By Kevin McPherson

The Arkansas Razorbacks have won four of their last five games as they inch closer to SEC play in early January, and their latest non-conference triumph was against Abilene Christian, 83-73, on Thursday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Arkansas had struggles with turnovers, limiting opponent offensive rebounds, and transition defense while falling behind by 9 points early in the second half before an offensive explosion elevated the team to a 10-point win, so the game ended with plenty of positives for the Razorbacks. In this space we’ll focus on the who’s and what’s in terms of those positives — the stock-risers — for the Hoop Hogs (8-4). Arkansas’ next game is the team’s final non-conference regular-season — a home tilt against North Carolina-Wilmington at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 30 (SEC Network) at BWA.

– Sophomore transfer guard Keyon Menifield, Jr.: After it was announced on Friday that Menifield — tabbed in the preseason as a “non-scholarship redshirt” — had been granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate eligibility beginning with Saturday’s matchup against Lipscomb, it became clear he would get his chances to play on a team that continues to go 10-to-11 deep in rotations as head coach Eric Musselman forges ahead experimenting with different lineups. After a successful debut — 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 19 minutes in a 69-66 win over Lipscomb in North Little Rock on Saturday — Menifield followed up with 11 points (4-of-8 field goals, including 0-of-3 from 3, and 3-of-4 free throws), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 turnovers in 28 minutes in Thursday’s win over ACU (he started the second half against the Wildcats and remained in the game). Menifield’s instincts as a scorer and his quick-twitch shiftiness with east-west moves and change-of-pace drives stand out on offense, as does his combination of length, athleticism, and quickness that aided him on drives and hitting the glass. While not a true point guard, Menifield shows promise as a scorer/facilitator playing with preferred pace and tempo in a lead guard capacity. Stock: WAY UP

“Keyon just plays hard,” Musselman said. “We’ve been asking our guards to rebound. Keyon goes in the game, he weighs less than me, and he has six rebounds, five defensive rebounds. Four of eight (shooting) … Look, we had a game tonight that we were down seven at half, and we had a player go plus-21 when he was in the game. That being Keyon Menifield. Plus-21 in a game you’re down seven at half. So really pleased with him … He plays hard, he plays quick, he plays with pace, he plays with energy, he plays with enthusiasm.”

– Junior wing Tramon Mark: The team’s leading scorer on the season, Mark seems to be fully recovered from a hip injury suffered last month as he led the Hogs in scoring in the team’s two-game winning streak spanning the past six days. His monster 25-point and 11-rebound game was the catalyst in the win over ACU on Thursday. Mark shot 9-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3, and 5-of-6 from the free throw line for his 25 points, 17 of which came in the Hogs’ 55-point outburst in the second half. His 11 rebounds were a season-high, and that number included his first two offensive rebounds of the season. Mark’s a splendid one-on-one dribble-diver into an array of mid-range shots, and he had the full arsenal on display against the Wildcats as he also scored from distance while getting all the way to the cup which included a second-have dunk after slicing through the defense. Matching his offense with a massive blue-collar effort on the glass established what is probably Mark’s best all-around game of the season. Stock: WAY UP

“He was awesome,” Musselman said. “The pull-up jumper, awesome. Didn’t force any threes. He only took two threes, he makes them both … get him the game ball for the offensive rebounds. We would probably have a cake for him tomorrow if we actually practiced to celebrate. Not just one offensive rebound, but two.”

– Senior guard Khalif Battle: After a disappointing season-low 2-points-in-11-minutes outing against Lipscomb on Saturday, Battle bounced back nicely with 18 points (5-of-8 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3, and 5-of-6 free throws), 4 rebounds, and 1 steal in 26 minutes in the win over ACU. Battle had a personal 4-0 run in the first half to give Arkansas an 18-15 lead, but he did most of his damage in the second half with 14 points. Battle also played well defensively as he had arguably his best game as both an on-ball and help defender. Similar to Mark, the game Thursday against the ACU might be Battle’s best two-way effort. Stock: UP

“Battle only takes four threes, he makes three of them,” Musselman said. “I thought Battle played his best defensive game of the season. And it wasn’t even close. I thought he got in a stance. He worked this week in practice, and it correlated to the game … I mean, he’s going to shoot. He’s going to shoot, which is good. He’s got a green light. Whether I say it’s yellow or red, in his mind he’s got a green light. Sometimes that is a really, really good thing.”

– Senior frontliner Chandler Lawson: The Memphis native came within a whisker of recording a double-double as he finished with 9 points (4-of-6 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3), 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 assist in 25 minutes. Lawson authored a personal 5-0 run in the first half to give Arkansas an early 8-5 lead, and his dunk was part of a 19-6 Hogs run that flipped a 9-point deficit to a 4-point lead, 47-43, in the second half. The 10 rebounds marked his second game of the season with a double-digit effort on the glass. Lawson has been up-and-down with production this season, but his stat-sheet-stuffing game against ACU on Thursday can be added to his big-impact performances in wins over then-No. 7 Duke, Furman, and Stanford. Stock: UP

“I thought Chandler was really good inside with his 10 rebounds,” Musselman said.

