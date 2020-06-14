Hoops Recruiting Report: The addition of Justin Smith

In this week’s recruiting report with Hogville.net’s Kevin McPherson, our basketball insider talks about Arkansas transfer Justin Smith from Indiana.

“I like a lot about Justin Smith. He’s 6-7′. You talk about an uber athlete. I mean, the guy has a 48 inch vertical leap. But he’s productive, you know, career highs last year as a junior at Indiana, over 10 points a game, well over five rebounds per game, shot right around 50 percent from the field. He’s not a guy that’s really going to stretch the floor in terms of perimeter shooting. But what you like about him, when he especially when he looked last year at Arkansas and some of the struggles ahead, matching up with LSU’s athletic front line and some other front lines being undersized. They didn’t always match up well, playing around the rim. And, you know, Adrian Bailey at six six has moved on, who was a senior, was kind of that guy that brought some of that athleticism, you know, playing in and around the basket. This guy’s a little bit bigger, a little bit bouncier and also more productive. So I think this is a good guy to bring in to not only fill a drills that void left by his departure, but also maybe take it up a notch,” says McPherson.

McPherson also got to see 2022 recruit Nick Smith Jr and 2023 recruit Bryson Warren work out in person and give his feedback on them.