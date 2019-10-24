Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook: Moore names Hogs in Top 3 (again), 3 prospects reflect on visits, and updates on juco big men

LITTLE ROCK — It came as no surprise Wednesday when 2020 Arkansas Razorbacks target Chris Moore of West Memphis released his “Final 3” schools via Twitter that his list is down to the Hogs, Memphis, and Auburn.

Moore (6-6 combo forward, national No. 93 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) started with a top 20 that was later whittled down to a top 14, but given he only scheduled three official visits (Arkansas in September, Memphis in October, and Auburn for the upcoming weekend of Nov. 1-3) combined with previously announcing he would sign during the early period that is just a few weeks away, Wednesday’s announcement served to formally confirm that inevitable three-team showdown for Moore’s services.

In fact, following Moore’s OV to Arkansas in early September, he told Hogville.net the Hogs had climbed into his Top 3.

“It was amazing,” Moore said of his visit on Sept. 4. “Coach Muss (Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman) was so in tune with everything. It was obvious he’s been coaching at the highest level, especially the way he treated me and my family on my official visit.

“They’re in my Top 3 now. He really won me over this weekend.”

Moore also held offers from Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Ole Miss among a list that included more than 20 NCAA Division 1 suitors.

Moore will be joined on his visit to Auburn by another in-state frontline Hog target — Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 69 / 4-star prospect), who wil also be on an official visit with the Tigers. The big men were teammates this spring and summer playing with Woodz Elite 17U on the Nike EYBL circuit.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Three unofficial visitors talk about weekend stop at Arkansas: Last weekend was a big official-visit event for Arkansas with priority 2020 in-state targets Moses Moody and Khalen “KK” Robinson on campus, but it was also an opportunity to bring in three more prospects for unofficial visits.

It started with 2021 Hog offer Jaxson Robinson (6-5 wing, Ada, Okla., composite national No. 35 / 4-star prospect), who on Saturday made his second unofficial visit to Arkansas since August. Robinson was in Fayetteville to attend the Arkansas-Auburn football game and catch the Hoop Hogs’ final practice before playing an exhibition game against the Little Rock Trojans on Sunday.

“It was fun getting to catch up with coach (Musselman),” Jaxson Robinson said, adding that he was impressed with the Head Hog’s practice. “It was cool seeing coach constructing practice. The way he interacted with his players.”

On Sunday, it was 2022 in-state prospects and Joe Johnson Hawks Jabari West., Jr. (6-8 forward / center, Hot Springs) and Quion Williams (6-3 combo guard, Jonesboro) who were in Fayetteville to see the exhibition game between Arkansas and Little Rock on a day that Nolan Richardson Court was unveiled at Bud Walton Arena.

“I thought it was a fun experience going!” West said. “I loved meeting the coaches and talking to (Razorbacks players and former Hawks) Desi (Sills) and Isaiah (Joe) and Ethan (Henderson). I loved watching Arkansas playing against Little Rock, it was as a fun game to watch. I look forward to talking the coaches more and more and get closer to the team.”

Williams, who holds a scholarship offer from Oral Roberts with Arkansas, Texas A&M, Illinois, and Minnesota showing interest, said he was impressed with the Hogs and the atmosphere at BWA.

“Love the coaching staff,” Williams said. “The crowd there is great, the atmosphere, amazing love, and the game was great. I think they relaxed a little when they got the lead but other than that they played good. Moved the ball well, picked up the other teammates when they made a mistake, communicated well, got back on defense, played solid defense.”

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Arkansas still looking at juco frontliners: Two junior-college big men who will sign as part of the 2020 class — Dusan Mahorcic (6-10 forward / center, Moberly Area Community College in Missouri) and Rodrigue Tha Andela (6-8 forward, Kilgore College in Texas) — both confirmed in recent days that Arkansas continues to recruit them with plans to return to see them play.

Mahorcic said he’s been told Musselman plans to come see him.

“My mentor talked to (Arkansas associate head coach) Crutchfield & he told him HC (Musselman) likes me a lot,” Marhorcic said on Saturday. “He will try to come as soon as he can.”

Andela said he was told Arkansas coaches will be out to see him play in a game soon.

Razorbacks coaches have previously been out to see both players at their schools.