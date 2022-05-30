By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — In an era of college basketball when the annual spring transfer-portal migrations arguably have become as vital to a program’s livelihood as traditional high school recruiting, the Arkansas Razorbacks’ coaching staff captained by long-time professional coach Eric Musselman seems aptly suited for the times.

It’s a good thing, too, because while most of the Hoop Hogs’ player departures via the portal have been vastly in line with the coaching staff’s intentions to upgrade the roster, their track record in player retention with pro prospects already on the roster has, to this point, been void of success.

Following each of three seasons at Arkansas under Musselman (2019-20 through ’21-22), the stay-or-go-pro decisions have all resulted in player departures as Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe, Moses Moody, Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, and Jaylin Williams all opted to turn pro with a chance to return to Arkansas. Williams (6-10 forward / center, native of Fort Smith) was the most-recent departure as he announced on Saturday that he would remain in the 2022 NBA Draft while forgoing his remaining three years of college eligibility.

It’s not a knock on Musselman or his staff to point this out. More and more in college basketball, players are not growing and developing over time in a single program, choosing to move on to perceived greener pastures whether that’s a transfer to another school or a jump to the pros.

The pro decisions made at Arkansas make sense from the players’ perspectives when each is examined closely. Moody was a sure-fire lock to get a preferred draft slot as a first-round pick, a no-brainer in becoming Arkansas’ first-ever one-and-done. Joe had a draft guarantee with two years of guaranteed money and combined with the uncertainties of how the covid pandemic would affect the ’20-21 season he elected to do a U-turn back into the draft after initially returning to the program. Jones had already played four years of post-high-school basketball and had just wrapped up a share of SEC Player of the Year in ’19-20 when he sought to parlay his college experience and success into a career at the next level. Smith, Tate, Toney, and Notae were all transfers and long-time veterans of the college game with each having a chance to play a fifth season due to the NCAA’s one-time exception made to grant an extra year of playing eligibility due to the pandemic, yet all opted to turn pro.

Williams likely made his decision after some assurance of a draft guarantee, which is what he recently stated was his goal to remain in the draft.

With the exception of Moody, the coaching staff had realistic hopes of retaining the others while at the same time balancing worst-case-scenario roster needs via persistent portal recruiting. See, all of this plays out in the spring, so if you’re on the outside of the program looking in and trying to rationalize moves while keeping track of roster numbers it becomes an exercise in futility despite the staff’s rhythmic portal-out, portal-in news drops.

Of course, Musselman figured out quickly that portal prizes alone would not be enough to compete in the SEC let alone make a mark on the national level. His program at Arkansas won most of its high school recruiting battles in the early periods — and on an elite national scale — in 2020 (recent Hogville.net article detailing the nation’s No. 5 class is linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=741708.0) and with the incoming 2022 class (recent Hogville.net articles detailing the nation’s No. 2 class are linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=735857.0).

It’s been a balance of high-level high-school recruiting success achieved mostly prior to the start of each season and high-level transfer-portal recruiting success achieved mostly after the end of each season. The on-court results over the past two campaigns — combined best record in the SEC (that’s overall and league play), back-to-back Elite Eights, and back-to-back final national Top 10 rankings — speak plainly enough to the coaching staff’s ability to not only overcome but thrive despite the loss of players to the pro levels.

Now, and for the first time in Musselman’s four recruiting cycles at Arkansas, he’s not only flipped over the roster nearly entirely (11 of the 13 scholarship players are newcomers), but he’s landed up to five newcomers (three from high school and two from the portal) that have legitimate NBA potential and upside before ever slipping into a Hog uniform.

We’ve looked at the high school prospects in-depth (again, see linked articles above), so now we’ll take a look ahead at the incoming 2022 5-player transfer-portal class and how it fits with the 6-player high school haul.

Let’s start with how Musselman finished — dare we suggest he’s done in the portal before the calendar turns the page to June? — and drill down on Wichita State transfer wing Ricky Council IV, who committed and signed his financial aid agreement with Arkansas in May.

