings.

The Hoop Hogs’ struggles on both sides of the ball — offense and defense — go beyond the team’s recent woeful performance in a 79-70 loss to still unbeaten and then-No. 19 Oklahoma on Dec. 9 in Tulsa, Okla.

The issues have been recurring and so problematic that fifth-year Head Hog Eric Musselman reverted to preseason training camp tactics during the team’s practices this week.

“We’ve had two great practices, but this group’s been a pretty good practice group all year,” Musselman said during his zoom press conference on Wednesday. “So to say we’ve had two great practices, it still has to correlate to the game … They’ve been very competitive. More live stuff than we’ve done since I’ve been at Arkansas. Guarding the ball full court one-on-one. Guarding the ball on the wing 45-degree angle one-on-one. We have not done any of our breakdown drills. We have done no station work.

“I mentioned it the other night on the radio show, that we have added our opportunity break and our open offense to try to get the ball to move from side to side and get more people involved. And then the last piece of all this, which won’t be decided until probably Saturday, is what the rotation looks like and who starts and all those things. So that’s kind of where it is.”

Our Hogville observations of the team’s defensive, offensive, and player rotation woes through 10 games (a.k.a. one-third of the regular season) are …

1. Defense: Poor on-ball and point-of-attack defense, indecisive gap help and slow recovery and close-outs on perimeter shooters, undisciplined floor balance in transition defense, lack of paint physicality or detrimental physicality that leads to fouling, losing too frequently in 50/50-ball situations, not forcing enough live-ball turnovers, and not closing out solid defensive possessions with defensive rebounds. It’s been a kaleidoscope of issues. Just looking at defensive three-point field goals alone, the Hogs rank in the bottom one-third of Division 1 (yielding 7.7 makes per game) while ranking in the bottom 25% in D1 in percentage (35.0%). Defending against drives and two-point shots with effective resistance has been inconsistent, and the results have led to teams kicking passes back out to the perimeter for open looks from beyond the arc OR dribble-drive rim-runs for close-range finishes OR drop-off passes to cutters for uncontested shots.

The issues have been compounded by a propensity to foul (20.9 per game ranks 16th worst in D1) leading to a high volume of free throws attempted by opponents (24.3 ranks 329th in D1). Arkansas does rank 2nd nationally in blocked shots per game (7.0), but has been less than average in the other hustle aspects on the defensive side of the ball. Opponents consistently seem to be more alert, quicker, and reactive to scooping up loose balls, which impacts both steals and rebounding totals while leading to extended or extra offensive possessions for opponents and suppressing the Hogs’ amount of offensive possessions. Arkansas is collecting only 6.1 steals per game (ranks 267th in D1) as part of forcing only 12.2 turnovers per outing (ranks bottom half of D1). Even when the Razorbacks have solid defensive possessions, too often they’re unable to close them out with a defensive rebound as they are yielding 10.4 offensive rebounds per game (ranks middle of the pack in D1).

When you consider the lack of steals and turnovers generated with no offset in the defensive rebounding game combined with a fouling problem, it helps explain how teams are getting up 61.2 field goal attempts per game (ranks Arkansas 272nd in D1) and 24.3 free throw attempts per outing (as stated above, this ranks 329th in D1). As we pointed out in the summer after reviewing early practice videos released via social media by the basketball staff, there seemed to be multiple blow-by drives exposing collective issues with lateral movement by defenders. The eye test continues to reveal an overall lack of force, disruption, and attention-to-detail on defense.

2. Offense: Poor ball movement and lack of off-ball player movement resulting in slower-paced stagnant offense and subsequent turnovers and contested shots, anemic transition offense partly due to low numbers in forcing live-ball turnovers, and not capitalizing on the team’s strengths (i.e. failing to maximize the margins after generating a high volume of free throws attempted and improved three-point shooting). The Razorbacks arguably have their best group of shooter-scorers under Musselman, but too often the offense has looked like “Whose turn is it to pound-dribble, mano-a-mano-style, into a difficult shot?” as opposed to a cohesive unit working together to pass the ball inside-and-out and side-to-side to get defenders out of position before attacking. The offense is stale and stagnant too often, and according to KenPom analytics it ranks 98th nationally in pace (Musselman’s four previous Hog teams ranked anywhere from the 19th to 49th nationally in pace).

