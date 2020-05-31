Hoops Report: Update on Isaiah Joe & more with Kevin McPherson

Our Basketball Insider Kevin McPherson spent some time this past week watching current Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe work out.

“You know what I and what I saw from him in the gym yesterday, Alyssa, he’s gotten stronger. He’s put on good muscle weight. You can see that,” says McPherson, “He makes shots look effortless, but the work he’s put in for improving his mid-range game also stood out to me some of the drills he went through. And I saw him finish at a really high level and with some, you know, hands in his face and some defensive effort sometimes and drills. You don’t see a lot of that. We did yesterday. He did some really good work on and off the ball.”

McPherson also put out this news in regards to Joe’s involvement with his teammates when they return to campus for voluntary workouts.

“Isaiah Joe will be back with teammates back in Arkansas starting June 8th. So even though we don’t have a definitive answer from Isaiah Joe as of now, whether or not he’s going to return to school for his junior season or off for the NBA, the fact that he’s going to be part of the team and continue to be part of the team moving forward, I think is a good sign for Arkansas in terms of his sincerity when he says that coming back is a real option.” says McPherson.

McPherson was also able to watch future hogs Moses Moody, KK Robinson & Jersey Wolfenbarger work out. To hear what he said about their game, watch to complete interview above.