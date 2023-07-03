By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — With the Arkansas Razorbacks taking a small break through the weekend and for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday before a return to campus for the start of summer session two classes and the resumption of limited practices, the brief pause did not mean the wheels completely stopped turning within the men’s basketball program.

It was a busy stretch of practices for part of the week with off-campus recruiting evaluation, major scheduling announcements, Pro Hogs returning to campus for pick-up-game scrimmages with current Hogs, birthday celebrations, and new Pro Hogs gearing up for the start of NBA Summer League action on Monday all factoring into the program’s recent developments as it transitions from late June into early July.

Here’s the latest …

* Hoop Hogs add Duke and Old Dominion to their November non-conference home schedule: Bridging the Monday, June 26, release of the ’23-24 SEC matchups and game sites to the Wednesday, June 28, announcement of the Arkansas-Duke tilt at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville in November as part of the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge along with confirmation of another November home game against Old Dominion, it was a meaningful 48-hour stretch of scheduling information for Hog fans to digest with the start of the regular season still more than four months out (all of the known scheduling details, including the Hogs’ and Blue Devils’ brief-but-significant head-to-head four-game history, are included in my Hogville article published last week: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=756493.0).

* Razorbacks recruiting:

– As reported in this space last week, the Hogs are expected to add another transfer-portal commitment in the near future, which would be their seventh transfer pledge since early April.

– After spending back-to-back June weekends watching high school prospects during two NCAA-sanctioned live-evaluation scholastic events in Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth, Arkansas assistant coach Anthony Ruta traveled to Orlando, Fla., last week to evaluate highly regarded high school prospects taking part in the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp, an event that included two 2024 in-state recruits in K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, 17U Arkansas Hawks, national Top 10 / 5-star prospect) and Dallas “Slim” Thomas (6-8 wing, Little Rpck Parkview, national Top 75 / 4-star prospect.

– 2024 big man Stefan Cicic (7-0 center, Riverside, Ill., 3-star prospect) told Hogville that Arkansas hoops staffer Todd Lee reached out to him on Wednesday, June 28.

* Birthday Boyz: Arkansas freshman guard Layden Blocker celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday, July 2, which means he’s younger than the typical college rookie while illustrating how impressive it is that he’s already earned the respect from a largely veteran group of Hogs. Also celebrating a birthday on Sunday was Pro Hog Isaiah Joe, who turned 24. Just three days prior on Thursday, June 29, Joe’s current Oklahoma City Thunder teammate and former Fort Smith High School teammate Jaylin Williams celebrated his 21st birthday.

* Pro Hogs in the house at the basketball performance center: Former Arkansas star, SEC Player of the Year, Associated Press second team All American, NBA champion, and current Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Bobby Portis headlined a group of Pro Hogs who dropped by the Razorbacks practice facility last week. In fact, Portis — he was a finalist for the ’22-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award and is currently part of Team USA that will compete in this summer’s FIBA World Cup — did more than just drop by the practice facility, he took part in pick-up-game scrimmages with former Hog teammate Dusty Hannahs along with players on the current ’23-24 Arkansas team (Portis’ video highlights from the scrimmage are linked here: https://twitter.com/BPortistime/status/1674211970646437888?s=20). In addition to Portis and Hannahs, the Hog also welcomed in Pro Hogs Courtney Fortson and Ricky Council IV.

* New Pro Hogs begin NBA Summer League play on Monday and will continue to play into mid-July: Former Arkansas star Nick Smith, Jr., headlines a trio of Pro Hogs who should be available to play on Monday on the first day of the NBA’s Summer League. Smith signed his rookie contract over the weekend with the Charlotte Hornets, who drafted him with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft the previous week. Smith and the Hornets will face the San Antonio Spurs in the California Classic (7 p.m. CT on Monday, ESPN). Meanwhile, two more Pro Hogs will make their 2023 Summer League debuts in Salt Lake City as Ricky Council IV and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. CT on NBA-TV followed by second-year OKC big man Jaylin Williams and the Thunder playing the host Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. CT on NBA-TV. Former Arkansas star Anthony Black also signed his rookie deal over the weekend and he’ll make his Summer League debut with his Orlando Magic in Las Vegas on July 8, the same day and location that former Arkansas star Jordan Walsh and the Boston Celtics begin their Summer League play. Former Arkansas stars Stanley Umude (Detroit Pistons) and Au’Diese Toney (Orlando Magic) are also on Summer League rosters. The Las Vegas Summer League runs July 7-17 and follows the completion of the smaller California Classic and Salt Lake City events that begin on Monday.

* More Pro Hog news: Arguably the best three-point shooter in Razorbacks history, Isaiah Joe will host his first “Shooters Shoot” Camp on Saturday, August 12, at the brand new Summerwood Sports complex in Alexander, AR (registration info linked here: https://isaiahjoe.com/) … former Arkansas star, Golden State Warriors guard, and NBA champion Moses Moody will return home to Little Rock later this month (July 21-22) to host his first two-day event (details have not been released) that will package multiple celebration activities themed Moses Moody Day, which was established this time last year when Moody was officially recognized with his own day of recognition by the city’s mayor … former Arkansas star and NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley announced over the weekend that he has signed a one-year contract at the veterans minimum with the Philadelphia 76ers for the upcoming ’23-24 campaign … the aforementioned Bobby Portis has recently been retweeting Pro Hog tweets with the caption “NBAU” (linked are a couple of examples: https://twitter.com/BPortistime/status/1675342362086719489?s=20… and …https://twitter.com/BPortistime/status/1675674060074745857?s=20).

Photo via Arkansas men’s basketball