Part of the problem is a lack of transition offense, but the greater issue is in halfcourt offense where Arkansas is averaging only 11.8 assists per game — ranks 286th in D1, and the per-game dime average goes way down in the four losses to 7.0 — as the Hogs are upside-down in assist-to-turnover ratio due to averaging 12.1 giveaways per contest (ranks 199th in D1). Arkansas is shooting a respectable 34.0% from 3 (ranks top half of D1 after the previous two seasons were near the bottom), but only 6.9 makes per game on only 20.3 attempts both rank bottom one-third in D1. The team is principled as a drive-heavy offense with the goal of getting close-range shots and free throws attempted, which has resulted in respectable two-point field goal efficiency (53.6%) and elite free throw shooting volume (20.3 made FTs and 28.4 FTAs both rank Top 5 in D1), although the efficiency at the line while improved compared to last season is still mediocre (71.5% ranks 162nd in D1).

But that FT efficiency combined with the elite FTA volume would still be a difference-maker in games if not for the fact that Arkansas fouls a lot and sends teams to the free throw line in high volume, too, which equates to the FT and FTA margins not being wide enough to help offset other issues for the Hogs on both sides of the ball. The turnover game is a virtual dead-heat comparing the Hogs to their opponents while serving as another example of not creating helpful margins. Arkansas has shown during impressive wins over then-No. 3 Purdue (exhibition game) and then-No. 7 Duke that it can play a ball-movement-leads-to-efficient-offense brand of basketball, so the talent and diversity of skill sets are in place to hit higher gears more consistently on offense.

3. Fragmented and ineffective player rotations. Inconsistent execution/production (individual as well as various personnel groupings) and sketchy player availability due to injuries have combined for a cause-and-effect scenario that raises more questions than answers regarding a high-functioning Top 7-8 rotation. There’s a reason why Musselman has emptied his bench in both halves of so many games: No ideal personnel packages have emerged. Injuries have hampered presumed top-rotation pieces in star sophomore Trevon Brazile, junior wing Tramon Mark, and senior forward Jalen Graham.

Arkansas has not had stability from the lead guard spot on either end of the floor with senior guard El Ellis at the helm, and the backcourt as a whole has been a disappointment on defense. Senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis along with Mark were billed as preseason defensive stoppers, but neither has been able to lead or deliver in that function. Khalif Battle (16.4 points including 41.5% shooting from 3 and 83.3% from the free throw line) checks a lot of boxes on offense as the team’s leading scorer and free throw shooter (both volume and efficiency), but aside from his 5-assist game in the win over Duke he’s not been able to help teammates benefit from his shot-creation game. Davis is having a down year in terms of scoring production and shooting efficiency, but he has cut down on turning the ball over while stuffing the stat sheet in rebounds (4.8 is second on the team) and assists (2.6 is tied for the team lead). The feeling here is Davis may need to step up more in scoring lead guard scenarios while tapping back into his bulldog tenacity as a defender. Freshman Layden Blocker has been a spark playing mostly off the bench as he’s clearly the team’s toughest player and best 50/50-ball warrior, although he’s not a natural point guard (he’s a willing passer, but he’s generating less than 2.5 assists per 40 minutes) and his lack of perimeter shooting threat (0-of-3 from 3 on the season) makes him more of a commodity as a slasher on a team full of those (granted, his burst is better than the rest). Mark has turned out to be more of a shot-hunting scorer off the bounce (career-high 16.0 points per game mostly as a methodical dribble-driver in an offense gasping for more ball movement via the pass) than the jack-of-all-trades weapon that was envisioned when he was brought in (he has ZERO offensive rebounds on the season while snagging 2.2 fewer boards per game compared to what he did a season ago in his third campaign with Houston, and he’s averaging career lows in assists [1.3] and steals [0.9] while suffering a career high in fouling [2.8]). Senior 3/4-combo forward Jeremiah Davenport has seen an uptick in his role and production, but so far that has not translated into a noticeable improvement at either end of the floor. Sophomore wing Joseph Pinion has not factored much into the team’s plans to date (it might be time to rethink that and give him more opportunities).

