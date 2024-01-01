By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas Razorbacks closed out their 13-game non-conference slate like a bullet-train with a 106-90 win over North Carolina-Wilmington on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena, and in doing so the Hogs won their third consecutive game and the fifth in their last six outings.

In this space we’ll focus on the who’s and what’s in terms of the positives — the stock-risers — for the Hoop Hogs (9-4). Arkansas’ next game is the team’s SEC opener against Auburn at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 6, at BWA (ESPN2).

– Sophomore transfer guard Keyon Menifield, Jr.: It’s been a meteoric rise for Menifield, who just 15 days ago was granted an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility after mising the team’s first 10 games. In his third game in a Razorbacks uniform while making his first start at Arkansas, Menifield went off for a career- and game-high 32 points (8-of-14 field goals, including 3-of-7 from 3, and 13-of-17 free throws) to go with 5 assists (several were of the lob-pass-to-dunk variety), 4 rebounds, and 3 turnovers in 35 minutes in the win over UNCW. He became the second Hog to record a 30-point game on the season. Menifield struck for all the Arkansas scoring in an 11-5 spurt — including two of his three made triples — to close out the first half and send the Razorbacks into the break leading 48-42. In the second half, his layup-and-one was good for Arkansas’ biggest lead to that point at 53-44, his 2-of-2 free throws gave the Hogs their first double-digit lead at 67-57, his lob pass to Jalen Graham for a dunk extended the lead to 75-61, and his third three-pointer plus 5-of-6 free throw shooting in the final four minutes of the game helped the Hogs to their largest margin of victory (16 points) since the team defeated Gardner-Webb, 86-68, in the second game of the season on Nov. 11. In his three games, Menifield’s averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 27.3 minutes while shooting 52.0% from the field, including 3-of-11 from 3 (27.3%), and 76.2% from the free throw line. This was our assessment in this space following the team’s 83-73 win over Abilene Christian on Dec. 21, and it was magnified exponentially against UNCW on Saturday: Menifield’s instincts as a scorer and his quick-twitch shiftiness with east-west moves and change-of-pace drives stand out on offense, as does his combination of length, athleticism, and quickness that aids him on drives and hitting the glass. While not a true point guard, Menifield shows promise as a scorer/facilitator playing with preferred pace and tempo in a lead guard capacity. Menifield’s talents are unique compared to any player comprising the team’s 13 scholarship players, he has fresh legs, and he brings a matchup dynamic that SEC teams will be challenged to account for, so getting him into the fold just in time for the SEC grind bodes well for the Hogs. Stock: WAY WAY UP

“(Menifield) is so quick with the ball,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said after the UNC-Wilmington game. “He’s got great basketball IQ. He sees plays before they happen, which … on the lobs, he just naturally sees plays develop. And we felt that way when we recruited him. I was kind of amazed as a freshman how he could read the second and third line of the defense. He’s really good in transition too. He does make us a much different team that plays with much different pace.”

– Senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis: We called for a Devo production resurgence (same with Trevon Brazile) in our Hoop Hogs Notebook previewing the Arkansas vs. UNC-Wilmington matchup (linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=763097.0), and the veteran leader from Jacksonville certainly delivered with 14 points (5-of-7 field goals, including 3-of-5 from 3, and 1-of-2 free throws), 6 rebounds (tied for second-most on the team and led all guards), a game-high 6 assists, and a game-high 3 steals, and only 1 turnover in 35 minutes. It was his first double-figure scoring outing in seven games. Davis’ catch-and-shoot triple was the Hogs’ first strike from distance in the game as it trimmed a UNCW lead down to 26-25, his second three gave the Hogs a 30-28 lead, and his third allowed Arkansas to regain the lead at 33-32 as the Razorbacks would never trailed again. In other aspects, specifically the hustle-play category, it often looked like vintage Davis as he racked up a his first multiple-steal game of the season. On one play, he anticipated a pass, crashed the lane for a steal, then drove coast-to-coast for one of his patented high-stepping, rim-attacking finishes in transition. As good as Davis has been in his three seasons, and as much as he’s factored into the program’s postseason success, he’s been up-and-down in terms throughout his career in terms of playing at a high level consistently, and his latest performances in the three-game winning streak — he hit a big shot in the final 30 seconds in a three-point win over Lipscomb two games earlier, then had a strong defensive effort playing the 4-spot to go with 4-of-4 free throw shooting in the final minute to ice the 10-point win over ACU, followed by his best game of the season in the win over UNCW on Saturday — could be just the ramp up needed heading into SEC play. Stock: WAY UP

