By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas true freshman big man and 2023 McDonald’s All American Baye Fall arrived on campus in late June and began practicing in early July, according to source information provided in late June and early July.

Fall (6-10 forward, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo.) was the last of the Hoop Hogs’ pre-June signees to arrive on campus, although his name and jersey number (10) had been included as part of the team’s published roster for weeks prior to his arrival in Fayetteville.

Fall (see practice photo at bottom of page) immediately gives the Hoop Hogs a frontline presence during ongoing summer limited practices, which is now into its second month after beginning in the first week of June.

The Hogs have been shorthanded on the frontline with veteran 6-10 big men Trevon Brazile and Makhi Mitchell both targeting fall returns, so the addition of Fall couldn’t come at a better time as he joins senior Jalen Graham (6-10 forward / center) and walk-on Lawson Blake (6-10 center) in the frontcourt during practices inside the basketball performance center.

Fall brings an immediate (and impressive) infusion of height, length, athleticism, and quickness to the roster. He joined Little Rock native Layden Blocker (6-2 combo guard) in the November early signing period to give the Hogs two high school signees from the class of 2023.

Fall arrived on campus about a month later than most of his Arkansas teammates.

– With Head Hog Eric Musselman and various hoops staffers in and out of Las Vegas in the past week to catch the seven Pro Hogs playing in the 2023 NBA Summer League, and with Musselman and coaches back on the road this weekend for various high school grassroots events as part of the second July live-evaluation period, the coaching staff made sure to juggle their schedules to make time for limited practices inside the performance center, which a source said did not miss a beat and went well.

– For the second consecutive season in 2023-24, Arkansas does not have plans to play any of the four in-state Division 1 programs — Little Rock, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas (UCA), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff — during the regular season or in the preseason exhibition-game portion of the schedule, according to multiple sources. The Hoop Hogs played Little Rock in a home exhibition game in ’19-20, followed by a regular-season home game against UCA in ’20-21, followed by regular-season home games against UCA and Little Rock in ’21-22. Barring a late change to the schedule to add one of the four, the Razorbacks are on a path to play all 31 regular-season games against out-of-state D1 programs. For more on what we already know about the Hogs’ upcoming schedule — highlighted by home games against Duke and Kentucky — click the link to my Hogville article that was recently published: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=756493.0).

* Razorbacks recruiting:

– As reported multiple times in this space in recent weeks, the Hogs have a yet-to-be-publicly-announced seventh transfer-portal addition, which helps establish the largest transfer haul in one recruiting class at Arkansas as Musselman enters his fifth campaign as head coach.

– Hogville confirmed that Arkansas extended three scholarship offers last week: 1) 2024 Rakease Passmore (6-5 small forward / wing, Combine Academy in North Carolina, composite national No. 44 / 4-star prospect); 2) 2024 Robert Miller (6-10 forward / center, Pasadena, Texas, 247Sports national No. 40 / 4-star prospect); and 3) 2025 Malachi Moreno (6-11 center, Georgetown, Ky., 247Sports national No. 52 / 4-star prospect). Unlike previous recruiting cycles when the Hogs brought in high school seniors-to-be for visits beginning in June ahead of the annual November signing period, Arkansas has been very quiet up to this point in terms of visit activity for the class of 2024.

– Musselman was in Omaha, Neb. on Sunday to watch highly regarded 2024 Hog target Asa Newell (6-9 combo forward, Montverde Academy, composite national No. 10 / 5-star prospect) and his 17U 1 Family Hoops squad take on 2024 guard Layne Taylor of Farmington and his Arkansas-based 17U AAO Flight squad in the title game of the NxtPro 16 League event.

– Arkansas assistant coach Anthony Ruta traveled to Las Vegas over the weekend to catch multiple prospects in action, including 17U Arkansas Hawks and Hog targets in 2024 K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, On3.com‘s national No. 6 / 5-star prospect) and 2025 Terrion Burgess (6-9 combo forward, Benton, 247Sports national No. 27 / 4-star prospect). Boateng had back-to-back double-doubles in a pair of Saturday games while Burgess continued to stuff the stat sheet while playing all five positions. The weekend slate of grassroots events — specifically Saturday and Sunday — served as the second July live-evaluation period for D1 coaches to watch recruits play in person.

– 2025 Dante Allen (6-4 guard, Riviera Prep in Miami, Fla., 16U Nightrydas on Nike E16 circuit, Rivals national No. 46 / 4-star prospect) does not currently hold an Arkansas offer, but he told Hogville on Wednesday, July 12, that Musselman and a few more Hog staffers have been reaching out to him of late which has increased his interest in Arkansas. “Pretty high interest level, and I definitely plan on visiting at some point. He (Musselman) sent a video about Arkansas. Sent a couple things on some of the guys who were drafted this year. And told me good job from a couple games he’s seen me play.”

* New Pro Hogs shine in 2023 NBA Summer League play that ran July 3-16: Recent draft picks Jordan Walsh (my Pro Hogs NBA Summer League MVP, final overall grade of A-minus); Nick Smith, Jr. (my Pro Hogs NBA Summer League Most Outstanding Offensive Player, final overall grade of B-minus); and Anthony Black (my Pro Hogs NBA Summer League Best All-Around Performer, final overall grade of B-minus) all flashed pluses as 19-year-old rookies in terms of what they’ll bring to the table as NBA players as they continue to mature and develop. For everything regarding those three and four other Pro Hogs who took part in summer league action — Jaylin Williams, Ricky Council IV, Stanley Umude, and Au’Diese Toney — click the link to my deep-dive Hogville coverage that included in-game and post-game analysis, stats, highlights, post-game player grades and assessments, and final stats for each: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=756663.0

* More Pro Hog tidbits and events: Razorbacks icon and former NBA star Corliss Williamson is returning to the NBA as an assistant coach, joining the Minnesota Timberwolves staff, it was announced earlier this month. Williamson had previous NBA assistant coaching stints at Sacramento, Orlando, and Phoenix … speaking of former Hogs in Las Vegas last week, retired NBA journeyman Jannero Pargo, an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers, was the head coach of the Pacers’ summer league team … reminder that former Arkansas star, Golden State Warriors guard, and NBA champion Moses Moody will return home to Little Rock later this month (July 21-22) to host his first two-day event that will include a Night with Moses Moody gathering with guest speaker Eric Musselman (Friday, July 21) followed by his first youth basketball camp (Saturday, July 22) — all as part of Moses Moody Day, which was established this time last year when Moody was officially recognized with his own day of celebration by the city’s mayor … Pro Hog Bobby Portis announced on Sunday that due to his commitment to play for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, he will not have his full weekend of events benefitting his Bobby Portis Foundation this year, but he will be hosting a Bobby Portis Foundation Community Event & Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, July 23 (more info to register is linked here: https://twitter.com/BPortistime/status/1680744149669101568?s=20) … reminder that Pro Hog Isaiah Joe will host his first “Shooters Shoot” Camp on Saturday, August 12, at the brand new Summerwood Sports complex in Alexander, AR (registration info linked here: https://isaiahjoe.com/).

Baye Fall photo via Arkansas men’s basketball