By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks’ shift into week two of their early limited practices coincided with the program releasing its roster for the 2023-24 season (linked here: https://arkansasrazorbacks.com/sport/m-baskbl/roster/), and the instinctive temptation is to zero-in and focus on all the shiny new toys prized in recent recruiting wins.

While there are plenty of things to like about Eric Musselman’s 7-player recruiting haul (soon to be 8, which should round out the final and 13th scholarship), arguably the biggest recruiting triumphs were the retention of five players from last season’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team, most notably all-league caliber veterans in sophomore Trevon Brazile (6-10 stretch-4) and junior Davonte “Devo” Davis (6-4 combo guard) — a duo that provides 5-star frontcourt and backcourt value.

Brazile was the first Hog from last season to announce he would be returning, making his announcement on Mach 30 with his obvious other options being to transfer or at minimum test the NBA Draft waters. Referred to last season as 1 of the top 5 players in the SEC by Musselman, Brazile led the team in scoring and rebounding in Arkansas’ summer exhibition tour through Europe before posting a solid stat line in regular-season non-conference play while helping the 9th-ranked Hogs to an 8-1 record when he suffered a season-ending knee injury (followed by a surgery) in December.

Brazile — a unique talent at 6-10 with 7-4 wingspan, elite athleticism, and plus-skill for a frontliner — looked to be on a path in early December for a stellar ’22-23 season in his first campaign as a Hog that likely would have led to 2023 NBA Draft first-round projections. With him in the lineup, Brazile was the lone inside-out-versatile big man with averages of 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds (led the team), 1.2 blocks (led the team), 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, including 37.9% from 3, and 67.7% from the free throw line.

Before Musselman landed a single new player out of the portal, Brazile’s pledge to return was a no-doubt 5-star recruiting win for the team.

Davis is one of the most accomplished Razorbacks of all-time, especially when you factor in post-season individual and team accomplishments. A two-time all SEC selection — preseason second-team in ’21-22 and postseason SEC All Defensive team in ’22-23 — Davis elevated his game last season as a team leader, and he’ll look to build on his skills and development entering his fourth campaign in Fayetteville.

Splitting time as a starter and sixth man in non-conference play before holding down a starting role once league play began in ’22-23, Davis was fourth on the team in per-game scoring (10.9 points), second in assists (2.5) and steals (1.4), third in minutes (33.1), and fourth in rebounds (4.4). He had 16 multiple-steal games in ’22-23. He raised his three-point shooting volume and efficiency to career bests of 1.3 made triples per game at a respectable 34.6%, and he shot 41.5% overall from the field and 71.9% from the free throw line. He recorded two double-doubles in scoring/rebounding, and he had a third game of recording double-digit rebounds. He scored in double-figures 19 times.

In the ’22-23 NCAAT, Davis erupted for his season-high 25 points (21 scored in the second half) in a warrior poet effort in the Hogs’ 72-71 win over No. 1 seed Kansas in the NCAAT Round of 32. Davis’ steal that led to a Council layup in the closing minutes against Illinois stood out as the play of the game in that win, and Davis’ steal and subsequent 2-of-2 free throw effort in the closing seconds iced a three-point win over Auburn in the SECT.

The trio of returnees in senior Makhi Mitchell (6-10 forward / center), senior Jalen Graham (6-10 forward / center), and sophomore Joseph Pinion (6-5 wing) blends a mix of starter value, frontcourt size, and in Pinion’s case a competent three-point shooter and floor spacer on the perimeter.

Mitchell was a regular starter and among the Hogs’ top 8-player rotation in ’22-23. He played in all 36 games (making 31 starts) and averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 assists in 20.1 minutes while shooting 66.2% from the field and 65.2% from the free throw line.

Graham — a Pac-12 second team all-conference performer in ’21-22 at Arizona State — played in 31 games last season as a Hog, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.4 minutes while shooting 65.5% from the field and 37.1% from the free throw line.

Pinion played in 26 games at Arkansas, averaging 2.4 points in 5.7 minutes per out while shooting 44.7% from the field, including 13-of-34 from 3 for a team-best 38.2% , and 7-of-7 at the free throw line for 100%. Pinion was instrumental in Arkansas wins over Missouri and Ole Miss at home as he came off the bench for 13 points (4-of-7 field goals, including 3-of-6 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws) in 27 minutes against the Tigers and 13 points (5-of-10 field goals, including 3-of-6 from 3,) and 5 rebounds against the Rebels.

That quintet more than doubles what the Hogs returned this time last year from the ’21-22 squad, and positionally there’s not a log-jam of returnees competing with each other for playing time. Additionally, there’s a combined 14 seasons of college experience within that group, and certainly Musselman can feel better about having more players returning for a new season who understand the expectations within his program.

Assuming Brazile and Mitchell are starters once the regular-season rolls around — the former is a limited participant in early practices and is targeting September for a full return, while the latter is out of practices this summer but is expected to be available in time for the season — it means Graham could expand his role as a 4/5-frontcourt option given that big men Makhel Mitchell (transferred to Little Rock) and Kamani Johnson (exhausted playing eligibility) both moved on at the end of the ’22-23 season.

From this vantage point, it would seem 4 of the 5 returnees are either locks for, or within reasonable reach of, top 8-rotation roles in ’23-24, which may be the best indicator that player retention was the biggest victory for the program during the most-recent recruiting cycle.

* Note-worthy roster tidbits: Five Hogs — four on scholarship and one walk-on — are listed at 6-10 (Brazile, Mitchell, Graham, incoming true freshman Baye Fall, and walk-on Lawson Blake) … true freshman guard Layden Blocker, who has drawn early praise for his maturity, work ethic, and having drawn the respect of the veteran players, will wear jersey No. 6 … Fall will wear No. 10, following in the footsteps of recent decorated Arkansas big men Bobby Portis, Daniel Gafford, and Jaylin Williams … if you noticed only 12 scholarship players on the roster, that’s because there is currently a vacant scholarship / roster spot (although that should be filled in the coming days or weeks) … for the first time in recent memory, the roster includes details on how many seasons of eligibility remain for each player.

* Pugilist Hogs: It has become a tradition for the Hoop Hogs to have a boxing workout at a local Northwest Arkansas gym, and just two weeks into limited practices the team once again took part in the annual event (pictured at bottom of page).

* Mile-run testing: This is also an annual event — make that a requirement — for the Razorbacks, and each year Musselman seems to see mixed reviews regarding players completing their time goals quickly or needing multiple attempts to achieve what’s expected. A source told Hogville on Thursday that the team performed well in the mile-test, and Musselman told college basketball analyst Aaron Torres during a podcast that he thought eight Hogs passed their time goals the first time out.

* Pro Hoop Hogs hopefuls update: Arkansas’ Anthony Black and Nick Smith, Jr. were among 20 players invited this week to the 2023 NBA Draft green room at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, where the two-round, 58-pick event will be held on Thursday, June 22. Black and Smith are both projected as first-round selections, and each of the 20 players invited is expected to be drafted in the first round. If the Hogs’ two true freshmen guards from a season ago get selected in the lottery (first 14 picks) of the first round, it will be the first time in school history that two Arkansas players were first round picks in the same NBA Draft lottery. The Hogs could have up to four players drafted as wings Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council IV are both projected as second-round picks.