When fully healthy, Brazile (10.2 points including 45.2% shooting from 3, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game) is a double-double threat with unique perimeter offensive gifts, but his motor is not always on full-go (injuries?), plus we’d like to see his field goals attempted per game (currently 6.7) increased to 10 or more as a functional aspect of the offensive scheme. Aside from being an elite rim-protection team in terms of blocking shots, there’s a lack of smart physicality and space-eating by the team’s collective bigs which has allowed foes to finish at the rim after getting by the first line of defense on the perimeter OR after collecting offensive rebounds to extend possessions. Senior Chandler Lawson has been up and down as the most consistent performer among the 5-spot trio that includes seniors Makhi Mitchell and Graham. Freshman Baye Fall has been mostly an afterthought in the frontline rotation but has seen a few opportunities in crunch time of some big games.

Musselman has indicated he’ll be making rotation adjustments, and from this vantage point we think that MUST include re-purposed roles for some who will still be in the top pecking order come Saturday. Here is Hogville’s take on what the Top 7-8 rotation might look like …

– Brazile (bigger role on offense, keep the motor running at both ends)

– Mark (need more of the blue-collar stuff, less one-on-one offense)

– Davis (need him to reclaim the best of his game at both ends, may need more from a lead guard standpoint)

– Battle (whether as a starter or remaining in his sixth man role, need more at both ends)

– Blocker (more of the same when it comes to his slash game and disruptive nature on defense, but needs maturation as a decision-maker as a lead guard, especially during game-critical situations)

– Davenport OR Pinion (if there’s a renewed commitment to crisp ball movement, these are two who should be in the mix for quick-strike catch-and-shoot three’s and gravity floor-spacing)

– Still undecided at the 5-spot which may remain a trio of musical chairs for now between Lawson (most consistent to date), Mitchell (best passer and two-man screener on offense), and Graham (best game against OU among the bigs). Should Musselman ever decide to focus mostly on a small-ball rotation, these three may split time spelling Brazile as the lone frontliner on the court.

Brief scouting report on the Lipscomb Bison

Lipscomb (based out of Nashville, Tenn., as part of the Atlantic Sun Conference) is coming off a 78-71 win over Tennessee State on Sunday, Dec. 10, that snapped the team’s two-game losing skid. The Bison have suffered double-digit losses to Wichita State (76-59), Drake (85-70), Bowling Green (82-61), and Central Florida (72-57).

The Bison go about 10-deep in the top rotation with three players scoring in double figures — senior 6-3 guard Derrin Boyd who missed the team’s last game with a thumb injury (17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 51.6% field goals including 38.6% from 3, 83.7% free throws); junior 6-4 guard AJ McGinnis (12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 46.6% field goals including 28-of-70 from 3 for 40.0%, 76.5% free throws); and junior 6-3 guard Will Pruitt (11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 48.0% field goals including 28.0% from 3, 75.0% free throws).

Lipscomb is the latest efficient high-octane offense the Hogs will face as the Bison average 80.3 points per game (ranks 76th in D1) on 14.3 assists (129th) while shooting 47.9% overall from the field (60th), including 56.7% on two-point shots (42nd) and 36.0% from 3 (90th). The team’s 9.3 made triples per game (49th in D1) and 25.7 three-point attempts per outing (65th) will challenge what has been a porous Arkansas perimeter defense.