– Senior frontliner Jalen Graham: After being in and out of the lineup dealing with back spasms — he missed four straight games when the Hogs went 1-3 in late November — Graham has strung together three consecutive games of valuable production for the Hogs. It began during the ugly loss against Oklahoma nearly two weeks ago as Graham has averaged 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 assist in 14.7 minutes while shooting 11-of-13 from the field (84.6%) and 4-of-6 from the free throw line (66.7%) spanning the past three contests. Against ACU, Graham contributed 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 13 minutes off the bench. His low-volume rebounding and slow-reacting footwork defensively have been called out by Musselman, but overall Graham has provided efficiency and energy as a spark off the bench of late. He has the potential to be a key piece in the rotation moving forward as Arkansas nears the beginning of SEC play. Stock: UP

“I thought Graham came in and gave us good minutes,” Musselman said.

– Hogs’ bench flexin’: Arkansas’ bench has outscored its starters by 100 points — 161-61 — in the last three games, although that stat is a bit misleading given that Mark and Battle account for most of that bench production (a combined 75 points in the last three outings). Menifield (once), Graham (once), senior big man Makhi Mitchell (once), and senior wing Jeremiah Davenport (once) have joined Mark (twice) and Battle (twice) as double-figure scorers off the bench in the last three games, while no player in Arkansas’ revolving-door starting lineup has been able to reach double-figure scoring in the same stretch of games. Compared to the Hogs’ last three opponents’ benches collectively — Oklahoma, Lipscomb, and ACU — the Razorbacks’ favorable scoring margin is a similar landslide at 161 to 64. Against ACU on Thursday, the Hogs’ bench scoring win was plus-39 (62-23). Stock: WAY UP

“There’s just not going to be many games where you see a team score 62 points off the bench,” Musselman said.

– Recent offensive AND defensive bright spots when looking at shooting efficiency: While winning four of their last five games, the Hoop Hogs have been good to very good in shooting efficiency on both sides of the ball. In those four wins — over then-No. 7 Duke, Furman, Lipscomb, and Abilene Christian — the Hogs shot a collective 120-of-223 overall from the field (53.8%) on a combined 64 assists (that’s 53.3% of made shots being assisted). The field goal shooting includes a combined 29-of-71 from 3 (40.8%). As clunky as the offense can look at times, it’s vastly improved relative to the team’s three-losses-in-four games stretch in late November. On defense in the same four wins, no opponent managed to reach 39% shooting from the field while only one (Furman) shot better than 30% from 3. Collectively, those four teams shot 106-of-279 overall from the field (38.0%), including only 29-of-100 from 3 (29.0%). Drilling it down to what Arkansas did offensively against ACU on Thursday, the Hogs shot 27-of-52 from the field (51.9%) which included a blistering 18-of-28 effort in the second half (64.3%) when Musselman made an adjustment to have his team run its Milwaukee Bucks offense. Arkansas was solid hitting 7-of-15 from 3 (46.7%) which included making 5-of-9 from distance in the second half (55.6%). The Razorbacks were also efficient with volume at the foul line knocking down 22-of-28 freebies (78.6%). Defensively, Arkansas yielded only 28-of-72 from the field (38.9%), including 4-of-16 from 3 (25.0%). The Wildcats made 13-of-20 free throws (65.0%). Stock: UP

“We changed our whole offensive concept,” Musselman said of his halftime adjustment against ACU on Thursday. “I don’t know how to explain it, but we ran a lot of three guys east-west where we screen from the middle to the wing. That guy would curl and then the middle guy would go run into a pick and roll. They struggled with that. Again, that is our Bucks offense. It hasn’t been good for us, but it was good for us tonight in the second half. First half, we tried to run stuff and they denied us and we didn’t work to get open. It looked pretty bad.”

– Head Hog Eric Musselman: It was a simple plan — win and everybody goes on holiday vacation, or lose and Musselman goes into Grinch-mode by keeping himself and possibly the coaching staff in town waiting on the team to return on Christmas night following an NCAA-mandatory break. The Razorbacks got the job done on the court, and Muss did the right thing by dismissing everyone for a much-needed break over the holiday. Stock: WAY UP

“I would not be going to San Diego if we would have lost tonight, I can tell you that,” Musselman said. “I would not have had a break. Mine would have been mandatory, in the office, and I would’ve ruined everybody’s Christmas. We could have met all the next five days, the coaches … (Everyone will reconvene on) Christmas night. We’ll get the mandatory days off then we’ll get right back at it Christmas night. We’ll have a good practice Christmas night then we’ll get right back to two-a-days.”