Hoops Recruiting: McPherson sees 2022 & 2023 prospects in Little Rock

The “Rise and Grind” Bubble Challenge grassroots basketball event took place in Little Rock over the weekend with several prospects hitting the hardwood for some competitive action. Among those playing games this weekend were 2022 North Little Rock center Kel’el Ware and 2023 Little Rock Central guard Bryson Warren. Those two had good weekends with our Kevin McPherson in attendance.



Kevin gives his thoughts on those two as well as 2022 forward Joseph Pinion and 2022 guard Nick Smith Jr. who took in the action as spectators on Saturday.



Kevin also breaks down week 8 of Razorback Basketball workouts and what he learned about how things are going for the Hoop Hogs as they wait to find out when their season will begin. Get his thoughts on those topics and more in this week’s Basketball Report.