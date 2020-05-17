Hoops Recruiting with Kevin McPherson. Could a USC transfer be coming to The Hill?

In this week’s Recruiting Report with Kevin McPherson, our basketball insider talks about the possibility of USC transfer Elijah Weaver coming to Arkansas.

“Here’s a guy that, if he came to Arkansas barring a waiver, would have a sit out year with two to play. But when you look at Isaiah Joe still being in the draft, the NCAA this past week lifted that June 3rd deadline for underclassmen to withdraw. And that’s now an indefinite. They haven’t set a date yet because they’re waiting on the NBA, and the NBA is pushing everything back due to the pandemic. So I think Musselman now has to consider signing up a guard, and then deal with the numbers later,” says McPherson.

Another guy the Hogs really like is 4-star power forward KJ Adams out of Westlake High School in Austin, TX.

“I’ve seen K.J. play in person, and he’s a winner. He’s a guy that makes big plays, but he’s also strong and quick. I love past Razorback comparisons. I’m not going to say he’s on a level of a Corliss Williamson. But he’s very strong, powerful, quick. Gets to the rim quickly, and he just makes big plays. He knows how to play inside around the basket,” adds McPherson.