“Devo, it was his best game of the year,” Musselman said. “The assists were really important, especially when Keyon was scoring the ball. We needed another distributor. He did that. This is the time of year that Devo elevates his game for whatever reason. He’s got some biological clock that says, ‘Alright, it’s getting close to January 1. I’ve got 8 weeks to play and turn it up.’ Hopefully, you know, he did it a game earlier than he did last year.”

– Junior wing Tramon Mark: The team’s leading scorer on the season, Mark was back in the starting lineup against UNCW following a monster 25-point and 11-rebound performance that was the catalyst in the win over ACU on Dec. 21. Against the Seahawks on Saturday, Mark shot 5-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3, and 7-of-8 from the free throw line for his 18 points to go with 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, and ZERO turnovers in 24 minutes before fouling out. He scored 14 of his points in the decisive second hald, and his rebounding total included a tip-in off a missed free throw giving him three offensive rebounds in the last two games after not having any in his first 10 games of the season. Mark has averaged 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 58.8% from the field, including a combined 6-of-8 from 3 (75.0%), and a collective 14-of-16 at the free throw line (87.5%) to lead the way in the team’s current three-game winning streak. Mark has been the team’s most consistent scorer on the season, his shooting efficiency across the board has improved, his hustle-play impact and production has improved, and his career winning track record all combine top provide a significant advantage for the Hogs moving into league play. Stock: WAY UP

– Senior frontliner Jalen Graham: After being in and out of the lineup dealing with back spasms — he missed four straight games when the Hogs went 1-3 in late November — Graham has strung together four consecutive games of valuable production for the Hogs (3-1 in that stretch) as he averaged 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks in 17.8 minutes while shooting 18-of-24 from the field (75.0%) and 6-of-8 from the free throw line (75.0%).. Against UNCW on Saturday, Graham contributed a season-high 16 points (7-of-11 field goals and 2-of-2 free throws), 6 rebounds, 1 block, an 2 turnovers in a season-high 27 minutes (he was fourth on the team in minutes). Graham was in his bag offensively, scoring on putbacks and dunking off lob passes while mixing in his back-his-man-down-to-the-low-block-to-turn-and-finish-at-close-range craft. And then his 6 boards was his best glass total since grabbing 8 in the season-opening win over Alcorn State. He’s piled up seven blocked shots spanning the last four games after having only one block in his first five outings. As of late, Graham is the team’s best scoring optio on the frontline, and if he can check the other boxes he can remain in the team’s top rotation. This was our assessment in this space following the team’s 83-73 win over Abilene Christian on Dec. 21, and Graham took additional positive steps against UNCW on Saturday: His low-volume rebounding and slow-reacting footwork defensively have been called out by Musselman, but overall Graham has provided efficiency and energy as a spark off the bench of late. He has the potential to be a key piece in the rotation moving forward as Arkansas nears the beginning of SEC play.Stock: WAY UP

“I thought Jalen Graham was great tonight, I really did,” Musselman said. “He’s a really, really special offensive player. Tonight I thought he did an admirable job on the glass. He had six boards. I thought he did a good job rebounding. He knocked down both free throws. His free throw percentage has been a little bit problematic because he does have the ability to draw FTAs. But I thought he played really well, thought he played within himself. He was 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of them kind of rolled around off the lip of the rim and could’ve gone in. I thought he played a really, really solid game.”

– Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile: The preseason All SEC first team selection and starter in all 13 games had his best production in five December tilts as he finished with 12 points (5-of-8 field goals and 2-of-3 free throws), a team-high 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and only 1 turnover in 33 minutes. Brazile had three double-doubles in November capped by arguably his most-important performance — 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks in Arkansas’ 80-75 win over then-No. 7 Duke — but in three consecutive December games just prior to his bounce-back against UNCW he combined for only 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks while averaging only 17.0 minutes per game. Brazile put the Hogs up 2-0 with a putback to start the game for the first of his two offensive rebounds in the contest, and he was productive on the defensive glass by pulling down six boards. We believe Brazile needs to, at minimum, get to 10 field goal attempts per game, and his eight FGAs vs. UNCW was at least a start in that direction as it marked his fourth highest volume of shot attempts on the season. Brazile remains a work in progress defensively and playing with or through physicality, and as previously stated we’d like to see him be more assertive offensively, but his best game in a month is better than the alternative as Arkansas moves into league play in a week. Stock: UP

“I thought (Brazile) was really important going into the game because they do play small ball and they move their small forward,” Musselman said. “At one juncture in the second half they took Harden-Hayes, No. 3, and moved him from small forward to the center spot and at that point we played TB at center. I think that allowed some extended minutes as well. He doesn’t like playing center, I can tell you that. He’ll look at me and say ‘Put a center in. Put a center in. Get a 5 man in.’ He didn’t do that tonight. I think he recognized how they were playing. I thought he was more active. He had a good week of practice. Eight boards. You know, I thought he played really good.”

– Recent offensive AND defensive bright spots when looking at shooting efficiency: While winning five of their last six games, the Hoop Hogs have been good to very good in shooting efficiency on both sides of the ball. In those five wins — over then-No. 7 Duke, Furman, Lipscomb, Abilene Christian, and UNC-Wilmington — the Hogs shot a collective 153-of-286 overall from the field (53.5%) on a combined 80 assists (that’s 52.3% of made shots being assisted). The field goal shooting includes a combined 36-of-91 from 3 (39.6%). On defense in the same five wins, only one opponent (UNCW) managed to crack 40% or better shooting from the field while only two (UNCW and Furman) shot better than 30% from 3. Collectively, those five teams shot 134-of-345 overall from the field (38.8%), including only 39-of-128 from 3 (30.5%). Drilling it down to what Arkansas did offensively against UNCW on Saturday, the Hogs shot 33-of-63 from the field (52.4%), including a respectable 7-of-20 from 3 (35.0%). The Razorbacks were dominant in the paint where they were plus-20 in scoring (50-30). Defensively, Arkansas yielded only 28-of-66 from the field (42.4%), including 10-of-28 from 3 (35.7%). Stock: UP

“This game took on a different meaning,” Musselman said. “Like, how we played was a little bit different based on matchups and so on and so forth. But really pleased with our offense and we want to continue to get better defensively although we knew this (UNCW) team was a really, really good offensive team that we played tonight. I’ve said it over and over, this (Arkansas) team really practices hard … has great shoot-arounds. I think the second half of the last game and then tonight we played the last 60 minutes is probably our best basketball of the year other than our 40 minutes against Duke. So, I think we are moving and trending in the right direction. Now, obviously, things change. Big game obviously on Saturday against Auburn, and I would expect this place to be absolutely bedlam. I would expect it to be sold out and I would expect incredible energy in the building in Bud Walton next Saturday afternoon. Our guys will be excited to play in that environment, and we will all want to be a part of the start of SEC play.”

