Hoops Recruiting: A few 5-Stars Included, Class of 2021 Update

Story By Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Our Q and A with Hogville.net Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson:

Drew Amman: “Back on the show talking with our Hog Hoops insider that is Kevin McPherson from Hogville.net. Kevin you are busy at work with recruiting staying on the hop there in terms of what Eric Musselman and the guys are doing. 2021 Trey Alexander a guard from Oklahoma.”

Kevin McPherson: “6-5 combo guard. He makes everything go for that Heritage Hall team. They are 6-1. He is averaging over 34 points a game. He told me today that he does intend to take one of his junior year official visits to Arkansas. He doesn’t have a date set for that yet. He has taken one to Oklahoma, the home state school. Kansas has offered him. A lot of big time programs. He helped team Griffin 16 and under win prestigious Nike Peach Jam back in July. So here is a young man that not only putting up great numbers but has been playing at a high level against big time competition. Arkansas with Chris Crutchfield the assistant head coach recruiting him when he was at Oklahoma. So there is a relationship there. He is interested in getting back to Arkansas. He took an unofficial visit back in August. He is looking to get back to Arkansas. Top 35 guy nationally. So the Razorbacks would love to get him in for an official visit.”

Drew Amman: “Let’s go to the post now. Kendall Brown 6-7. He is a five star out of Kansas.”

Kevin McPherson: “Yeah he plays at Sunrise Christian Academy. He is actually out of Minnesota. Arkansas coaches have been recruiting him going back to the summer. He got an Arkansas offer in July. He just picked up an offer from Ohio State. Kansas has offered him. A lot of high major programs. He told me this weekend that he does plan, he told me in the summer. But he just repeated it in the last few days that he wants to visit Arkansas. So they are working on a date. So he does plan to come in. A very versatile 6-7 guy. A top 20 guy nationally. He is a five star.”

Drew Amman: “Yeah another five star. I love the fact that take it for whatever it’s worth in terms of recruiting rankings and how you look into this. But another five star we are talking about. Harrison Ingram he is from Dallas. 6-7.”

Kevin McPherson: “6-7. St. Marks down there. He has been putting up triple doubles down there in some holiday tournaments. Just having an outstanding season already. Eric Musselman has been down to see him. He took an unofficial visit to Arkansas back in August as well. A top 16 guy nationally. He told me that he is probably going to wait until after the season to take visits. But he does plan on coming back to Arkansas and will look at an official visit there. Definitely still a mutual interest there between Arkansas and Harrison Ingram.”

Drew Amman: “6-7 Duncan Powell. Now he is from DeSoto, Texas. He is committed to the Hogs. How hard is that commitment?”

Kevin McPherson: “I think it is a solid commitment. He visited Arkansas unofficially back in September. A few weeks later back in late September he committed. But he told me right now through the tournament season, through the holidays he is not going to take any visits. He is looking to come to Arkansas back to Arkansas for a visit sometime when the conference plays starts. So that is probably January or beyond. Now Duncan Powell although he is committed wants to get back on campus. Again these 2021 guy all highly ranked. Duncan Powell is also a four star. So Arkansas just wrapped up with some commitments and one signing for the 2020 class. Now looking ahead at 2021 and beyond as they try to get some of these young men back on campus or to campus for the first time for visits.”

Drew Amman: “Okay let’s recap the win yesterday for the Hogs. Because Alyssa mentioned Mason Jones earlier in the show. Mason had a huge day obviously against Tulsa. But what about the way he did it in a variety of ways scoring the ball?”

Kevin McPherson: “I thought he hit the opening three to start the game. Got him feeling good. But Arkansas got a lot, forced a lot of turnovers. 13 turnovers, 12 of those were steals. Mason had four. he converted some of those into transition baskets. I also liked the way he attacked the basket throughout the game. If you look at it yeah he hit five threes. But he was constantly trying to get to the basket. That’s the way that you get to the basket 13 times. he is one of the best shooters in the country. he knocked down 12 of those, but I think if you look at the rebounds, and the 4 assists, he was just helping Arkansas on both ends of the floor. helping himself to 41 points and if you look at his two career highs now, he set a career high he set it and reset it against Rice and if you look at it there is not coincidence it was Arkansas’ other best offensive games when they scored 91 points in that game. 41 out of 98 yesterday. I think Mason Jones when the offense is clicking and the shots are going up. It’s fast pace, he thrives in that situation and we have seen it twice this year.

Drew Amman- Kevin McPherson from hogville.net thank you very much. speaking of numbers the womens team put up a lot against a ballclub the other night against Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena. We will talk more about Northwestern State. Arkansas #21 in the nation. That is after the break.