Hoop Hogs Notebook: On-court summer sessions end with “great last practice”

The Arkansas Razorbacks wrapped up their eight weeks of limited summer practices inside the basketball performance center on Thursday in Fayetteville as third-year head coach Eric Musselman and his team now take a three week break before returning to school and the practice court in late August.

Here are some tidbits and takeaways from practice and other aspects of the Arkansas men’s basketball program spanning the past week …

* Without going into specifics, a source told Hogville.net the Razorbacks had a “very good practice” on Tuesday, July 27, followed by a “great last practice” on Thursday, Jul. 29, which was the finale for the eight week limited practice window that effectively boils down to four hours per week of on-court instruction.

* When the Hoop Hogs return to the practice court in roughly three weeks coinciding with the start of the 2021-22 academic calendar, the NCAA’s allotted on-court practice time will double to eight hours per week (plus the standard 4 hours in strength and conditioning that was also allotted in the eight week summer session).

* Although Arkansas has yet to release its ’21-22 schedule, news of some matchups and game dates for the Razorbacks’ ’21-22 non-conference schedule had trickled down to the public in recent weeks, and more was learned on Wednesday when the SEC released the league’s home-and-away matchups (minus game times and dates). The Hogs will host Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt. And they’ll travel to play Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M. Home-and-away series against Tennessee and Mississippi State rotate onto the schedule to go with the permanent home-and-away set-ups against LSU, Missouri, and Texas A&M. Home tilts against Auburn and Kentucky and road matchups against Alabama and Florida highlight the single-game portion of league play. The NCAA Division 1 regular season tips up on Nov. 9.

* The Hoop Hogs closed practice Thursday, July 29, with a Musselman I scream for ice cream announcement that sent the team scurrying outside the basketball performance center to select their favorite treats from an old-school ice cream truck that was parked nearby (here’s a video link to the Razorbacks’ mad dash to get ice cream.

* Media members who cover the Razorbacks got a zoom interview on Wednesday, July 28, with new Arkansas recruiting coordinator, former Hog star, and 9-year NBA veteran Ronnie Brewer, Jr., who went into depth about what motivated him to join the Hogs’ basketball staff, his shared visions and passion for the program that Musselman has, and much more.

* With summer practice concluded earlier Thursday, Jul. 29, Musselman organized a 2021 NBA Draft watch party at his home and invited the team, staffers, and media to take in the process for the program’s first one-and-done Moses Moody, who as expected was a lottery pick after being selected No. 14 overall in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. Moody had at least two pre-draft workouts with the Warriors, and of course Musselman got his start as an NBA head coach at Golden State (2002-2004). A source told Hogville.net that Musselman spent a lot of time on the phone with multiple NBA teams interested in drafting Moody, including the Warriors.

Moody became the first Hog selected in the first round since fellow Little Rock native Bobby Portis was picked No. 22 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2015 draft, and Moody was the highest drafted Hog since Brewer was also taken with the No. 14 pick by the Utah Jazz in 2006.

* Former Hog star and new NBA champion Bobby Portis joined in Friday for a zoom interview with Pig Trail Nation, and during the 25 minutes he touched on a lot, including his title run in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks as well as the current state of his beloved Razorbacks basketball program. Portis’ entire interview is linked here …