Council (6-6, 205, guard/wing, native of Durham, N.C.) seems perfectly in the mold of the versatile ‘tweeners that were big guards/wings and small-ball 3/4-combo forwards — 6-7 Justin Smith, 6-6 Jalen Tate, 6-6 Au’Diese Toney, 6-6 Stanley Umude, 6-6 Trey Wade, and even the 6-3-with-elite-wingspan Jimmy Whitt, Jr. — who come to mind when looking at the best of what Musselman has pulled from the portal while at Arkansas.

And Council may have the most upside from that group in terms of NBA potential. He projects immediately as having a starter-like role with heavy minutes in the top-7 rotation. He is a strong, athletic, and determined slasher who is decisive catching on the wings and putting the ball on the deck to carve a path into the paint and to the rim to finish. Not a primary handler type, but his craft in his dribble set-up game to create shots in both mid-range and behind the three-point arc is good, which means he’s not just relying on the creativity and facilitating of others. Three-point shooting is a work in progress in terms of efficiency. Has the size, range, athleticism, and physicality combination to be a plus-defender who can man up on multiple positions on the perimeter.

In two seasons at WSU he earned American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors (’21-22) after being named to the AAC all freshman team (’20-21). Due to the NCAA’s extra-year-of-eligibility exception resulting from the covid pandemic, he’ll have three years to play with immediate eligibility. He had also declared for the 2022 NBA Draft in early April while leaving available his option to return to college, and it’s expected he’ll withdraw from the draft by the June 1 deadline if he hasn’t already.

While Musselman has had overall success with his recruited transfer-portal guards, wings, and 3/4-combo forwards, he’s not fared as well with 6-9 or taller players that he’s brought into the Arkansas program via the portal as Vance Jackson, Jr., Abayomi “Baybe” Iyiola, and Connor Vanover each transferred out following varying degrees of minimal playing time outside the top-7 rotation as Hogs. And just looking at high school prospects, Williams was the only player 6-9 or taller that Musselman has signed in four recruiting cycles at Arkansas.

But with Williams’ departure to the pros, those fortunes are about to change on the frontline as Musselman signed four 6-9 or taller bigs out of the portal in roughly a week’s span in late March / early April with the additions of Missouri freshman-transfer Trevon Brazile (6-9 with 7-0 wingspan, 215, forward, native of Springfield, Mo.); Rhode Island twin junior-transfers Makhel Mitchell (6-10, 245, center) and Makhi Mitchell (6-9, 230, forward); and Arizona State junior-transfer Jalen Graham (6-9, 220, forward, native of Phoenix, Ariz.).

Brazile was the first of that group to commit back in late March. Another portal prospect in this class with NBA potential, Brazile in one season at Mizzou flashed plus-defensive ability as a rebounder and rim-protector — his per-40-minute averages were 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks — using his combination of length, athleticism, and quick leaping ability. Those qualities appear to be a fit in Arkansas’ system that demands execution on the defensive end of the floor as the Razorbacks finished the 2021-22 season with the 11th-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency in Division 1 according to KenPom analytics. Offensively, he not only proved more than capable at the rim in both halfcourt and transition opportunities and with competent handles to create pull-up jump-shot opportunities in the mid-range, but the fact he knocked down a respectable 11-of-33 from beyond the three-point-line makes him an intriguing face-up threat in high pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll schemes in Musselman’s offense.

Brazile started in 23 of the 25 games he played in last season while averaging 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game while shooting 53.4% from the field, including 33.3% from 3, and 62.0% from the free throw line on a Missouri team that went 12-21, including 5-13 in the SEC. In two games against Arkansas last season — both losses — Brazile averaged 5.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2 blocks. He averaged 10.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in his final five games of the season as Missouri went 2-3 in those matchups with wins over Ole Miss and Georgia and losses to LSU twice and South Carolina. In his season-finale loss against LSU in the SEC tournament second round on March 10, Brazile recorded a season-high 15 points to go with 8 rebounds. Brazile’s “breakout” game came in early January when he notched 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists, and 1 steal in Missouri’s upset home win over then-No. 15 Alabama.

