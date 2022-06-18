By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE — As the Arkansas Razorbacks moved toward completion of their second full week of limited practices since moving onto campus in late May, the defense continued to win the day on the court.

The Hogs can put in four hours of practice time per week, and with 11 newcomers among the 13 scholarship players it’s a testament to the Hog coaching staff’s top-shelf recruiting that most on the 2022-23 roster have the combination of size, length, athleticism, and high floor IQ to collectively be a plus-to-elite unit defensively.

Arkansas bolstered its frontline in late March/early April with a four-bigs transfer-portal haul — 6-10 Trevon Brazile, 6-9 Jalen Graham, 6-9 Makhi Mitchell, and 6-10 Makhel Mitchell. It’s a group that combined has 10 years of Division 1 frontcourt playing experience. The high school class — six true freshmen — is backcourt dominant with three 5-stars among the six national Top 100-ranked players. All-league-caliber junior Davonte “Devo” Davis (6-4 combo guard) and senior Kamani Johnson (6-7 forward) are the two returnees and both have starting experience as Hogs.

There’s a long way to go before this team can prove itself at either end of the floor when it matters, but fourth-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman likes what he sees so far, especially defensively and with Hogs making plays at or above the rim, while acknowledging areas that need to improve.

Notable performers from early practices continue to be Jordan Walsh (6-7 freshman combo forward), Smith, Brazile, Davis, and Makhi Mitchell with Council, Graham, and Makhel Mitchell also making their share of plays, according to multiple sources.

Freshman guard Anthony Black wrapped up a gold medal run with Team USA in the U18 FIBA Americas event in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday (read all about that here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=743441.0) before arriving on campus in Fayetteville on Tuesday. He passed his physical exam and joined the team for on-court practices on Thursday.

The Head Hog also likes the versatility of Brazile.

“He made two threes the other day in practice,” Musselman said. “You know, we haven’t seen a big guy make where he shot-faked the close out, took a side-step three off the bounce. And then he followed it up the next possession with a deep three. And that’s an evolving part of his game. I’m not saying that he’s arrived as a three-point shooter, but I am saying that he has, what we’ve seen in practices with him and a few of the other guys is like degree of difficulty shots that maybe just don’t happen. But from a spot-shooting standpoint, that’s where we have to improve as a team.

“But getting back to TB, I thought that playing against him (when Brazile was at Missouri last season) that he was a guy, that if you look into the future, that had tremendous upside. And we still feel that way. He’s so long, he can shoot, he can run, he can block shots. Has to get stronger. We hope that he gets more confident, as well, as a player.”

The freshmen have been putting in extra on-court work in the basketball performance center during their free time, according to sources.

Practices so far have been “competitive” with a “team-oriented” vibe, according to one source.

Each preseason, the players go through mile-run testing, and Musselman released the top five results last week via Twitter: Smith was tops completing the mile in 5:27; walk-on Cade Arbogast was next at 5:28; freshman Barry Dunning, Jr. (6-6 small forward/wing) was third at 5:30; freshman Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing) was fourth at 5:33; and Walsh was fifth at 5:35.

The squad also has several off-the-court outings each campaign to interact and bond as a team, and Friday the Hogs were to get a boxing workout at a local boxing gym later in the day, according to Musselman.

* College basketball national pundits love Hoop Hogs: Freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., was named one of the top 10 incoming 2022 combo guards in D1 by Fox College Hoops; junior guard Devo Davis was ranked No. 11 on The Field of 68’s Top 25 Breakout Star candidates for college basketball list; former Arkansas star guard JD Notae was ranked No. 4 on the CBKReport’s Top 20 college basketball transfers of all time list; and Head Hog Eric Musselman was ranked No. 4 on CBBcontent’s “Power Six coach rankings for ’22-23” list.

* Arkansas to play at Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January: The Hogs are 4-4 all-time in the Challenge, and the ’22-23 road matchup against the Bears looks to be Arkansas’ highest profile tilt in the event to date. Arkansas is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite Eight runs and final national Top 10 rankings in ’20-21 and ’21-22, while Baylor won the national title in ’20-21 before getting knocked out of the ’21-22 NCAAT as a No. 1 seed by eventual national runner-up North Carolina. Both teams will enter ’22-23 with lofty national rankings.

The last time the teams met on March 29, 2021, there was an NCAAT Final Four berth in the balance in as the Bears had their closest contest (an 81-72 win over the Hogs) on their journey to a 6-0 run through the tourney to a national title. The teams have not previously met in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, but counting their days as members of the old Southwest Conference the Razorbacks lead the all-time series 96-48. The teams have met three times since Arkansas joined the SEC with Baylor holding a 2-1 edge in those matchups.

The ’22-23 Challenge game is to be played on Saturday, January 28, and assures the Hogs of at least five out-of-state non-conference matchups in ’22-23 when including a December game in Tulsa against Oklahoma plus the Maui Invitational in Hawaii in November that guarantees Arkansas three games from an eight-team field (includes Arizona, Louisville, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Creighton, Cincinnati, and San Diego State) in a tournament format.

Arkansas also formally announced on Friday what we reported at Hogville.net roughly six weeks ago — a foreign exhibition-game tour through Spain and Italy in August (article linked with updated details: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=742454.0).

In other scheduling news, the field for the ’23-24 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas is set with Arkansas being joined by North Carolina, Michigan, Villanova, Memphis, Oklahoma, Stanford, and Northern Iowa. The event guarantees three games for each team in a tournament format.

* For the second consecutive season, a former Arkansas star has helped an NBA team win an NBA title: Little Rock native and the ’20-21 SEC Freshman of the Year, Moses Moody completed his successful rookie season with Golden State by helping the Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics, 4-2, in the NBA Finals best-of-7 series that was closed out with a 103-90 win in Boston on Thursday. Last season, it was former Arkansas star and Little Rock native Bobby Portis who helped lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Phoenix Suns in the ’20-21 NBA Finals, 4-2, for the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years.

Arkansas now boasts 6 former Hogs to win NBA titles — Moody, Portis, Corliss Williamson (Detroit Pistons in ’03-04), Joe Kleine (Chicago Bulls in ’97-98), Darrell Walker (Chicago Bulls in ’92-93), and Scott Hastings (Detroit Pistons in ’89-90).

For more on the Pro Hoop Hogs’ playoff performances and results in ’21-22, click the linked Hogville article: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=740881.0

* Former Arkansas stars Jaylin Williams, JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, and Stanley Umude continue to work out for NBA teams this week in preparation for the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, and Williams appears to be moving up on draft boards and in mock drafts with less than a week to go before the draft (read more about Williams’ stock rising in this Hogville article: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=741701.0). Williams had workouts with Phoenix, San Antonio, and Miami since Sunday. Notae worked out with Atlanta and Miami. Toney worked out with the Washington Wizards.