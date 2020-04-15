Hoop Hogs spring signing period headquarters

LITTLE ROCK — With one signee from the early November period already on board, three more high school prospects committed since November, and two recent grad-transfer pledges, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman heads into the spring signing period that begins today (Wednesday, April 15) looking to formalize his 6-player recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Musselman has scheduled a teleconference at 4 p.m. CT today to be followed by an Instagram Live event at 7 p.m. CT — both platforms to discuss the Hogs’ 2020 signing class.

The first signee was 2020 Davonte Davis (6-4 point guard, Jacksonville, ESPN national No. 83 / 4-star prospect) who inked with Arkansas on November 19, 2019, which was Musselman’s birthday. Meanwhile, 2020 Hog commit Khalen “KK” Robinson (6-1 point guard, Bryant, Oak Hill Academy, composite national No. 71 / 4-star prospect) announced on Tuesday that he’ll wait to sign his letter of intent with Arkansas on Monday, April 20, which is his Dad’s birthday.

For Razorback spring signing period updates, see below:

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 …

* The Ink is Dry! New Mexico grad-transfer Vance Jackson, Jr. (6-9 combo forward, native of Pasadena, Calif.) signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the first day of the spring signing period that runs through August 1, 2020 … to read more about Vance Jackson’s hoops journey that led to his recent commitment to Arkansas, and to watch his game highlights, click the link to my Hogville.net commitment story published on Wed., April 1, 2020 … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=711650.0

* The Ink is Dry! Northern Kentucky grad-transfer Jalen Tate (6-6 combo guard, native of Pickerington, Ohio) signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the first day of the spring signing period that runs through August 1, 2020 … to read more about Jalent Tate’s hoops journey that led to his recent commitment to Arkansas, and to watch his game highlights, click the link to my Hogville.net commitment story published on Fri., April 10, 2020 … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=713160.0