Graham was named All PAC-12 second team in ’21-22 as he started in 22 of the 29 games he played in, averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 23.5 minutes per game while shooting 48.6% from the field, including 1-of-18 from 3 for 5.6%, and 52.8% from the free throw line. In 78 games played in three years at ASU, Graham totaled 546 points, 315 rebounds, 90 blocks, 70 assists, and 38 steals.

An active and savvy frontline veteran, Graham is effective playing 15-feet-and-in as he uses quick-strike decisions and good handles after the catch to maneuver for close-range shot opportunities. There is craft and flexibility in how he plays his position. Defensively, Graham’s quick and proactive mobility is a plus as he maintains his position well to cut off drives and contest shots, and he gets to the right spots on time in rotations and help situations.

The Mitchell twins also bring veteran qualities to the Hogs’ frontline. Makhel Mitchell started 26 of 31 games in ’21-22 and led URI with 10.7 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.3 assists in 26.5 minutes while shooting 50.2% from the field and 52.5% from the free throw line. Makhi Mitchell started 27 of 31 games in ’21-22 and averaged 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steal in 24.1 minutes while shooting 52.2% from the field, including 7-of-23 from 3 for 30.4%, and 52.2% from the free throw line.

Both Mitchells have plus-quickness and agility for bigs, both are explosive as they close in on the cup, and both excel in pick-and-roll offense. Makhi displays perimeter skill as a handler to create driving opportunities, he has plus-court awareness as a passing big, he’s a high-volume rebounder (11.8 boards per 40 minutes), a sneaky lane-crasher defensively, and a good shot-blocker. Mahkel is the sturdier of the duo and does a great job of rolling to the basketball off pick-and-roll and two-man offense as well as finding gaps in the interior defense to come open for passes to finish at close range, and he’s been a plus rim-protector (3.6 blocks per 40 minutes).

Combined with incoming 5-star freshman 3/4-combo forward Jordan Walsh and returning senior forward Kamani Johnson — both are 6-7 — the quartet of transfer bigs gives Musselman more frontline versatility and big-lineup options than he’s previously had at Arkansas.

With Musselman’s preference to keep to a tight 7-player rotation, and given it’s likely that incoming 5-star guards Nick Smith, Jr., and Anthony Black along with returning all-league caliber junior guard Devo Davis and Council each figures to factor into that rotation as the backbones of the backcourt, it raises several questions as to how the frontline roles and minutes will shake out: Will the twins play a mostly interchangeable role, effectively tag-teaming in and out with 10 fouls and fresh legs to spend? Will Musselman, who’s played mostly with no more than a single big on the floor, put two bigs on the court together for extended periods of game clock? Does Walsh compete with Brazile, Graham, and Makhi Mitchell for 3/4-combo minutes as all four bring versatility to the frontline equation? With the departure of Williams — the Hogs’ fixer in so many ways at both ends of the court and quite frankly the team’s MVP last season — does Musselman replace his impact by frontline committee? Does Musselman stick to a rotation that has always favored transfers first or does bringing in three 5-star prospects change his out-of-the-gates thinking?

Maybe the biggest question is will Musselman consider an expansion in his rotation philosophy? Not that he should, because he’s been true to the limited rotation (especially once conference play rolls around,) and it has worked like a charm even if it took till mid-January to sort everything out the past couple of seasons. But he’s never had what’s arguably the nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class comprised of a whopping 11 newcomers (they began converging on campus this weekend) — factors that are unprecedented for a Musselman team as he enters his eighth season as a Division 1 college head coach.

It seems likely that Musselman will stick with what works for him, and with a loaded roster sporting at least five players who have legitimate NBA potential and several more who can start at most high-major programs, this looks like more national top 10 promise at Arkansas and perhaps the pieces are in place for a Final Four run in ’22-23. All eyes are once again on Musselman as he tends to a spoil of riches from a stellar 2022 recruiting class while not making the mistake of looking back on those who chose the pros.