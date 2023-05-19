By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program on Friday extended at least six scholarship offers to Class of 2025 and 2026 prospects, including two 5-star prospects as well as four in-state recruits.

The offers went out to …

* 2026 JaShawn “JJ” Andrews (6-5 guard, Little Rock Christian Academy, ESPN national No. 8 / 5-star prospect)

* 2026 Jacob Lanier (6-6 guard, Maumelle)

* 2026 Jalen Montonati (6-7 small forward, Owasso, Okla., ESPN national No. 13 / 5-star prospect)

* 2025 Isaiah Sealy (6-6 guard, Springdale, ESPN national No. 28 / 4-star prospect)

* 2025 Jai’Chaunn Hayes (6-5 guard, White Hall)

* 2025 Cam Ward (6-6 small forward / wing, Largo High School in Maryland, composite national No. 55 / 4-star prospect)

Andrews, the son of former Arkansas football great and former NFL star Shawn Andrews, was glad to learn of his Arkansas offer while talking to the Head Hog.

“I spoke with Coach Musselman,” JJ Andrews said. “He told me he sees the hard work that goes into it, he likes the way I play, and he told me he was offering me a scholarship the University of Arkansas.”

“It was a surreal feeling, it was amazing. This made my family proud, my Dad playing at Arkansas and being able to go to the NFL from there. Growing up in Arkansas many kids want to be able to play at that level. It’s a testament to my hard work and what I put into the game.”

Andrews is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 59.3% from the field, including 45.5% from 3, and 75.6% from the free throw line through nine games so far playing his spring-and-summer grassroots basketball with Brad Beal Elite on the Nike E15 circuit.

He was a volume and efficient producer as a starting high school freshman in 2022-23 while helping lead LRCA to the 4A state championship in March, averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block in non-conference games. In conference games in ’22-23, he averaged 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 block.

Andrews holds high major offers from Missouri and Ole Miss among others.

Lanier was also pleased with his Hog offer that was extended during his conversation with Musselman and Arkansas recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer.

“Very excited,” Lanier said of his reaction to the offer. “He (Musselman) was very excited about offering me, as well as building a relationship going forward.”

Lanier is averaging 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists playing with New Orleans-based Liv-On Fleur De Lis on the Nike E15 circuit.

He was a starter and major contributor as a freshman at Maumelle in ’22’23, averaging 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Lanier also holds offers from Ole Miss, Texas Tech, TCU, Cal, Arizona State, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Ward attended a Hoop Hogs game in ’22-23, and he too said he was excited to pick up his Hog offer.

“I talked to Coach Brewer and Coach Muss,” Ward said. “Man I had no words, was just really happy to know all the hard work was paying off, especially getting a high major offer from a prestige program from Arkansas.”

Ward recently told Hogville that he plans to return for an unofficial visit this fall.

Hayes — he had multiple games of scoring 40 or more points in ’22-23 — said Musselman was quick to get to the point when they spoke.

“He was concerned about how I was doing and then got right to the chase,” Hayes recalled. “I was extremely excited when he called and just blessed to hear him extend me the offer.”

Hayes counts Ole Miss offer among his offers.

Sealy attended multiple Arkansas games in ’22-23.