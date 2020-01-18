Hoop Hogs offer 2023 CG Bryson Warren of NLR

LITTLE ROCK — It’s been a big week for 2023 Bryson Warren of North Little Rock.

First, the 6-1 freshman combo guard was honored as the Arkansas high school boys basketball player of the week at the Downtown Tip Off Club luncheon in his hometown on Monday, then he scored a game-high 25 points (including 13 in the fourth quarter) to push the No. 1 Charging Wildcats past No. 8 Conway on Tuesday, and finally he punctuated a big week by receiving a scholarship offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday.

Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams was in Fort Smith on Friday to see Warren and North Little Rock take on Southside, and following the game Warren learned of his offer.

To top off his week, Warren plans to be on hand Saturday for the Arkansas-Kentucky game at Bud Walton Arena.

“I’m very excited & blessed to receive an offer from the Razorbacks! Go Hogs! WPS!” Warren said via text.

Prior to the start of the season, Williams watched Warren practice in September, and since then Warren has made North Little Rock head coach Johnny Rice’s decision to name him a starter pay off as Warren is the first freshman to begin the season and remain a starter for Rice and the Charging Wildcats.

Arguably the top 2023 prospect in Arkansas and one of the best in the nation, Warren is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field (including 47% from 3) and 71% from the free throw line.

He was named to the Rumble on the Ridge all-tournament team in late November, Prior to that, he had a hand in all of North Little Rock’s points in a 6-0 run in the final minute of the game that put away Marion — previously unbeaten against in-state teams going back to the 2017-18 season — as he finished with a team-high 19 points in an 82-74 Charging Wildcats victory on the opening night of the annual Hoopin’ for Hoodies event.

“Really shows that I can compete with anybody out there … we’re always gonna look out for each other,” Warren said when asked about stepping up against Marion in November. “It just shows that I’m not going to back down from anybody, and I’m always gonna bring it.”

Warren already holds an NCAA Division 1 offer from Oral Roberts, and he’s receiving interest from Oklahoma State.

So far, Warren has played his spring/summer grassroots basketball with Team Griffin (based out of Oklahoma) on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Multiple Twitter links below include a recent interview and several highlight reels of Bryson Warren …

2023 Arkansas interest Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-1 CG) talked about No. 1 NLR's 74-58 win over No. 8 Conway on Tuesday … Bryson scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the 4th Q as the Charging Wildcats blew open a 1-pt lead to move to 11-3 overall & 2-0 in the 6A-Central pic.twitter.com/Y19SqZ7zH9 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) January 15, 2020

Extended highlights of 2023 Arkansas interest Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-1 CG) droppin' the hammer w/25 pts in No. 1 NLR's 74-58 win Tuesday over No. 8 Conway in 6A-Central action … pic.twitter.com/Mqruh7i7AU — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) January 16, 2020

2023 Arkansas interest Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-1 CG) hesitates before a strong drive baseline for the reverse lay-in … from 6A-Central action Friday in the 501 … pic.twitter.com/EFroas7l9Q — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) January 11, 2020