– Draws in hustle plays equate to a win: Despite the aforementioned wide positive-margin gaps in shooting efficiency — on both two- and three-point field goals — the Hogs have had too many too-close-for-comfort calls in their current 5-wins-in-6-games stretch. The negatives have mostly been felt in the hustle plays, or the blue-collar part of the game — steals, turnovers, 50/50 balls, defensive and offensive rebounding — which has allowed teams to remain competitive for 40 minutes. Heading into the UNCW matchup, Arkansas ranked 308th in Division 1 in collecting steals (only 5.6 per game) while forcing only 11.6 turnovers per outing (ranked bottom one-fourth of D1), and conversely opponents were gathering 6.8 steals per game against the Hogs while forcing 12.7 turnovers. The Hogs ranked 300th in offensive rebounds per game at 8.9 while yielding 10.6 offensive boards per outing to opponents. As it relates to steals, turnovers, and rebounding, a lot of it has simply been opponents being better at tracking down 50/50 balls. The results from those blue-collar issues helped explain opponent’s averaging a whopping 62.6 field goal attempts per game (ranked the Hogs 301st in D1), which equated to 5.3 more FGAs per outing when compared to Arkansas’ average of 57.3 field goal attempts per contest. More possessions, more shots on goal, and more opportunities for foes to hang fouls on the Hogs and get to the free throw line. But against UNCW, the Hogs moved the needle in a positive way in the hustle aspects of the game, earning draws in turnovers (each team had 8], points-off-turnovers (each team had 9), offensive rebounds (each team had 15), and transition scoring (each team had 23 fastbreak points, many of which are generated off of forced live-ball turnovers). The Hogs were plus-5 in overall rebounding (40-35), plus-2 in steals (5-3), and plus-3 in blocks (5-2), although UNCW was plus-4 in second-chance-points (25-21). Maybe not considered hustle plays, free throw shooting certainly falls into the blue-collar aspect of the game as it involves creating contact, and in that regard between two of the best free-throw-attempt teams in Division 1 the Hogs finished plus-9 in both makes and attempts while converting with better efficiency (the Hogs were 33-of-43 freebies for 76.7% while the Seahawks were 24-of-34 for 70.6%). Stock: UP

“I thought we played with great energy,” Musselman said. “I thought we played with loose ball awareness. They take 28 threes, so there’s going to be some long rebounds and stuff. Certainly, their backup center, No. 23, he had six o-boards. So, we have to do a better job in that area. But coming into the game, if you would have said we’d score 106 points and win by 16, I think we would have signed up for it.”

– Rotation shrinkage?: Although Musselman inserted 13 different players into the lineup against UNCW, only six Hogs played at least 10 minutes and only five of those played 24 or more minutes. The team’s second-leading scorer coming into the game, Khalif Battle, played only 7 first-half minutes before leaving the game for good with a minor ankle sprain, so otherwise he presumably would have played double-digit minutes to bring the total to seven. In the prior game against ACU, only seven Razorbacks played double-digit minutes. You have to go back to Arkansas’ win over Duke in late November to find a game where no more than seven Hogs played double-digit minutes, but even in that contest the number likely would have been eight given that the team’s leading scorer, Tramon Mark, did not play while recovering from an injury. Musselman has played anywhere from 10 to 12 players in both halves of most games, and it’s been established he prefers a mugh tighter 7-8 player rotation. Could the latest trends only be a coincidence, or is there something to it? Davis (31.4 minutes per game), Mark (29.6), Brazile (28.0), Menifield (27.3 in a small sample size), Battle (23.2) appear to be five who will continue to get the most run moving into league play, then there’s the three-headed 5-spot with Graham (12.2 minutes per game), Chandler Lawson (15.2), and Makhi Mitchell (14.0) all providing vialble options for that top 7-8 rotation, plus the backcourt trio of El Ellis (17.0), Layden Blocker (15.2), and Jeremiah Davenport (13.6) give Musselman additional plug-and-play options, especially tinkering with small-ball lineups. Stock: UP (kinda-sorta)