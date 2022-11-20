By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Never shy about recruiting twins, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman offered scholarships to the Boozer twins of Miami, Fla., on Thursday, including the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2025.

Sophomores Cameron Boozer (6-9 combo forward, Christopher Columbus High School, Miami, Fla., ESPN and 247Sports national No. 1 / 5-star prospect) and Cayden Boozer (6-3 combo guard, Christopher Columbus High School, Miami, Fla., 247Sports national No. 24 / 4-star prospect) both heard from the Head Hog on Thursday evening when their offers were made.

A source close to the Boozers — sons of former Duke star and NBA journeyman Carlos Boozer — told Hogville.net that the twins “definitely plan to visit Arkansas” and that they were “excited” to pick up their Hog offers.

Musselman and Arkansas coaches were on hand and courtside in July to watch the Boozer twins compete at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

Musselman’s current 2022-23 Arkansas roster features twin big men Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, who transferred from Rhode Island in the offseason. While he was at Nevada prior to coming to Arkansas in the spring of 2019, Musselman coached twin guards/wings Cody and Caleb Martin, both of whom had transferred from North Carolina State and are currently on NBA rosters.

Arkansas currently has class of 2025 offers out to Terrion Burgess (6-9 wing, Benton, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect); Darryn Peterson (6-4 guard, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, ESPN national No. 4 / 5-star prospect); and BJ Davis-Ray (6-5 wing, Dallas, Texxas, ESPN national No. 13 / 4-star prospect).

At his size, Cameron Boozer has elite dribble-drive craft — spin moves, Euro-steps, drop-steps, etc. — to create scoring opportunities that he either caps off with punishing dunks or with touch if he doesn’t quite make it all the way to the rim. He’s got a soft touch as a face-up shooter as well. Cayden Boozer’s game is much like his taller brother’s in terms of driving and finishing skills, but Cayden is a bit quicker and has a bit more in his ball-handling arsenal. Both are high IQ players.