Defensively, the Bison ranks near the bottom or in the bottom half of many categories, but the team does not foul much (only 13.8 per game to rank Top 25 in D1) and consequently opponents do not shoot a lot of free throws (only 15.5 freebie attempts per game, nearly half of what the Hogs are accustomed to getting at the foul line).

Muss musings

– On the status of Brazile (ankle), who missed the final 2:41 of the Hogs’ 97-83 win over Furman on Dec. 4 after suffering a sprained ankle in that game followed by a scoreless outing in 15 minutes in the team’s loss to OU: “TB has not practiced. He has not practiced on Monday or Tuesday. He’s been with the trainer. We’ll see how he is later (Wednesday) when we’re about to practice. I would anticipate him jumping in and doing some stuff today. Probably, well not probably, won’t do anything live.”

– On the Lipscomb Bison: “Lipscomb is 49th in the country in made threes, nine per game, so we’ve got to defend the three. They’re 58th in the country in three-point attempts, they average 26 per game. That’s a pretty high number. Number 0, McGinnis, he leads them in three-point percentage. He can play the 2, 3, 4. He’s 42% from three on 5.6 attempts per game. You know, 60% of their shots are threes, 30% of their shots are mid-range, so you know, they’re a really good offensive team.”

– On Arkansas’ aforementioned issues on both sides of the ball “There’s several things when you talk about guarding the ball. It’s habits. What habits do you have prior to the last five months or whatever you’ve been here. It’s mobility, lateral quickness, foot speed laterally. And then there’s a mentality part. And then there’s a help part. Like, it’s not just the guy on the ball. It’s ‘are you in a gap?’ And then, you know what, you’ve got to be in a gap and you’ve got to take away the 3. That’s what has to happen for a good defense. You don’t not be in a gap because you’re worried about a 3-point shooter and then you don’t say that you’re in a gap and then you can’t get to a 3-point shooter. It’s called multiple defensive efforts and that’s what you have to do to be a really, really good defensive team and that’s what we’re trying to clear up, work on, get better at, all those things … The flow of our game, everything affects. Our defense affects our offense. Our offense affects our defense. Shot selection would be the number one thing that affects a team’s defense. That’s the number one spot you start with, and then the second spot you start with when you ask about offense affecting defense is your lack of positive offensive rebounding. We’ve got some guys who haven’t gotten an offensive rebound … every game we want to play with pace. I said it in my press conference when I was hired here however many years (ago). In order to play with pace, you’ve got to run the floor, you’ve got to ball handle and that’s all on the coaching staff … we would like to score in transition more than we have.”

Key (singular, uno, one) to success for Arkansas

– With the deep dive into all the problem areas for this Razorbacks squad, the best single thing this team can do now is salvage the remaining three non-conference games to close out December before jumping into the brutal 18-game SEC slate, and that starts with players buying into roles and expectations as soon as Saturday against Lipscomb. Winning is a great start but not enough, Musselman needs to see growth from individual players as well as personnel groups coming together to tighten up on defense and prosper on offense. This time, getting right within looms larger than any scouting report or game plan for the specific opponent.

Hoop Hogs updates and tidbits

– Musselman is 101-46 overall as Head Hog, which includes a 56-13 record against non-conference opponents and a 45-33 mark against SEC foes. He’s 2-1 in games played in North Little Rock (wins over Valparaiso and Bradley, and a loss to Hofstra).

– As of Thursday, Dec. 14, Arkansas is ranked 104th in NCAA NET with a 1-3 mark in Quad-1 games, no results in Q2, 1-1 in Q3, and 4-0 in Q4. The Razorbacks are No. 46 in KenPom.com‘s ratings for Division 1 (includes rankings of No. 51 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 56 in adjusted defensive efficiency), and they’re No. 62 in ESPN’s BPI (Basketball Power Index).

– On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Hoop Hogs were not among the 9 SEC teams included by Joe Lunardi in his most-recent ESPN Bracketology update that predicts the entire NCAA Tournament 68-team field.

– After playing Lipscomb, Arkansas will return home to BWA to host Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 21 (SEC Network).

