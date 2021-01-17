Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook: Warren, 2 Moores, Wolfenbarger, & Ware updates

LITTLE ROCK — As good as the talent is in Arkansas high school basketball, and specifically the 6A-Central conference, it stands as a testament to his immense talent that 2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren has been virtually unstoppable as his Little Rock Central Tigers remain unbeaten (5-0) and at the top of what is arguably the toughest league in the state.

Warren (6-foot-2 and rated by ESPN as the 11th-best point guard in the nation point) scored a career-high 37 points (13-of-20 field goals, including 6-of-7 from 3) to go with 4 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists in Central’s 79-59 win over Cabot on Friday, marking Warren’s third game of scoring 35 or more points in the Tigers’ last 6 outings. He previously scored 36 points in a win over Bentonville West followed by a 35-point night in an overtime win over league opponent Fort Smith Northside.

In his last six games, Warren has averaged 31.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 60.6% from the field, including 56.5% from 3, and 85.7% free throws.

A smooth, poised, and skilled score-first point guard, Warren has the most polished craft in the state when combining his 3-point shooting, mid-range game, and dribble-drive rim-runs. In a league that boasts the likes of 2022 Arkansas offer Kel’el Ware (6-11 forward / center, North Little Rock, national No. 32 prospect according to 247Sports.com) and 2021 UCA commit Camren Hunter (6-0 point guard, Bryant) among other D1 talent, Warren has emerged as the king of the court to this point.

“It feels great, I mean we have been on a winning streak and we are currently number 1 in 6A-Central conference so that’s always good, winning!” said Warren, who transferred to Central from North Little Rock in the offseason. “It has definitely been a team effort. I truly appreciate my teammates. They are really like my brothers and also my coaches we have been going hard in practice getting better everyday. We always encourage each other and we always got each other’s back.

“My Dad and my trainers have really been challenging me to play my game. The key for me is just to play my game and continue playing my game and have fun and help my team get the victory! I truly thank God for blessing me with the gift of basketball.”

In addition to the Hogs, Warren holds offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Georgetown with Michigan and Texas Tech showing interest.

“I talked to (Arkansas assistant coach Corey) Williams last week,” Warren said. “We usually stay in touch monthly.”

* 2021 Arkansas signee Chance Moore (6-5 wing, McEachern School in Georgia, ESPN national No. 73 / 4-star prospect) is having a nice recent run of posting double-doubles in scoring and rebounding. In his last three games going back to Tuesday, Jan. 12, Moore has hung 23-and-15, 21-and-12, and 29-and-13 on opponents as McEachern went 2-1 in that stretch. In 6 games played since the beginning of the new year, Moore is averaging 21.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steal.

* 2021 Arkansas signee Jersey Wolfenbarger (6-5 combo guard, Fort Smith Northside, ESPN national No. 7 / 5-star prospect) contributed her own double-double — 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals — in the Lady Bears’ 65-62 win at Conway on Friday as Northside improved to 14-1 on the season. 2023 Arkansas offer and ESPN 4-star combo guard Chloe Clardy of Conway scored 14 points.

* 2022 Arkansas offer Braeden Moore (6-8 wing / small forward, Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tenn., 3-star prospect) has been “blowing up” in high-major recruiting circles. It was Saturday before last (on Jan. 9) when UA assistant coach Clay Moser phoned Moore to extend the Hog offer, and since that time Moore has picked up new offers from Kansas, Missouri, Houston, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Georgetown, and Auburn. For more on Arkansas’ recruitment of Braeden Moore, click the link below for my Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook from Saturday, Jan. 9.

* 2022 Arkansas offer Kel’el Ware (6-11 forward / center, North Little Rock, national No. 32 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) picked up an offer from Georgetown on Friday. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Ware was 1 blocked shot shy of a triple-double as he finished with 19 points (on 9 field goals and 1-of-1 free throw shooting), 10 rebounds, and 9 blocks in the Charging Wildcats’ 82-36 win over Little Rock Southwest. In addition to the Hogs and Hoyas, Ware holds offers from Kansas, Texas Tech, Illinois, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, TCU, and Virginai Tech, among others.

* 2021 Arkansas signee & junior college national No. 4 / 4-star prospect Akol Mawein (6-9 combo forward) had a double-double in his 2020-21 debut on Saturday — 14 points (3-of-6 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3, and 7-of-8 free throws), 11 rebounds, & 2 assists — in Navarro College’s 83-72 loss against McLennan.